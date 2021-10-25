Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 25, 2021 / 9:01 AM

Pumpkin carving is top cause of Halloween injuries

By HealthDay News
Nearly half of all Halloween-related injuries -- 44% -- in October and November 2018 were related to carving pumpkins, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Your Jack-o'-Lantern may be more than scary -- it could be dangerous.

Pumpkin carving is the leading cause of injuries associated with Halloween, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Between October and November 2018 in the United States, 44% of Halloween-linked injuries were connected with pumpkin-carving activities.

More than one-quarter of Halloween-related injuries included cuts, ingestions and costume, pumpkin or decoration-related injuries, and there were nearly 2,700 injuries involving trips and falls.

"There is a reason Halloween is called 'fright night' -- it is, after all, the spookiest night of the year. But there is another interpretation of that term that concerns orthopedic surgeons in the emergency department: a spike in trauma injuries," said Dr. Craig Phillips.

He is an orthopedic hand surgeon and an American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons spokesperson.

"It is important for parents to establish clear boundaries with their kids and teach them safety tips to ensure they have a positive experience, rather than having to visit the hospital," Phillips said in AAOS news release.

When carving your pumpkin, use a carving kit or knives specifically designed for the task, the AAOS advised. Carve pumpkins in a clean, dry and well-lit area, and make sure there is no moisture on the carving tools or your hands.

If someone suffers a cut, apply pressure with a clean cloth and elevate the injured area above the heart.

If bleeding does not stop within 10 to 15 minutes or if the cut is deep, you may need to see a doctor, the academy noted. Make sure cuts are cleaned and covered with clean bandages.

Don't put candles in Halloween pumpkins and other decorations. Instead, use non-flammable light sources such as glow sticks or artificial pumpkin lights, the experts suggested.

Before you use a ladder to put up Halloween decorations, check it for loose screws, hinges or rungs. Never place a ladder on uneven ground or flooring. Place the ladder in well-lit areas and make sure there are no tripping hazards, such as loose electrical extension cords across walking paths.

The highest standing level on a stepladder should be two steps down from the top, the AAOS warned. To prevent slipping while on the ladder, be sure that the soles of your shoes are clean and don't wear leather-soled shoes. Always have someone spot you while you're on a ladder and move the ladder when necessary instead of overreaching.

More information

The National Safety Council offers more Halloween safety tips.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Brain fog can persist in younger COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Brain fog can persist in younger COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- People who contract COVID-19 can experience brain fog and other cognitive impairments even if they're younger or not hospitalized, according to a new study based on observations at New York's Mount Sinai Health System.
Deadly liver disease tied to obesity is on the rise
Health News // 2 days ago
Deadly liver disease tied to obesity is on the rise
Obesity and diabetes are becoming an even more dire threat for potentially fatal liver damage, a new study reveals.
Study: Newborns who sleep better are less likely to be overweight
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Newborns who sleep better are less likely to be overweight
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Newborns who sleep longer and consistently through the night are less likely to be overweight in infancy, a new study has found.
Nurses more likely to have suicidal thoughts, less likely to seek help, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Nurses more likely to have suicidal thoughts, less likely to seek help, study says
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Nurses in the United States have suicidal thoughts more than other workers and are less likely to tell anyone about it, researchers at the Mayo Clinic have found.
Pfizer says studies show COVID-19 vaccine over 90% effective in kids 5-11
Health News // 2 days ago
Pfizer says studies show COVID-19 vaccine over 90% effective in kids 5-11
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Studies show that child-sized doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are safe and better than 90% effective in kids between 5 and 11 years old, the pharma company said Friday as regulators consider authorizing the shots.
Study: Hospitalized COVID-19 patients have 3-fold higher risk for cognitive decline
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Hospitalized COVID-19 patients have 3-fold higher risk for cognitive decline
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- People hospitalized with COVID-19 are three times as likely to show signs of decline in brain function related to the virus than those infected who do not require that level of care, a JAMA Network Open study found.
Study: Mandates get more people vaccinated than recommendations
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Mandates get more people vaccinated than recommendations
Requiring COVID-19 shots for work, school or travel will boost vaccination rates without the backlash and mass walkouts that many have predicted, new research predicts.
Avid exercisers not at higher risk for ALS, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Avid exercisers not at higher risk for ALS, study says
A new study may allay concerns that strenuous exercise could up the risk for developing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, an incurable neurological disease.
Study finds 30% spike in U.S. gun violence during COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 3 days ago
Study finds 30% spike in U.S. gun violence during COVID-19 pandemic
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The amount of gun violence in the United States was 30% higher during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to a period just before the virus took hold, according to a study published by Scientific Reports.
Lung cancer survival rates improve, thanks in part to earlier diagnosis, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Lung cancer survival rates improve, thanks in part to earlier diagnosis, study finds
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- More than one in four people with non-small-cell lung cancer survive at least five years after their diagnosis, an analysis published Thursday by JAMA Oncology found.
