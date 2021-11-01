Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 1, 2021 / 2:18 AM

FDA delays decision on Moderna vaccine for adolescents

By Darryl Coote
FDA delays decision on Moderna vaccine for adolescents
A nurse holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The company said Sunday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has delayed making a decision on approving emergency use of the jab on minors 12-17 years old over international instances of myocarditis. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires more time to decide on whether to approve use of Moderna's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents 12 to 17 years of age, the pharmaceutical company said.

Moderna said in a statement on Sunday that it was notified Friday by the FDA concerning the need for more time to "evaluate recent international analyses of the risk of myocarditis after vaccination."

Advertisement

An increased risk of myocarditis, the inflammation of the heart, has been associated with COVID-19 vaccines, including that which is made by Moderna, particularly in young men following the second dose.

In Japan, health authorities have allowed men under 30 who have received the Moderna vaccine for their first shot to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech jab for their second due to the risk, The Japan Times reported.

RELATED India's COVID-19 deaths rise 83% in week; daily cases down to 12,830

Japanese health officials have reported 21.60 suspected myocarditis cases per 1 million boys ages 10 to 19 who received the Moderna shot, which is a higher incidence rate compared to the 1.87 per 1 million who received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

In northern Europe, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare paused the administration of the jab to boys and men under 30 as have other Scandinavian countries.

Advertisement

The delay means Moderna, which had asked for emergency use authorization for minors in June, does not expect the review of its vaccine to be completed before January, it said.

RELATED Vice President Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 booster shot

"The safety of vaccine recipients is of paramount importance to Moderna. The company is fully committed to working closely with the FDA to support their review and is grateful to the FDA for their diligence," it said.

The announcement was made days after the FDA cleared use of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech for use in children ages 5 to 11 on Friday.

Moderna explained Sunday that more than 1.5 million adolescents have received its COVID-19 vaccine and the observed rate of myocarditis reported in this demographic does not suggest an increased risk of the illness in this population.

RELATED Texas sues the Biden administration over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates

"Moderna is committed to conducting its own careful review of new external analyses as they become available," it said, adding that it has yet to receive access to some of that recent international analyses.

Latest Headlines

Study: Hospitalizations for kidney disease in Brazil, climate linked
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study: Hospitalizations for kidney disease in Brazil, climate linked
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Around one-fourteenth of all hospitalizations for kidney disease can be attributed to climate change, according to a study focused in Brazil and released Sunday.
Non-edible 'luster dust' sprinkled on cakes can be toxic, health officials say
Health News // 1 day ago
Non-edible 'luster dust' sprinkled on cakes can be toxic, health officials say
It's often called luster dust, and it can add some sparkle to your cake decorations. But health officials warn it also might contain poisonous heavy metals that are not meant to be eaten.
Magnetic brain stimulation may help treat depression, small study shows
Health News // 2 days ago
Magnetic brain stimulation may help treat depression, small study shows
When Tommy Van Brocklin signed up for a trial of a special type of magnetic brain stimulation therapy that could potentially ease his depression, he had already been living with the mood disorder for 45 years.
FDA clears Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11
Health News // 2 days ago
FDA clears Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The two-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech has been cleared for use in children ages 5 to 11 by the Food and Drug Administration, agency officials announced Friday.
COVID-19 vaccines offer more protection than past infection, CDC says
Health News // 2 days ago
COVID-19 vaccines offer more protection than past infection, CDC says
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Becoming vaccinated against COVID-19 offers more protection against the virus than past infection, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More fast food outlets in a neighborhood means more Type 2 diabetes, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
More fast food outlets in a neighborhood means more Type 2 diabetes, study says
fast foodLiving near a fast-food restaurant may provide a quick fix if you're famished and pressed for time, but it may also boost your odds for Type 2 diabetes, a large study of U.S veterans suggests.
LGBTQ youths, adults face gaps in care due to gender identity
Health News // 2 days ago
LGBTQ youths, adults face gaps in care due to gender identity
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Medicine must rethink the way it handles patient gender and sexuality to ensure everyone receives the care needed, researchers said Friday.
High school football won't raise lifetime risk for suicide, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
High school football won't raise lifetime risk for suicide, study says
Some parents may worry about whether playing high school football might put their kids at risk for depression and suicidal thoughts in adulthood, but new research suggests they can relax.
Number of U.S. Parkinson's disease deaths up nearly two-thirds in two decades
Health News // 2 days ago
Number of U.S. Parkinson's disease deaths up nearly two-thirds in two decades
The number of Americans who are dying from Parkinson's disease has jumped by 63% in the past two decades, new research shows.
Study: Tingling, burning in feet on the rise, linked to common condition
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Tingling, burning in feet on the rise, linked to common condition
The number of people experiencing numbness, pins and needles, and burning pain in their feet and toes seems to be on the rise, new research suggests, and some of these folks may be at increased risk for heart trouble.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 vaccines offer more protection than past infection, CDC says
COVID-19 vaccines offer more protection than past infection, CDC says
Study: Hospitalizations for kidney disease in Brazil, climate linked
Study: Hospitalizations for kidney disease in Brazil, climate linked
Study: 87% of excess lung cancer risk eliminated if smokers quit before age 45
Study: 87% of excess lung cancer risk eliminated if smokers quit before age 45
Non-edible 'luster dust' sprinkled on cakes can be toxic, health officials say
Non-edible 'luster dust' sprinkled on cakes can be toxic, health officials say
Study: Tingling, burning in feet on the rise, linked to common condition
Study: Tingling, burning in feet on the rise, linked to common condition
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement