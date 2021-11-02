Trending
Health News
Nov. 2, 2021

Robotic cat may help people with dementia, researchers say

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Robotic pet cats designed to respond to touch and speech may help each symptoms of dementia, researchers say. Photo by Florida Atlantic University

If you have a pet, you know that the excited wag of your dog's tail or the satisfied purr of your cat curling up on your lap can be a mood booster.

But what if that pet is a robot? And what if its owner has dementia?

In a small study, researchers at Florida Atlantic University found that engaging with a robotic pet might help people with Alzheimer's disease or a related dementia, reducing their stress and dementia-related behaviors without the more complex responsibilities of pet ownership.

"You wouldn't think that a furry little movable cat or dog would really make a difference, but it evokes emotional responses in persons with cognitive impairment who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience something as delightful as just playing with a pet," said study co-author Lisa Wiese. She's an associate professor at the university's College of Nursing.

RELATED Older blood pressure drug may reduce Alzheimer's risk, study finds

In the United States, more than 1 in 3 older adults dies with Alzheimer's disease or a related dementia, for which there is no cure, according to the study. Dementia affects more than 50 million people worldwide.

People with Alzheimer's disease often have behavioral and psychological symptoms, including depression, aggression and anxiety. Medications used to treat these symptoms can have side effects.

For this study, researchers paired robotic cats with 12 individuals with Alzheimer's and related dementias at an adult day center.

RELATED Study: Using the Internet may help seniors stay sharp after retirement

Each participant was assigned a robotic cat that they could name. They were told their pets were robots and not live animals. They spent 30 minutes with their pets twice a week for 12 weeks.

The researchers observed study participants smiling and talking to their robotic cats. The pets were designed to respond to actions, purring when petted, for example.

"It appears to the person holding it that they're actually responding to whatever you're saying or doing," Wiese said. "And even though most of the people did remember that it was a robotic pet, they just seem to be enthralled with this and just would engage for the whole entire time that they had the pet."

RELATED Study: Harmful protein that causes Alzheimer's disease may be produced in liver

The researchers evaluated mood using three different mood and behavior scales. They found participants had improvements in all of the mood scores.

Looking at cognition -- thinking skills -- researchers found slight to moderate improvement in attention/calculation and language in the post-test of more than half of participants compared to the pre-test.

The researchers also assessed the relationship between the cognition and mood tests, with findings indicating a relationship between positive mood and mental state scores, according to the study.

While improving mood, behaviors and mental acuity, the pets gave the participants an alternative way to express themselves, Wiese said. The improvements in mood and behavior could also translate to improved quality of life for caregivers and family members, she said.

But not everyone would benefit from a robotic pet, said Monica Moreno, senior director of care and support for the Alzheimer's Association. The association was not involved in this study.

In working to engage and interact with someone living with dementia, it's important that whoever is providing care really gets to know the person, said Moreno, especially if they're exhibiting signs of anxiety or frustration.

"What are their likes and dislikes and their preferences? What did they used to do for a living? What's most meaningful to them? What's their routine like? And the reason for that is that you can then start to think about what are some of the interventions that you can use to help reduce those dementia-related behaviors," Moreno said.

If someone with dementia had a pet all their life and was attached to the animal, and a caregiver finds that a robotic cat or dog helps relieve some of the anxiety that person is experiencing, that's a good intervention, Moreno said.

It might be different for someone who is allergic to animals or has different past experiences with them.

"We always talk about using non-pharmacological approaches first, before there's any consideration on using medications to help address those dementia-related behaviors," Moreno said.

She noted that the study was small and suggested more research is needed.

People with Alzheimer's disease should always be treated with dignity, respect and recognized as a whole person, regardless of their disease stage, Moreno said.

Devices like robotic pets should be used to enhance relationships and not act as a substitute for relationships, she cautioned.

The findings were published online recently in the journal Issues in Mental Health Nursing.

More information

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Up to half of new moms burdened by financial stress, study says
Health News // 3 hours ago
Up to half of new moms burdened by financial stress, study says
The joys of motherhood may be overshadowed in the United States since as many as 50% of new or expectant moms can't pay their bills, including health care bills, new research suggests.
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
Health News // 15 hours ago
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Older adults who receive the Shingrix shingles vaccines are more than twice as likely to develop Guillain-Barré syndrome compared with those given the older Zostavax product, a JAMA Internal Medicine study found.
Stress over shootings, violence at schools raises LA teens' risk for anxiety, study finds
Health News // 17 hours ago
Stress over shootings, violence at schools raises LA teens' risk for anxiety, study finds
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Concerns about gun violence at their schools or other places they go has put high school students at increased risk for anxiety and other mental health conditions, a study published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.
Nurses get panic buttons, guard dogs due to rising patient violence
Health News // 18 hours ago
Nurses get panic buttons, guard dogs due to rising patient violence
Nurses providing care for COVID-19 patients are more than twice as likely to be physically attacked or verbally abused at work than those who care for other patients, according to a new study.
Experimental Breathalyzer-type test for COVID-19 shows promise
Health News // 18 hours ago
Experimental Breathalyzer-type test for COVID-19 shows promise
An experimental Breathalyzer-type test can detect COVID-19 within seconds and could become a noninvasive, faster alternative to nasal swab tests, researchers report.
FDA delays decision on Moderna vaccine for adolescents
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA delays decision on Moderna vaccine for adolescents
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires more time to decide on whether to approve use of Moderna's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents 12 to 17 years of age, the pharmaceutical company said.
Study: Hospitalizations for kidney disease in Brazil, climate linked
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Hospitalizations for kidney disease in Brazil, climate linked
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Around one-fourteenth of all hospitalizations for kidney disease can be attributed to climate change, according to a study focused in Brazil and released Sunday.
Non-edible 'luster dust' sprinkled on cakes can be toxic, health officials say
Health News // 3 days ago
Non-edible 'luster dust' sprinkled on cakes can be toxic, health officials say
It's often called luster dust, and it can add some sparkle to your cake decorations. But health officials warn it also might contain poisonous heavy metals that are not meant to be eaten.
Magnetic brain stimulation may help treat depression, small study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
Magnetic brain stimulation may help treat depression, small study shows
When Tommy Van Brocklin signed up for a trial of a special type of magnetic brain stimulation therapy that could potentially ease his depression, he had already been living with the mood disorder for 45 years.
FDA clears Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA clears Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The two-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech has been cleared for use in children ages 5 to 11 by the Food and Drug Administration, agency officials announced Friday.
