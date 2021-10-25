Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 25, 2021 / 11:29 AM

Study: COVID-19 vaccination does not raise odds for miscarriage

By HealthDay News
Study: COVID-19 vaccination does not raise odds for miscarriage
The risk for miscarriage in pregnant people does not increase after vaccination against COVID-19, according to a new study. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

COVID-19 vaccines don't increase the risk of miscarriage in early pregnancy, according to a study that adds to previous research showing the vaccines are safe for pregnant women.

An international team analyzed data from several Norwegian health registries to assess the risk of miscarriage in the first trimester among women vaccinated against COVID-19. Information from more than 18,000 women was reviewed for the study.

Advertisement

While Norway does not recommend vaccination in the first trimester of pregnancy, women may get the shot before they realize they are expecting, researchers pointed out.

"Our study found no evidence of an increased risk for early pregnancy loss after COVID-19 vaccination and adds to the findings from other reports supporting COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy," the researchers wrote in a letter to the editor, published last week, in the New England Journal of Medicine.

RELATED Clotting linked to COVID-19 may harm placenta

"The findings are reassuring for women who were vaccinated early in pregnancy and support the growing evidence that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is safe," they added.

Nine researchers signed the letter, including Dr. Allen Wilcox of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in Durham, N.C., Deshayne Fell of the University of Ottawa, and Maria Magnus from Norwegian Institute of Public Health in Oslo.

Advertisement

The vaccines used in Norway included Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. The study found no link between the type vaccine given to pregnant women and miscarriage risk.

RELATED COVID-19 raises concern over range of pregnancy complications

"It is important that pregnant women are vaccinated since they have a higher risk of hospitalizations and COVID-19-complications, and their infants are at higher risk of being born too early," the authors said in a University of Ottawa news release.

"Also, vaccination during pregnancy is likely to provide protection to the newborn infant against COVID-19 infection in the first months after birth," the researchers said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 vaccines and pregnant women and new mothers.

RELATED Dispelling six myths about COVID-19 vaccines

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: More than 1 in 7 teens, adolescents in U.S., Canada have vaped pot
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: More than 1 in 7 teens, adolescents in U.S., Canada have vaped pot
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- More than one in seven adolescents and teens in the United States and Canada has vaped marijuana in their lifetimes, an analysis published Monday by JAMA Pediatrics.
Pumpkin carving is top cause of Halloween injuries
Health News // 3 hours ago
Pumpkin carving is top cause of Halloween injuries
Your Jack-o'-Lantern may be more than scary -- it could be dangerous. Pumpkin carving is the leading cause of injuries associated with Halloween, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Study: Brain fog can persist in younger COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Brain fog can persist in younger COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- People who contract COVID-19 can experience brain fog and other cognitive impairments even if they're younger or not hospitalized, according to a new study based on observations at New York's Mount Sinai Health System.
Deadly liver disease tied to obesity is on the rise
Health News // 2 days ago
Deadly liver disease tied to obesity is on the rise
Obesity and diabetes are becoming an even more dire threat for potentially fatal liver damage, a new study reveals.
Study: Newborns who sleep better are less likely to be overweight
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Newborns who sleep better are less likely to be overweight
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Newborns who sleep longer and consistently through the night are less likely to be overweight in infancy, a new study has found.
Nurses more likely to have suicidal thoughts, less likely to seek help, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Nurses more likely to have suicidal thoughts, less likely to seek help, study says
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Nurses in the United States have suicidal thoughts more than other workers and are less likely to tell anyone about it, researchers at the Mayo Clinic have found.
Pfizer says studies show COVID-19 vaccine over 90% effective in kids 5-11
Health News // 3 days ago
Pfizer says studies show COVID-19 vaccine over 90% effective in kids 5-11
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Studies show that child-sized doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are safe and better than 90% effective in kids between 5 and 11 years old, the pharma company said Friday as regulators consider authorizing the shots.
Study: Hospitalized COVID-19 patients have 3-fold higher risk for cognitive decline
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Hospitalized COVID-19 patients have 3-fold higher risk for cognitive decline
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- People hospitalized with COVID-19 are three times as likely to show signs of decline in brain function related to the virus than those infected who do not require that level of care, a JAMA Network Open study found.
Study: Mandates get more people vaccinated than recommendations
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Mandates get more people vaccinated than recommendations
Requiring COVID-19 shots for work, school or travel will boost vaccination rates without the backlash and mass walkouts that many have predicted, new research predicts.
Avid exercisers not at higher risk for ALS, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Avid exercisers not at higher risk for ALS, study says
A new study may allay concerns that strenuous exercise could up the risk for developing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, an incurable neurological disease.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Health benefits of nuts may boost survival, limit recurrence in breast cancer
Health benefits of nuts may boost survival, limit recurrence in breast cancer
Deadly liver disease tied to obesity is on the rise
Deadly liver disease tied to obesity is on the rise
Study: Newborns who sleep better are less likely to be overweight
Study: Newborns who sleep better are less likely to be overweight
'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says
'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says
Study: Brain fog can persist in younger COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized
Study: Brain fog can persist in younger COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement