Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 1, 2021 / 1:14 PM

U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot

By Brian P. Dunleavy
U.S.: Shingrix shingles vaccine riskier for Guillain-Barré than older shot
The Shingrix shingles vaccine carries a slightly higher risk for Guillain-Barré syndrome than its older competitor, according to a new study. Photo by huntlh/Pixabay

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Older adults who receive the Shingrix shingles vaccines are more than twice as likely to develop Guillain-Barré syndrome compared with those given the older Zostavax product, a study published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine found.

However, the risk for Guillain-Barré, an immune disorder that damages the nervous system and causes muscle weakness, is rare with both shots, the data showed.

Advertisement

Among more than 1.3 million adults given the Shingrix vaccine, manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline, 15 cases of Guillain-Barré were identified, according to researchers from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In comparison, nine cases of Guillain-Barré were reported among more than 1.8 million people given the Zostavax vaccine, manufactured by Merck.

RELATED Parents of children with chickenpox less likely to develop shingles

Merck stopped manufacturing the vaccine in the United States in July 2020 and its sale and use was discontinued in the United States as of Nov. 18, 2020.

"Our current findings confirm an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome following [Shingrix] vaccination in the Medicare population aged 65 years and older," researchers wrote in the new study.

However, "the increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome following [Shingrix vacination] should be considered in the context of the benefits of the vaccine," they said.

Advertisement
RELATED Study: Newer shingles vaccine far more effective

Shingles, also known as zoster or herpes zoster, is a viral disease that causes a painful skin rash with blisters.

Although common -- about one in three people in the United States will develop it in their lifetimes -- illness can cause serious complications in older adults, including increased risk for stroke, the CDC said.

Shingles is caused by varicella zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox, according to the CDC.

RELATED CDC recommends new shingles vaccine for people over 50

After a person recovers from chickenpox, the virus stays inactive in their body, but it can reactivate later, causing shingles.

Currently, the CDC recommends that healthy adults age 50 and older get two doses of the shingles vaccine separated by two to six months.

Shingrix, which received FDA approval in 2017, is considered the vaccine of choice, given that it is up to 85% more effective at preventing shingles than Zostavax, studies indicate.

For this study, the FDA and CDC compared data on more than 3.1 million people -- most were in their 70s -- who received either Shingrix or Zostavax.

The more than 1.3 million people given Shingrix were vaccinated between Oct. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018, while the roughly 1.8 million who received Zostavax did so between Oct. 1, 2012, and Sept. 30, 2017.

Advertisement

Fifteen of those given Shingrix developed Guillain-Barré syndrome within 42 days of vaccination, for a rate of 0.29 cases per 1 million shots administered, the data showed.

The nine people who received Zostavax and were diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome within 42 days, for a rate of 0.12 cases per 1 million shots administered.

"Patients and clinicians should be aware of the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome and consider the benefits of avoiding zoster with an efficacious vaccine," they wrote.

Latest Headlines

Stress over shootings, violence at schools raises LA teens' risk for anxiety, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Stress over shootings, violence at schools raises LA teens' risk for anxiety, study finds
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Concerns about gun violence at their schools or other places they go has put high school students at increased risk for anxiety and other mental health conditions, a study published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.
Nurses get panic buttons, guard dogs due to rising patient violence
Health News // 4 hours ago
Nurses get panic buttons, guard dogs due to rising patient violence
Nurses providing care for COVID-19 patients are more than twice as likely to be physically attacked or verbally abused at work than those who care for other patients, according to a new study.
Experimental Breathalyzer-type test for COVID-19 shows promise
Health News // 5 hours ago
Experimental Breathalyzer-type test for COVID-19 shows promise
An experimental Breathalyzer-type test can detect COVID-19 within seconds and could become a noninvasive, faster alternative to nasal swab tests, researchers report.
FDA delays decision on Moderna vaccine for adolescents
Health News // 12 hours ago
FDA delays decision on Moderna vaccine for adolescents
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires more time to decide on whether to approve use of Moderna's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents 12 to 17 years of age, the pharmaceutical company said.
Study: Hospitalizations for kidney disease in Brazil, climate linked
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Hospitalizations for kidney disease in Brazil, climate linked
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Around one-fourteenth of all hospitalizations for kidney disease can be attributed to climate change, according to a study focused in Brazil and released Sunday.
Non-edible 'luster dust' sprinkled on cakes can be toxic, health officials say
Health News // 2 days ago
Non-edible 'luster dust' sprinkled on cakes can be toxic, health officials say
It's often called luster dust, and it can add some sparkle to your cake decorations. But health officials warn it also might contain poisonous heavy metals that are not meant to be eaten.
Magnetic brain stimulation may help treat depression, small study shows
Health News // 2 days ago
Magnetic brain stimulation may help treat depression, small study shows
When Tommy Van Brocklin signed up for a trial of a special type of magnetic brain stimulation therapy that could potentially ease his depression, he had already been living with the mood disorder for 45 years.
FDA clears Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA clears Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The two-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech has been cleared for use in children ages 5 to 11 by the Food and Drug Administration, agency officials announced Friday.
COVID-19 vaccines offer more protection than past infection, CDC says
Health News // 2 days ago
COVID-19 vaccines offer more protection than past infection, CDC says
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Becoming vaccinated against COVID-19 offers more protection against the virus than past infection, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More fast food outlets in a neighborhood means more Type 2 diabetes, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
More fast food outlets in a neighborhood means more Type 2 diabetes, study says
fast foodLiving near a fast-food restaurant may provide a quick fix if you're famished and pressed for time, but it may also boost your odds for Type 2 diabetes, a large study of U.S veterans suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says
'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says
COVID-19 vaccines offer more protection than past infection, CDC says
COVID-19 vaccines offer more protection than past infection, CDC says
Nurses get panic buttons, guard dogs due to rising patient violence
Nurses get panic buttons, guard dogs due to rising patient violence
Study: Hospitalizations for kidney disease in Brazil, climate linked
Study: Hospitalizations for kidney disease in Brazil, climate linked
FDA delays decision on Moderna vaccine for adolescents
FDA delays decision on Moderna vaccine for adolescents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement