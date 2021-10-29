Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 29, 2021 / 1:05 AM

Study: Tingling, burning in feet on the rise, linked to common condition

By Denise Mann, HealthDay News

The number of people experiencing numbness, pins and needles, and burning pain in their feet and toes seems to be on the rise, new research suggests, and some of these folks may be at increased risk for heart trouble.

Exactly why there has been an uptick in "small fiber neuropathy" is not fully understood yet, but it could be due to the ongoing diabetes and obesity epidemic as both conditions raise the risk for small fiber neuropathy and heart disease, explained study author Dr. Christopher Klein, a professor of neurology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Advertisement

"There is something diabolic about small fiber neuropathy in that it has a very strong association with heart disease and heart attacks," Klein said.

Often caused by an underlying condition such as diabetes, small fiber neuropathy occurs when the small fibers of the peripheral nervous system become damaged. It can sometimes progress to large fiber neuropathy, which results in weakness, balance issues and lack of coordination.

RELATED One-fifth of U.S. adults live with chronic pain, study estimates

"The pain is quite bad, but the good news is that for most folks, the average worsening per year was nominal, and they don't develop any major disability," Klein said.

Despite this, some people with small fiber neuropathy are at risk for heart problems.

Advertisement

Diabetes does increase the risk for heart attack, but there's likely more to the story, he said. It could be an underlying inflammation or high levels of dangerous blood fats called triglycerides that increase heart risks in these folks.

RELATED Nerve stimulation cuts pain, opioid use after orthopedic surgery, study finds

For the study, the researchers compared medical records from 94 people with the condition and 282 people without it. The investigators followed these individuals for about six years to learn as much as they could about small fiber neuropathy and how it progresses.

Small fiber neuropathy occurs in 13.3 of every 100,000 people, and the rate increased during the study period. These individuals were also more likely to have insomnia and/or take opioids to relieve their burning pain.

Folks with small fiber neuropathy are more likely to be obese than their counterparts without this condition, and about 50% of people with neuropathy had diabetes, compared to 22% of those without it, the findings showed.

RELATED Study suggests ideal blood sugar level to prevent heart trouble in diabetics

People with the nerve condition were also more likely to have heart attacks, the study found. Close to 50% of people with small fiber neuropathy had a heart attack during the study period.

Given this increased risk, some of these individuals may need more aggressive screening for heart disease, Klein said.

Advertisement

The study was published online this week in Neurology.

"Doctors, and especially neurologists, are more aware of this condition than they were 10 years ago," said Dr. Brian Callaghan, an associate professor of neurology at the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor. Callaghan co-wrote an editorial accompanying the new study.

Still, "doctors often forget to ask about these symptoms, so patients should definitely make their doctors aware," he said. If the small fiber neuropathy is linked to diabetes or obesity, treating these conditions will make a difference in overall health and well-being.

"We can treat the underlying cause in some cases and the pain," Callaghan said.

Neuropathic pain treatments include medications, topicals and behavioral interventions.

More information

Learn more about small fiber neuropathy at the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: For women with PTSD, symptoms may vary throughout menstrual cycle
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: For women with PTSD, symptoms may vary throughout menstrual cycle
Women's symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder may vary with their menstrual cycle, which could have implications for diagnosis and treatment, researchers say.
Gut molecules linked with risk for aggressive prostate cancer, study finds
Health News // 12 hours ago
Gut molecules linked with risk for aggressive prostate cancer, study finds
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Diet-related molecules in the gut are linked with an increased risk for a very aggressive form of prostate cancer, a study published Thursday by Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention found.
Cancer patients, those on chemotherapy have worse COVID-19 prognosis
Health News // 15 hours ago
Cancer patients, those on chemotherapy have worse COVID-19 prognosis
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- People with cancer who contract COVID-19 are nearly five times more likely to die from the infection than those without cancer, a study published Thursday by JAMA Oncology found.
Those who feel 'invincible' less willing to get COVID-19 vaccine, study finds
Health News // 16 hours ago
Those who feel 'invincible' less willing to get COVID-19 vaccine, study finds
Why do some people refuse to get vaccinated or wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19? The biggest driver of that decision is a belief that the virus poses no threat to them, a new international study suggests.
Study: 'Long COVID' can last a year after recovery
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: 'Long COVID' can last a year after recovery
Patients suffering from "long COVID" can have symptoms that last a year or more, putting their jobs and everyday routines in jeopardy, a new study finds.
Shorter course of post-op radiation effective for prostate cancer, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Shorter course of post-op radiation effective for prostate cancer, study says
After prostate cancer surgery, men can safely undergo fewer radiation treatments at higher doses, a new clinical trial shows.
FDA strengthens breast implant restrictions
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA strengthens breast implant restrictions
Oct. 287 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced strengthened breast implant regulations, including a boxed warning informing patients of "significant risks" associated with the medical procedure.
Anti-depressant may boost recovery in people with severe COVID-19, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Anti-depressant may boost recovery in people with severe COVID-19, study finds
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The anti-depressant drug fluvoxamine reduces the risk for prolonged hospital stays in people with severe COVID-19, a clinical trial published Wednesday by the Lancet found.
Study: Too little vitamin D may raise colon cancer risk in Black women
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Too little vitamin D may raise colon cancer risk in Black women
Black women in the U.S. with low levels of vitamin D have higher odds of developing colon cancer, according to a new research that echoes previous findings in White women.
Adults at risk for mental health disorders drawn to city living, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Adults at risk for mental health disorders drawn to city living, study finds
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- People genetically predisposed to mental health disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and anorexia nervosa prefer to live in urban areas as adults, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Psychiatry found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Statins do not lower risk for death from COVID-19, but may increase it, study finds
Statins do not lower risk for death from COVID-19, but may increase it, study finds
Gut molecules linked with risk for aggressive prostate cancer, study finds
Gut molecules linked with risk for aggressive prostate cancer, study finds
Anti-depressant may boost recovery in people with severe COVID-19, study finds
Anti-depressant may boost recovery in people with severe COVID-19, study finds
Adults at risk for mental health disorders drawn to city living, study finds
Adults at risk for mental health disorders drawn to city living, study finds
Study: 87% of excess lung cancer risk eliminated if smokers quit before age 45
Study: 87% of excess lung cancer risk eliminated if smokers quit before age 45
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement