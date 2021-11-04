Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 4, 2021 / 3:00 PM

COVID-19 vaccines garner good response in people with Crohn's, colitis

By HealthDay News
1/3
COVID-19 vaccines garner good response in people with Crohn's, colitis
Researchers say the COVID-19 vaccines are effective for people with irritable bowel diseases such as Crohn's and colitis. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Here's some comforting news for people who struggle with inflammatory bowel disease and worry that the immune-suppressing drugs they must take might blunt their response to COVID-19 vaccines: New research finds vaccination triggers a strong immune reaction in these patients.

"At eight weeks, following completion of a two-dose mRNA vaccine series, 99% of patients had detectable antibodies from the vaccine, irrespective of whether or not they were receiving immunocompromising therapies," said lead study author Dr. Gil Melmed.

Advertisement

He is director of inflammatory bowel disease clinical research at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

Previous research has shown that other groups of patients receiving treatments that weaken their immune systems -- such as transplant patients who take drugs to prevent organ rejection and cancer patients receiving chemotherapy -- display much lower rates of antibody response to COVID-19 vaccines.

RELATED Immunocompromised people may need extra COVID-19 vaccine shots

The new study was published recently in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease are two forms of inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, in which an abnormal immune response causes chronic and often destructive inflammation of the digestive tract.

Many patients with IBD take medications to suppress their immune system.

RELATED CDC: Vaccines less effective against Delta variant, but still prevent serious illness

The study did find that the antibody response in IBD patients differed at a certain point after receiving their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and the differences were due to the type of immunosuppressive medications they were taking.

Advertisement

According to co-principal investigator Dr. Dermot McGovern, "After eight weeks, we noted lower antibody levels in patients receiving anti-TNF [tumor necrosis factor] therapies or corticosteroids compared to patients treated with the immune-response blocking drugs anti-tegrin, anti-IL12/23."

McGovern is director of translational research at the Inflammatory Bowel and Immunobiology Research Institute at Cedars-Sinai.

RELATED Masks safe for most people with lung diseases, experts say

"However," he added, "these findings should still reassure IBD patients -- and the millions of people who use these types of immunosuppressive medications -- that the immediate response to mRNA vaccines against ... the virus that causes COVID-19, is good and on par with IBD patients who are not taking any drug therapies."

"Even so, patients receiving anti-TNF therapy or corticosteroids may be the ones most likely to benefit from a third dose of the vaccine," McGovern said.

Overall, the IBD patients' antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination was similar to that of people with healthy immune systems, the researchers noted.

Immunosuppressed patients are often viewed as a high-risk group. But, Melmed said, this "study shows that while there may be differences based on medication types, almost all IBD patients have positive responses to the mRNA vaccine."

The researchers are now assessing other aspects of COVID-19 vaccine response in IBD patients more directly associated with protection from infection, such as T-cell function and neutralizing antibody responses.

Advertisement

More information

The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America has more on IBD.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Supply chain issues bring shortages of drugs, devices to U.S. hospitals
Health News // 3 hours ago
Supply chain issues bring shortages of drugs, devices to U.S. hospitals
Global supply chain shortages are affecting U.S. healthcare in often unexpected ways, as doctors and hospitals find themselves scrounging for medical supplies and pharmaceuticals that are in short supply.
Study: Genetic links to smoking, alcohol use may raise eye disease risk
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: Genetic links to smoking, alcohol use may raise eye disease risk
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- People genetically predisposed to developing a smoking habit who then become regular tobacco users increase their risk for age-related macular degeneration, a study published by JAMA Ophthalmology found.
Urine test may help spot more aggressive forms of prostate cancer
Health News // 6 hours ago
Urine test may help spot more aggressive forms of prostate cancer
A urine test might one day be able to tell which prostate cancer patients need immediate treatment and which don't, British researchers report.
Immunocompromised people may need extra COVID-19 vaccine shots
Health News // 12 hours ago
Immunocompromised people may need extra COVID-19 vaccine shots
Transplant patients and certain other folks may need four shots of COVID-19 vaccine for optimal protection, new research suggests.
Insomnia linked to increased risk for brain aneurysm in study
Health News // 14 hours ago
Insomnia linked to increased risk for brain aneurysm in study
In a study of about 70,000 adults, researchers found that people with a genetic predisposition to insomnia were at somewhat higher risk of a brain aneurysm.
HPV vaccination lowers cervical cancer risk up to 87%, British study finds
Health News // 20 hours ago
HPV vaccination lowers cervical cancer risk up to 87%, British study finds
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Becoming vaccinated against the human papillomavirus reduces a woman's risk for cervical cancer up to 87%, a study published Wednesday by the Lancet found.
Study: Younger early-stage breast cancer patients at higher risk for spread
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Younger early-stage breast cancer patients at higher risk for spread
For most patients, the risk of localized breast cancer spreading to other parts of the body is relatively low, though younger patients have a higher risk, according to a new study.
Study: Focused ultrasound may help some with drug-resistant epilepsy
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Focused ultrasound may help some with drug-resistant epilepsy
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Some adults with epilepsy that does not respond to standard anti-seizure medication may benefit from a treatment that delivers low-intensity ultrasonic waves to the brain, a study published by the journal Epilepsia.
German study questions purported health benefits of moderate drinking
Health News // 1 day ago
German study questions purported health benefits of moderate drinking
New research in Germany finds that premature death among non-drinkers is likely the result of unrelated health problems that have little to do with the decision to forgo Chardonnay or Tanqueray.
Lessons of polio vaccine rollout may help improve COVID-19 effort, experts say
Health News // 1 day ago
Lessons of polio vaccine rollout may help improve COVID-19 effort, experts say
COVID-19 not the first time a nationwide effort has sought to shield American kids from a dire infectious health threat, and history offers a successful how-to, according to experts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5% of people with Type 2 diabetes achieve remission, study in Scotland finds
5% of people with Type 2 diabetes achieve remission, study in Scotland finds
Study: Zinc may help shorten cold, flu
Study: Zinc may help shorten cold, flu
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
German study questions purported health benefits of moderate drinking
German study questions purported health benefits of moderate drinking
Immunocompromised people may need extra COVID-19 vaccine shots
Immunocompromised people may need extra COVID-19 vaccine shots
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement