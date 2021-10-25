Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 25, 2021 / 11:01 AM

Study: More than 1 in 7 teens, adolescents in U.S., Canada have vaped pot

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Study: More than 1 in 7 teens, adolescents in U.S., Canada have vaped pot
Marijuana vaping is becoming increasingly common among adolescents and teens in the United States and Canada, according to a new analysis. Photo by 1503849/Pixabay

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- More than one in seven adolescents and teens in the United States and Canada has vaped marijuana in their lifetimes, an analysis published Monday by JAMA Pediatrics.

Pooled results for nearly 200,000 people ages 11 to 18 from 17 studies indicates that 14% used e-cigarettes to smoke the drug, also known as cannabis, at some point as of 2019-20, the data showed.

Advertisement

This is up from 6% between 2013 and 2016, the researchers said.

In 2019-2020, an estimated 13% of people in this age group vaped marijuana during the previous 12 months, up from 7% in 2017-18, according to the researchers.

RELATED Study: Marijuana vaping more common among Hispanic, Black youths

And just over 8% had used the devices to consume the drug over the previous 30 days in 2019-20 compared to fewer than 2% between 2013-2016.

"Adolescent cannabis vaping is becoming more common in the United States and Canada," study co-author Carmen Lim told UPI in an email.

"Not only is it linked to poorer cognitive development in adolescents, [but] it could increase risk of dependence, other substance use and many other health, social and behavioral problems later in life," said Lim, a doctoral candidate at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia.

Advertisement
RELATED Study: Teen vaping rates in U.S. leveling off, but still high

Previous studies indicated that as many as one in five adolescents and teens in the United States regularly use e-cigarettes, or vaping devices, to smoke marijuana, and that the habit is more common among people in this age group who are Hispanic than those who are White or Black.

This is despite links between the use of illegal marijuana vaping devices and serious lung injury.

For this analysis, Lim and her colleagues analyzed data from 17 studies that collectively tracked the marijuana vaping habits of 198,845 adolescents and teens in the United States and Canada.

RELATED Vaping-linked lung injury less common in states with legalized marijuana

In addition to identifying the increased use of these devices for marijuana within the age group, the findings also suggest that cannabis oil, as opposed to dried leaves, now may be the preferred option, particularly in the United States, the researchers said.

"Cannabis vaping is a new phenomenon, [but] we can draw examples from global tobacco and alcohol policy, both of which have achieved successes in reducing prevalence and minimizing harms," Lim said.

"For example, cannabis marketing and advertising of THC products through targeted ads on the internet should be strictly regulated. Policy makers can also consider imposing a potency- and weight-based tax defined by THC levels," she said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Study: COVID-19 vaccination does not raise odds for miscarriage
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: COVID-19 vaccination does not raise odds for miscarriage
COVID-19 vaccines don't increase the risk of miscarriage in early pregnancy, according to a study that adds to previous research showing the vaccines are safe for pregnant women.
Pumpkin carving is top cause of Halloween injuries
Health News // 3 hours ago
Pumpkin carving is top cause of Halloween injuries
Your Jack-o'-Lantern may be more than scary -- it could be dangerous. Pumpkin carving is the leading cause of injuries associated with Halloween, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Study: Brain fog can persist in younger COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Brain fog can persist in younger COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- People who contract COVID-19 can experience brain fog and other cognitive impairments even if they're younger or not hospitalized, according to a new study based on observations at New York's Mount Sinai Health System.
Deadly liver disease tied to obesity is on the rise
Health News // 2 days ago
Deadly liver disease tied to obesity is on the rise
Obesity and diabetes are becoming an even more dire threat for potentially fatal liver damage, a new study reveals.
Study: Newborns who sleep better are less likely to be overweight
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Newborns who sleep better are less likely to be overweight
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Newborns who sleep longer and consistently through the night are less likely to be overweight in infancy, a new study has found.
Nurses more likely to have suicidal thoughts, less likely to seek help, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Nurses more likely to have suicidal thoughts, less likely to seek help, study says
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Nurses in the United States have suicidal thoughts more than other workers and are less likely to tell anyone about it, researchers at the Mayo Clinic have found.
Pfizer says studies show COVID-19 vaccine over 90% effective in kids 5-11
Health News // 3 days ago
Pfizer says studies show COVID-19 vaccine over 90% effective in kids 5-11
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Studies show that child-sized doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are safe and better than 90% effective in kids between 5 and 11 years old, the pharma company said Friday as regulators consider authorizing the shots.
Study: Hospitalized COVID-19 patients have 3-fold higher risk for cognitive decline
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Hospitalized COVID-19 patients have 3-fold higher risk for cognitive decline
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- People hospitalized with COVID-19 are three times as likely to show signs of decline in brain function related to the virus than those infected who do not require that level of care, a JAMA Network Open study found.
Study: Mandates get more people vaccinated than recommendations
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Mandates get more people vaccinated than recommendations
Requiring COVID-19 shots for work, school or travel will boost vaccination rates without the backlash and mass walkouts that many have predicted, new research predicts.
Avid exercisers not at higher risk for ALS, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Avid exercisers not at higher risk for ALS, study says
A new study may allay concerns that strenuous exercise could up the risk for developing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, an incurable neurological disease.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Health benefits of nuts may boost survival, limit recurrence in breast cancer
Health benefits of nuts may boost survival, limit recurrence in breast cancer
Deadly liver disease tied to obesity is on the rise
Deadly liver disease tied to obesity is on the rise
Study: Newborns who sleep better are less likely to be overweight
Study: Newborns who sleep better are less likely to be overweight
'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says
'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says
Study: Brain fog can persist in younger COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized
Study: Brain fog can persist in younger COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement