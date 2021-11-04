Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 4, 2021 / 11:01 AM

Study: Genetic links to smoking, alcohol use may raise eye disease risk

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: Genetic links to smoking, alcohol use may raise eye disease risk
Genetic risk factors for smoking and alcohol use could increase a person's likelihood for developing age-related macular degeneration, according to a new study. Photo by Requieri Tozzi/Pixabay

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- People genetically predisposed to developing a smoking habit who then become regular tobacco users increase their risk for age-related macular degeneration, a study published Thursday by JAMA Ophthalmology found.

Those with genetic variations found among many lifetime smokers have about a 30% higher risk for the eye disease known as AMD, the data showed.

Advertisement

People with inherited genetic traits linked with alcohol use -- and higher alcohol intake -- are nearly three times more likely to develop a rarer late-stage form of the disease called geographic atrophy.

Both forms of the disease are diagnosed primarily in older adults and can lead to blindness.

RELATED Study: Delay on graphic warning labels on cigarettes may have cost lives

"Public health bodies should certainly be raising awareness that in addition to smoking leading to cancers and cardiovascular disease, and increased alcohol intake leading to liver damage, both these activities can also lead to blindness," study co-author Dr. Valerie Kuan Po Ai told UPI in an email.

"For some people, this might be a stronger deterrent," said Kuan Po Ali, a clinical training fellow in cardiovascular science at University College London.

Previous studies have linked smoking and alcohol use with development of AMD, which is a leading cause of blindness globally and responsible for nearly one in 10 cases globally, according to the World Health Organization.

Advertisement
RELATED 93M Americans at high risk for vision loss, CDC estimates

About 2 million people age 65 and older in the United States have AMD, the National Eye Institute estimates.

The disease causes blurred vision in the center of the eye due to damage to the macula, the part of the retina of the eye that controls straight-ahead vision, as opposed to peripheral vision.

Roughly one in five people with AMD will develop advanced disease, or geographic atrophy, in which cells in parts of the retina waste away and die, causing a "blind spot" in the visual field, according to the Bright Focus Foundation, which advocates for research into age-related diseases.

RELATED Protein in blood may signal age-related macular degeneration

For this study, Kuan Po Ali and her colleagues analyzed genetic data for more than 16,000 people with AMD, including about 3,300 with geographic atrophy, and nearly 18,000 without the disease.

They used an approach called Mendelian randomization, or the idea that if a genetic variant causes a change in smoking, for example, and if this exposure causes a disease, then the genetic variant should also be associated with a person's risk for the disease.

The researchers obtained genetic information for the participants from the UK Biobank, a biomedical database containing in-depth genetic and health information from 500,000 people in that is designed for use in research into the role of genetics and environmental exposure in disease development.

Advertisement

With this genetic data, they identified participants -- those with and without AMD -- who were genetically predisposed to smoking, alcohol use, Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure, among other traits.

Participants with genetic variants associated with smoking and alcohol consumption were at higher risk for AMD, the data showed.

Those with genetic variants linked with Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure, however, did not have an increased risk for the disease.

"The message here is prevention, not cure," Kuan Po Ali said.

"So it would be preferable to abstain from smoking, or to stop smoking if you've started, and drink less alcohol if you want to lower your risk of developing AMD," she said.

Latest Headlines

Urine test may help spot more aggressive forms of prostate cancer
Health News // 1 hour ago
Urine test may help spot more aggressive forms of prostate cancer
A urine test might one day be able to tell which prostate cancer patients need immediate treatment and which don't, British researchers report.
Immunocompromised people may need extra COVID-19 vaccine shots
Health News // 8 hours ago
Immunocompromised people may need extra COVID-19 vaccine shots
Transplant patients and certain other folks may need four shots of COVID-19 vaccine for optimal protection, new research suggests.
Insomnia linked to increased risk for brain aneurysm in study
Health News // 10 hours ago
Insomnia linked to increased risk for brain aneurysm in study
In a study of about 70,000 adults, researchers found that people with a genetic predisposition to insomnia were at somewhat higher risk of a brain aneurysm.
HPV vaccination lowers cervical cancer risk up to 87%, British study finds
Health News // 15 hours ago
HPV vaccination lowers cervical cancer risk up to 87%, British study finds
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Becoming vaccinated against the human papillomavirus reduces a woman's risk for cervical cancer up to 87%, a study published Wednesday by the Lancet found.
Study: Younger early-stage breast cancer patients at higher risk for spread
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Younger early-stage breast cancer patients at higher risk for spread
For most patients, the risk of localized breast cancer spreading to other parts of the body is relatively low, though younger patients have a higher risk, according to a new study.
Study: Focused ultrasound may help some with drug-resistant epilepsy
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Focused ultrasound may help some with drug-resistant epilepsy
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Some adults with epilepsy that does not respond to standard anti-seizure medication may benefit from a treatment that delivers low-intensity ultrasonic waves to the brain, a study published by the journal Epilepsia.
German study questions purported health benefits of moderate drinking
Health News // 1 day ago
German study questions purported health benefits of moderate drinking
New research in Germany finds that premature death among non-drinkers is likely the result of unrelated health problems that have little to do with the decision to forgo Chardonnay or Tanqueray.
Lessons of polio vaccine rollout may help improve COVID-19 effort, experts say
Health News // 1 day ago
Lessons of polio vaccine rollout may help improve COVID-19 effort, experts say
COVID-19 not the first time a nationwide effort has sought to shield American kids from a dire infectious health threat, and history offers a successful how-to, according to experts.
CDC: Pandemic year 2020 saw decline in suicides in the United States
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC: Pandemic year 2020 saw decline in suicides in the United States
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The suicide rate in the U.S. declined from 2019 to 2020, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, despite the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns that suicides could spike.
5% of people with Type 2 diabetes achieve remission, study in Scotland finds
Health News // 1 day ago
5% of people with Type 2 diabetes achieve remission, study in Scotland finds
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Up to one in 20 people with Type 2 diabetes will achieve remission from the disease and its symptoms, a study published Tuesday by PLOS Medicine found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5% of people with Type 2 diabetes achieve remission, study in Scotland finds
5% of people with Type 2 diabetes achieve remission, study in Scotland finds
Study: Zinc may help shorten cold, flu
Study: Zinc may help shorten cold, flu
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
German study questions purported health benefits of moderate drinking
German study questions purported health benefits of moderate drinking
Insomnia linked to increased risk for brain aneurysm in study
Insomnia linked to increased risk for brain aneurysm in study
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement