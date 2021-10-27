Watch Live
New Mexico authorities give initial findings of investigation into Alec Baldwin shooting that killed crew member
Health News
Oct. 27, 2021 / 11:00 AM

Adults at risk for mental health disorders drawn to city living, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Adults at risk for mental health disorders drawn to city living, study finds
People with genetic predisposition to certain mental health conditions prefer living in big cities, according to a new study. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- People genetically predisposed to mental health disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and anorexia nervosa prefer to live in urban areas as adults, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Psychiatry found.

Those with higher genetic risk for these disorders were 5% to 10% more likely to "preferentially move" from rural to urban areas as adults, the data showed.

This means that people with more genetic mutations who increase their risk for mental health problems are drawn to urban environments, which is significant, given that city-living long has been associated with increased risk for schizophrenia, the researchers said.

"This study adds to the evidence against the simplistic nature versus nurture dichotomy, showing that genes and environment are intercorrelated," study co-author Dr. Evangelos Vassos told UPI in an email.

RELATED Bigger cities have lower rates of depression, study says

"It shows that genetic predisposition to a variety of mental health conditions ... is associated with where people live," said Vassos, a consultant psychiatrist at King's College London.

Fewer than 1% of people in the United States have schizophrenia, a mental health disorder characterized by disruptions in thought processes, perceptions, emotional responsiveness and social interactions, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Symptoms of schizophrenia include hallucinations, delusions and unusual ways of thinking, as well as reduced expression of emotions and difficulty in social relationships.

RELATED Dementia may be more common in rural areas

Research published in 2017 found that adolescents raised in urban neighborhoods were nearly 70% more likely to have psychotic experiences, such as those associated with schizophrenia, compared with those who grew up in more rural areas.

However, a study published in August by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that cities in the United States have lower rates of depression than more rural areas.

For this study, Vassos and his colleagues analyzed data on nearly 386,000 British adults ages 37 to 73 who participated in the U.K. Biobank, a compendium of health records and genetic information for hundreds of thousands of people.

RELATED City life tough on teen mental health, study says

Polygenic risk scores, or measures of risk for certain health disorders, were available for all participants, the researchers said.

Those with higher polygenic risk scores for schizophrenia and anorexia nervosa were 5% more likely to preferentially move to cities from more rural areas, the data showed.

Similarly, participants with higher risk scores for bipolar disorder, a condition characterized by periods of depression and abnormally elevated mood, were 10% more likely to live in urban areas.

Conversely, those with a genetic predisposition for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder were 9% less likely to choose city living over more rural areas.

"Our hypothesis is that people at high or low genetic risk for psychiatric disorders may have subtle characteristics that differ from people with average genetic risk," Vassos said.

So, "it is not as simple as telling people that they need to move out of cities into more rural environments to improve their mental health," he said.

Study: Food texture fills in during loss of smell, taste after COVID-19
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Food texture fills in during loss of smell, taste after COVID-19
People who've lost their ability to smell and taste due to COVID-19 have significant struggles, but they can find ways to cope with their situation, a new study shows.
Study links cataracts to higher risk for death from heart disease
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study links cataracts to higher risk for death from heart disease
Cataracts, a common eye disorder that often comes with age, may also be linked to a heightened risk of death from heart disease, new research shows.
High-dose radiation may help lung cancer patients not responding to drugs
Health News // 10 hours ago
High-dose radiation may help lung cancer patients not responding to drugs
High-dose radiation therapy may stall tumor growth in patients with advanced lung cancer who are not fully responding to drug therapies, a preliminary study suggests.
Study: COVID-19 cases rose after universities hosted NCAA 'March Madness'
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study: COVID-19 cases rose after universities hosted NCAA 'March Madness'
As basketball fans crammed into stadiums, U.S. counties with universities that hosted "March Madness" games saw a jump in COVID-19 cases earlier this year, new research shows.
Statins do not lower risk for death from COVID-19, but may increase it, study finds
Health News // 20 hours ago
Statins do not lower risk for death from COVID-19, but may increase it, study finds
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Treatment with cholesterol-lowering statin drugs does not boost recovery in people with severe COVID-19 and may increase their risk for death from the virus, a study published Tuesday by PLOS ONE found.
Poll: COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty keeping people in U.S. in limbo
Health News // 23 hours ago
Poll: COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty keeping people in U.S. in limbo
One-third of Americans are struggling to make basic decisions due to ongoing stress about the pandemic, and younger adults and parents are having the most difficulty of all, a new survey reveals.
Expert panel: More research needed on glaucoma screening benefits
Health News // 23 hours ago
Expert panel: More research needed on glaucoma screening benefits
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- More research is needed to determine whether routine screening for glaucoma or vision impairment is needed in older adults who have not reported problems seeing, an expert panel announced Tuesday.
COVID-19 vaccines safe for people with history of severe allergies, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 vaccines safe for people with history of severe allergies, study finds
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- People with a history of severe allergic reactions to drugs and vaccines can receive both doses of the two-shot COVID-19 inoculations safely, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
U.S. cancer patients spent $21B on treatment in 2019, data show
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. cancer patients spent $21B on treatment in 2019, data show
American cancer patients spent more than $21 billion on their care in 2019, a new report shows. That $21.09 billion included out-of-pocket costs of $16.22 billion and patient time costs of $4.87 billion.
Study: Antidepressant, painkiller combo may raise risk for bleeding
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Antidepressant, painkiller combo may raise risk for bleeding
Antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors are a mainstay of depression treatment, but a new study warns that taking NSAID pain medications may raise the chances for intestinal bleeding.
