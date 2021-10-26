Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 26, 2021 / 3:05 AM

Bicycle-, gun-linked injuries rose during COVID-19 lockdowns, study finds

By HealthDay News
Bicycle-, gun-linked injuries rose during COVID-19 lockdowns, study finds
A study of four hospitals in major cities found increases in bicycle- and gun-related injuries last year during COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
| License Photo

In yet another example of the cost of the pandemic, a new study finds there were significant increases in bicycle- and gun-related injuries during coronavirus lockdowns in the United States, but a decrease in traffic injuries.

Researchers analyzed data on more than 27,600 trauma cases at four Level I trauma centers in Orange County, Calif., Portland, Ore., Tulsa, Okla., and Miami between 2019 and 2020.

Advertisement

Overall, there was a 100% spike in bicycle-related injuries and a 23.5% surge in gun-related injuries during that time, but a 12.7% decline in traffic injuries.

In Orange County, gunshot wounds increased 55%, bicycle injuries increased nearly 31%, and traffic injuries fell 10.2%. In Portland, gunshot wounds increased 48.4%, bicycle injuries rose 296.2%, and traffic injuries fell 21.5%.

RELATED FBI: Hate crimes against Asian Americans higher in 2020 than first reported

In Tulsa, gunshot wounds increased 22.2%, traffic injuries declined 5.1% percent, and bicycle injuries rose 18.2%. In Miami, gunshot wounds increased nearly 21% percent, traffic injuries decreased 14.5%, and bicycle injuries increased 2.6%.

The study was presented last week at the virtual annual meeting of the American College of Surgeons.

The researchers said the increase in gunshot wounds was unexpected.

RELATED Study finds 30% spike in U.S. gun violence during COVID-19 pandemic

"We thought we might see an uptick in the percentage of [gunshot wounds] given the percentages of [traffic injuries] were down and the percentages might need to go up to cover that mechanism of injury but we were mildly surprised that not only did the percentage go up, but the actual raw numbers of gun injuries went up," said study senior author Dr. Cristobal Barrios Jr., a health sciences clinical professor in surgery and assistant dean of admissions at the University of California, Irvine.

Advertisement

"That was true across all the trauma centers that contributed data to the study," he said in a meeting news release.

On the other hand, the trends in bicycle and traffic injuries were understandable.

RELATED Cigarette sales jumped during COVID-19 pandemic, study says

"People weren't going anywhere for any real large distances because there was nowhere to go during lockdown, but maybe they were utilizing their bicycles to get around a little bit, to get some exercise, and to get out of the house," Barrios explained.

The findings may help health care providers and policymakers be better prepared for possible future pandemic-related lockdowns.

"We did this research to shed light on what to expect during any possible next lockdown for a pandemic and where to potentially put resources for clinicians in terms of what types of injuries might present and that might increase or decrease," Barrios said.

"Another big contributor would be to have more green spaces in these communities -- spaces where people can go out and exercise in a safe environment," said study presenter Leonardo Alaniz, a third-year medical student at UC Irvine. "That would also play a huge role in preserving the mental health of our communities."

Research presented at meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Advertisement

More information

The National Safety Council offers advice on bike safety.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Cases of pancreatic cancer rising in younger women, experts say
Health News // 2 hours ago
Cases of pancreatic cancer rising in younger women, experts say
Researchers found in a new study that pancreatic cancer cases have disproportionately grown in younger women, those under age 55, and especially among those aged 15 to 34, though they note the sample size was small.
Study: 87% of excess lung cancer risk eliminated if smokers quit before age 45
Health News // 12 hours ago
Study: 87% of excess lung cancer risk eliminated if smokers quit before age 45
Smokers who kick the habit before age 45 can nearly eliminate their excess risk of dying from lung or other cancers, a new study estimates.
Survivors of childhood cancer at higher risk for suicide, study finds
Health News // 13 hours ago
Survivors of childhood cancer at higher risk for suicide, study finds
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Long-term survivors of childhood cancer are at higher risk for suicide compared with the general public, though their risk for suicide remains low, a study published Monday by the journal Cancer found.
Study: COVID-19 vaccination does not raise odds for miscarriage
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study: COVID-19 vaccination does not raise odds for miscarriage
COVID-19 vaccines don't increase the risk of miscarriage in early pregnancy, according to a study that adds to previous research showing the vaccines are safe for pregnant women.
Study: More than 1 in 7 teens, adolescents in U.S., Canada have vaped pot
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study: More than 1 in 7 teens, adolescents in U.S., Canada have vaped pot
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- More than one in seven adolescents and teens in the United States and Canada has vaped marijuana in their lifetimes, an analysis published Monday by JAMA Pediatrics.
Pumpkin carving is top cause of Halloween injuries
Health News // 18 hours ago
Pumpkin carving is top cause of Halloween injuries
Your Jack-o'-Lantern may be more than scary -- it could be dangerous. Pumpkin carving is the leading cause of injuries associated with Halloween, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Study: Brain fog can persist in younger COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Brain fog can persist in younger COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- People who contract COVID-19 can experience brain fog and other cognitive impairments even if they're younger or not hospitalized, according to a new study based on observations at New York's Mount Sinai Health System.
Deadly liver disease tied to obesity is on the rise
Health News // 3 days ago
Deadly liver disease tied to obesity is on the rise
Obesity and diabetes are becoming an even more dire threat for potentially fatal liver damage, a new study reveals.
Study: Newborns who sleep better are less likely to be overweight
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Newborns who sleep better are less likely to be overweight
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Newborns who sleep longer and consistently through the night are less likely to be overweight in infancy, a new study has found.
Nurses more likely to have suicidal thoughts, less likely to seek help, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Nurses more likely to have suicidal thoughts, less likely to seek help, study says
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Nurses in the United States have suicidal thoughts more than other workers and are less likely to tell anyone about it, researchers at the Mayo Clinic have found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Health benefits of nuts may boost survival, limit recurrence in breast cancer
Health benefits of nuts may boost survival, limit recurrence in breast cancer
Study: More than 1 in 7 teens, adolescents in U.S., Canada have vaped pot
Study: More than 1 in 7 teens, adolescents in U.S., Canada have vaped pot
Study: 87% of excess lung cancer risk eliminated if smokers quit before age 45
Study: 87% of excess lung cancer risk eliminated if smokers quit before age 45
Deadly liver disease tied to obesity is on the rise
Deadly liver disease tied to obesity is on the rise
Study: Hospitalized COVID-19 patients have 3-fold higher risk for cognitive decline
Study: Hospitalized COVID-19 patients have 3-fold higher risk for cognitive decline
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement