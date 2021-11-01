Watch Live
President Joe Biden, world leaders speak at opening ceremony for U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26)
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 1, 2021 / 9:31 AM

Experimental Breathalyzer-type test for COVID-19 shows promise

By HealthDay News
Experimental Breathalyzer-type test for COVID-19 shows promise
A Breathalyzer-type test for COVID-19 has shown promise in early testing, suggesting an easier test than the now-standard PCR swabs for the coronavirus could be on the way. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

An experimental Breathalyzer-type test can detect COVID-19 within seconds and could become a noninvasive, faster alternative to nasal swab tests, researchers report.

COVID-19 infection produces a distinct breath print from the interaction of oxygen, nitric oxide and ammonia in the body, the investigators said.

Advertisement

An initial study of the breath test found that it accurately identified COVID-19 infections in almost 9 of 10 critically ill patients with the disease.

The test can detect COVID-19 in exhaled breath within 15 seconds, according to the team that developed it. They've applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of the new technology.

RELATED HHS says it's spending $70 million to expand home COVID-19 testing

Their study included 46 intensive care patients with acute respiratory failure who required mechanical ventilation. All of the patients had a PCR COVID-19 -- nasal swab -- test when they were admitted to the ICU, and half were found to have COVID-19.

The researchers collected exhaled breath bags from all of the patients on day 1, 3, 7 and 10 of their hospitalization, and used the new breath test on the samples within four hours after collection.

The test was 88% accurate in detecting the breath print of COVID-19, according to the study published recenty in the journal PLOS ONE.

Advertisement
RELATED Australia, Israel, Thailand reopen borders to certain vaccinated travelers

"The gold standard for diagnosis of COVID-19 is a PCR test that requires an uncomfortable nasal swab and time in a lab to process the sample and obtain the results," said lead researcher Dr. Matthew Exline, director of critical care at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

"This novel [Breathalyzer-type] technology uses nanosensors to identify and measure specific biomarkers in the breath," said test co-developer Pelagia-Irene Gouma, a professor in Ohio State's Department of Materials Science and Engineering and Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

"This is the first study to demonstrate the use of a nanosensor [Breathalyzer-type] system to detect a viral infection from exhaled breath prints," Gouma noted in an Ohio State news release.

RELATED Statins do not lower risk for death from COVID-19, but may increase it, study finds

"PCR tests often miss early COVID-19 infections and results can be positive after the infection has resolved," Exline said in the release.

"However, this noninvasive breath test technology can pick up early COVID-19 infection within 72 hours of the onset of respiratory failure, allowing us to rapidly screen patients in a single step and exclude those without COVID-19 on mechanical ventilation," Exline said.

The researchers also plan to assess the use of the technology to detect less severe COVID-19, as well as other infections and diseases.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 testing.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

FDA delays decision on Moderna vaccine for adolescents
Health News // 7 hours ago
FDA delays decision on Moderna vaccine for adolescents
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires more time to decide on whether to approve use of Moderna's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents 12 to 17 years of age, the pharmaceutical company said.
Study: Hospitalizations for kidney disease in Brazil, climate linked
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Hospitalizations for kidney disease in Brazil, climate linked
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Around one-fourteenth of all hospitalizations for kidney disease can be attributed to climate change, according to a study focused in Brazil and released Sunday.
Non-edible 'luster dust' sprinkled on cakes can be toxic, health officials say
Health News // 2 days ago
Non-edible 'luster dust' sprinkled on cakes can be toxic, health officials say
It's often called luster dust, and it can add some sparkle to your cake decorations. But health officials warn it also might contain poisonous heavy metals that are not meant to be eaten.
Magnetic brain stimulation may help treat depression, small study shows
Health News // 2 days ago
Magnetic brain stimulation may help treat depression, small study shows
When Tommy Van Brocklin signed up for a trial of a special type of magnetic brain stimulation therapy that could potentially ease his depression, he had already been living with the mood disorder for 45 years.
FDA clears Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA clears Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The two-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech has been cleared for use in children ages 5 to 11 by the Food and Drug Administration, agency officials announced Friday.
COVID-19 vaccines offer more protection than past infection, CDC says
Health News // 2 days ago
COVID-19 vaccines offer more protection than past infection, CDC says
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Becoming vaccinated against COVID-19 offers more protection against the virus than past infection, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More fast food outlets in a neighborhood means more Type 2 diabetes, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
More fast food outlets in a neighborhood means more Type 2 diabetes, study says
fast foodLiving near a fast-food restaurant may provide a quick fix if you're famished and pressed for time, but it may also boost your odds for Type 2 diabetes, a large study of U.S veterans suggests.
LGBTQ youths, adults face gaps in care due to gender identity
Health News // 2 days ago
LGBTQ youths, adults face gaps in care due to gender identity
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Medicine must rethink the way it handles patient gender and sexuality to ensure everyone receives the care needed, researchers said Friday.
High school football won't raise lifetime risk for suicide, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
High school football won't raise lifetime risk for suicide, study says
Some parents may worry about whether playing high school football might put their kids at risk for depression and suicidal thoughts in adulthood, but new research suggests they can relax.
Number of U.S. Parkinson's disease deaths up nearly two-thirds in two decades
Health News // 3 days ago
Number of U.S. Parkinson's disease deaths up nearly two-thirds in two decades
The number of Americans who are dying from Parkinson's disease has jumped by 63% in the past two decades, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says
'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says
COVID-19 vaccines offer more protection than past infection, CDC says
COVID-19 vaccines offer more protection than past infection, CDC says
Study: Hospitalizations for kidney disease in Brazil, climate linked
Study: Hospitalizations for kidney disease in Brazil, climate linked
Study: 87% of excess lung cancer risk eliminated if smokers quit before age 45
Study: 87% of excess lung cancer risk eliminated if smokers quit before age 45
FDA delays decision on Moderna vaccine for adolescents
FDA delays decision on Moderna vaccine for adolescents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement