Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 2, 2021 / 1:05 AM

Up to half of new moms burdened by financial stress, study says

By Denise Mann, HealthDay News

The joys of motherhood may be overshadowed in the United States since as many as 50% of new or expectant moms can't pay their bills, including health care bills, new research suggests.

"Financial hardship is highly prevalent among pregnant and postpartum women," said study co-author Dr. Michelle Moniz.

Advertisement

She is an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, and its Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation.

For the study, the researchers reviewed data from the U.S. National Health Interview Survey from 2013 to 2018, looking at pregnant or recently pregnant women.

RELATED Survey: COVID-19, income loss put many in medical debt

This was a time when the Affordable Care Act had been signed into law and the economy was robust. The Affordable Care Act aimed to improve access to health care in the United States.

Despite such good tidings, one in four women skipped doctors' visits due to the cost of care, 60% said health care was unaffordable and 54% cited general financial stress, according to the report.

The lower the household income, the more likely women were to have trouble making ends meet, the study showed.

RELATED U.S. cancer patients spent $21B on treatment in 2019, data show

New moms without insurance were more likely to have unmet health care needs, while women with private health insurance were more likely to say that the cost of health care was way too high, the study found.

Advertisement

Research shows that privately insured women have strikingly high out-of-pocket costs, including deductibles and co-insurance payments for pregnancy and childbirth-related care, Moniz noted.

"Findings from the current study call for targeted policy interventions to alleviate financial strain and remove financial barriers to health care access for privately insured families," she said.

RELATED 1 in 5 families receives surprise bill after childbirth, study finds

Similarly, families with lower incomes were more likely to say health care was unaffordable. Small out-of-pocket costs or health care-associated costs -- such as costs for transportation, parking or childcare during a visit -- account for a larger share of the family's income, she said.

"Sliding-scale deductibles are one solution that might mitigate economic hardship and remove cost-related barriers to health care for pregnant and postpartum women," Moniz said.

The study was published Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The findings are very much in line with what Dr. Kavita Vani sees in her practice. She is an obstetrician-gynecologist at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York City.

"The results of this study give an objective lens to what we are seeing in real life, and give us leverage to use the information to create policies that can relieve hardships of new and expectant moms," said Vani. She has no ties to the new study.

Advertisement

These women are often forced to make really hard choices: go to work to put food on the table or see the doctor for a follow-up exam, Vani said.

"It's hard to see the big picture and long-term benefits of preventive care when you have big challenges in front of your face, but such care saves a lot of hardship in the future, including frequent doctor visits for a chronic health condition that could have been prevented," she added.

The COVID-19 pandemic and widespread shelter-in-place orders likely prevented even more new moms from seeking care, but there was a silver lining, Vani noted: "COVID-19 also highlighted these hardships, and we had to find new and innovative ways to reach patients where they were."

Many of these solutions may be helpful even outside of the pandemic.

"During COVID-19, pregnant women couldn't come in for blood pressure monitoring, so they were told to use blood pressure cuffs to take their blood pressure at home," Vani said.

This may help capture more pregnant women at risk for dangerously high blood pressure during and after pregnancy who otherwise may have skipped their doctors' visits due to cost.

More information

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services lists affordable health centers.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
Health News // 12 hours ago
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Older adults who receive the Shingrix shingles vaccines are more than twice as likely to develop Guillain-Barré syndrome compared with those given the older Zostavax product, a JAMA Internal Medicine study found.
Stress over shootings, violence at schools raises LA teens' risk for anxiety, study finds
Health News // 14 hours ago
Stress over shootings, violence at schools raises LA teens' risk for anxiety, study finds
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Concerns about gun violence at their schools or other places they go has put high school students at increased risk for anxiety and other mental health conditions, a study published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.
Nurses get panic buttons, guard dogs due to rising patient violence
Health News // 15 hours ago
Nurses get panic buttons, guard dogs due to rising patient violence
Nurses providing care for COVID-19 patients are more than twice as likely to be physically attacked or verbally abused at work than those who care for other patients, according to a new study.
Experimental Breathalyzer-type test for COVID-19 shows promise
Health News // 15 hours ago
Experimental Breathalyzer-type test for COVID-19 shows promise
An experimental Breathalyzer-type test can detect COVID-19 within seconds and could become a noninvasive, faster alternative to nasal swab tests, researchers report.
FDA delays decision on Moderna vaccine for adolescents
Health News // 22 hours ago
FDA delays decision on Moderna vaccine for adolescents
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires more time to decide on whether to approve use of Moderna's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents 12 to 17 years of age, the pharmaceutical company said.
Study: Hospitalizations for kidney disease in Brazil, climate linked
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Hospitalizations for kidney disease in Brazil, climate linked
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Around one-fourteenth of all hospitalizations for kidney disease can be attributed to climate change, according to a study focused in Brazil and released Sunday.
Non-edible 'luster dust' sprinkled on cakes can be toxic, health officials say
Health News // 2 days ago
Non-edible 'luster dust' sprinkled on cakes can be toxic, health officials say
It's often called luster dust, and it can add some sparkle to your cake decorations. But health officials warn it also might contain poisonous heavy metals that are not meant to be eaten.
Magnetic brain stimulation may help treat depression, small study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
Magnetic brain stimulation may help treat depression, small study shows
When Tommy Van Brocklin signed up for a trial of a special type of magnetic brain stimulation therapy that could potentially ease his depression, he had already been living with the mood disorder for 45 years.
FDA clears Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA clears Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The two-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech has been cleared for use in children ages 5 to 11 by the Food and Drug Administration, agency officials announced Friday.
COVID-19 vaccines offer more protection than past infection, CDC says
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 vaccines offer more protection than past infection, CDC says
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Becoming vaccinated against COVID-19 offers more protection against the virus than past infection, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says
'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
FDA delays decision on Moderna vaccine for adolescents
FDA delays decision on Moderna vaccine for adolescents
Nurses get panic buttons, guard dogs due to rising patient violence
Nurses get panic buttons, guard dogs due to rising patient violence
Study: 87% of excess lung cancer risk eliminated if smokers quit before age 45
Study: 87% of excess lung cancer risk eliminated if smokers quit before age 45
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement