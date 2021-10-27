Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 27, 2021 / 2:05 PM

Study: Too little vitamin D may raise colon cancer risk in Black women

By HealthDay News
Study: Too little vitamin D may raise colon cancer risk in Black women
New research suggests that too little vitamin D may increase risk for colon cancer among Black women. Photo by jossuetrejo_oficial/Pixabay

Black American women with low levels of vitamin D have higher odds of developing colon cancer, according to a new research that echoes previous findings in White women.

Researchers used a vitamin D prediction model for nearly 50,000 participants in the Black Women's Health Study and concluded that those with predicted levels in the bottom 25% had an estimated 40% higher risk of colon cancer than those in the top 25%.

Advertisement

The study was recently published online in the journal Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

"Our findings, taken together with established evidence that vitamin D levels are generally lower in the Black population than other groups, suggest that low vitamin D may contribute to disproportionately high colorectal cancer incidence among Black [people]," study author Julie Palmer said in a Boston University news release.

RELATED Blood test may effectively spot multiple cancers

She is director of the Slone Epidemiology Center at the university's School of Medicine.

Palmer and her team said it's important to determine if there is a link so Black people who may have an increased risk for developing colon cancer can boost their vitamin D levels.

Vitamin D is involved in many processes in the body and has been shown to have anti-cancer properties.

Advertisement
RELATED Cancer screenings for women plummeted during COVID-19 lockdowns

Black people tend to have lower levels because sunlight is the major source of vitamin D aside from taking vitamin supplements, the authors said.

They also noted that Black Americans have the highest rates of colon cancer incidence and death.

More than 150,000 people in the United States a year are diagnosed with it, making colon cancer the third most common cancer in both men and women excluding skin cancer, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

RELATED Earlier screening for colon cancer may catch cases earlier

More information

The American Cancer Society has more on Black Americans and colon cancer.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Adults at risk for mental health disorders drawn to city living, study finds
Health News // 4 hours ago
Adults at risk for mental health disorders drawn to city living, study finds
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- People genetically predisposed to mental health disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and anorexia nervosa prefer to live in urban areas as adults, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Psychiatry found.
Study: Food texture fills in during loss of smell, taste after COVID-19
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study: Food texture fills in during loss of smell, taste after COVID-19
People who've lost their ability to smell and taste due to COVID-19 have significant struggles, but they can find ways to cope with their situation, a new study shows.
Study links cataracts to higher risk for death from heart disease
Health News // 11 hours ago
Study links cataracts to higher risk for death from heart disease
Cataracts, a common eye disorder that often comes with age, may also be linked to a heightened risk of death from heart disease, new research shows.
High-dose radiation may help lung cancer patients not responding to drugs
Health News // 13 hours ago
High-dose radiation may help lung cancer patients not responding to drugs
High-dose radiation therapy may stall tumor growth in patients with advanced lung cancer who are not fully responding to drug therapies, a preliminary study suggests.
Study: COVID-19 cases rose after universities hosted NCAA 'March Madness'
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: COVID-19 cases rose after universities hosted NCAA 'March Madness'
As basketball fans crammed into stadiums, U.S. counties with universities that hosted "March Madness" games saw a jump in COVID-19 cases earlier this year, new research shows.
Statins do not lower risk for death from COVID-19, but may increase it, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
Statins do not lower risk for death from COVID-19, but may increase it, study finds
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Treatment with cholesterol-lowering statin drugs does not boost recovery in people with severe COVID-19 and may increase their risk for death from the virus, a study published Tuesday by PLOS ONE found.
Poll: COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty keeping people in U.S. in limbo
Health News // 1 day ago
Poll: COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty keeping people in U.S. in limbo
One-third of Americans are struggling to make basic decisions due to ongoing stress about the pandemic, and younger adults and parents are having the most difficulty of all, a new survey reveals.
Expert panel: More research needed on glaucoma screening benefits
Health News // 1 day ago
Expert panel: More research needed on glaucoma screening benefits
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- More research is needed to determine whether routine screening for glaucoma or vision impairment is needed in older adults who have not reported problems seeing, an expert panel announced Tuesday.
COVID-19 vaccines safe for people with history of severe allergies, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 vaccines safe for people with history of severe allergies, study finds
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- People with a history of severe allergic reactions to drugs and vaccines can receive both doses of the two-shot COVID-19 inoculations safely, a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open found.
U.S. cancer patients spent $21B on treatment in 2019, data show
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. cancer patients spent $21B on treatment in 2019, data show
American cancer patients spent more than $21 billion on their care in 2019, a new report shows. That $21.09 billion included out-of-pocket costs of $16.22 billion and patient time costs of $4.87 billion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: 87% of excess lung cancer risk eliminated if smokers quit before age 45
Study: 87% of excess lung cancer risk eliminated if smokers quit before age 45
Statins do not lower risk for death from COVID-19, but may increase it, study finds
Statins do not lower risk for death from COVID-19, but may increase it, study finds
COVID-19 vaccines safe for people with history of severe allergies, study finds
COVID-19 vaccines safe for people with history of severe allergies, study finds
Study links cataracts to higher risk for death from heart disease
Study links cataracts to higher risk for death from heart disease
Health benefits of nuts may boost survival, limit recurrence in breast cancer
Health benefits of nuts may boost survival, limit recurrence in breast cancer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement