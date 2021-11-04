Trending
Health News
Nov. 4, 2021 / 3:05 AM

Immunocompromised people may need extra COVID-19 vaccine shots

By HealthDay News
Immunocompromised people may need extra COVID-19 vaccine shots
Immunocompromised people may need a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot to achieve effective protection against the coronavirus, researchers say. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Transplant patients and certain other folks may need four shots of COVID-19 vaccine for optimal protection, new research suggests.

People with weakened immune systems who've received both doses of two-dose COVID-19 vaccines aren't adequately protected against severe illness. They should be given a third shot plus a booster, according to the study.

"These findings indicate that while two doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are beneficial in immunocompromised individuals, they are significantly less protected from severe disease than people with normal immune systems," said study lead author Dr. Peter Embí.

He is president of the Regenstrief Institute in Indianapolis and associate dean for informatics and health services research at Indiana University School of Medicine.

RELATED FDA panel recommends Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for at-risk groups

"Since they are less protected after a two-dose series, those who are immunocompromised should receive an additional dose and a booster, take additional precautions like masking when in public, and, if they get infected, they should seek treatment with proven therapies that can protect against progression to severe disease and the need for hospitalization," Embí said in a university news release.

In general, people who are immunocompromised have an increased risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes.

The researchers analyzed data on more than 89,000 hospitalizations in nine U.S. states and found that the two-dose mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were 90% effective at protecting against COVID-related hospitalization in people with healthy immune systems, but only 77% effective who had weakened immunity due to a range of health conditions.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccines boost antibodies, even in immunocompromised people

The investigators also found that the vaccines' effectiveness varied significantly between subgroups of immunocompromised people.

For example, the vaccines were less effective in organ or stem cell transplant patients. However, they were more protective in people with rheumatologic or inflammatory disorders, according to the findings.

The differences between those with healthy immune systems and those with weakened immune systems were similar across age groups.

RELATED COVID-19 vaccine booster could help people with weakened immune systems

The results appeared Wednesday in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on immunocompromised people and COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

