Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 22, 2021 / 12:29 PM

Nurses more likely to have suicidal thoughts, less likely to seek help, study says

By Jake Thomas
Nurses more likely to have suicidal thoughts, less likely to seek help, study says
A nurse places gloves on her hands before performing a COVID-19 test, to a child in St. Louis in 2020. St. Louis. A new study has found that nurses struggle with mental health issues more than other professions even before the pandemic. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Nurses in the United States have suicidal thoughts more than other workers and are less likely to tell anyone about it, researchers at the Mayo Clinic have found.

The findings, published in the American Journal of Nursing, are based on a survey of more than 7,000 nurses that included questions on burnout, depression and well-being.

Advertisement

The survey was conducted in 2017 before the COVID-19 pandemic put more strains on the profession.

More than 400 nurses, or 5.5% of respondents, reported thinking about suicide within the past year, the survey found. Researchers also sent the survey to a cross-section of the general workforce, 4.3% of which reported thinking about suicide.

RELATED Study: Female nurses twice as likely to die by suicide compared to other women

The survey found that 84.2% of nurses were willing to seek professional help for a serious emotional problem. However, only 72.6% of nurses who thought about suicide reported a willingness to get help. Eighty-five percent of nurses who hadn't thought about suicide said they were willing to get help.

"Although nurses constitute the largest group of health care professionals, surprisingly little is known about their risk factors for suicide," reads the study. "Suicide is difficult to study."

Advertisement

The study also found that burnout was closely associated with thoughts of suicide among nurses. Researchers said their findings show there's an urgent need for interventions to address burnout and suicidal thoughts among nurses.

RELATED Studies show significant risks to health workers during pandemic

"While the findings of our study are serious enough, we recognize the impact of the current pandemic has dramatically compounded the situation," Dr. Liselotte Dyrbye, a Mayo Clinic internist and senior author of the study, said in a press release.

"The need for system-level interventions to improve the work lives of nurses and other members of the health care team is greater than ever before," Dyrbye said.

The study also referenced a survey of nurses by the American Nurses Association from last January and February in which 23% of respondents reported feeling depressed and 1% had thoughts of suicide. I

RELATED Stress in emergency rooms may affect patient care

It also referenced other research that concluded that nurses were more likely to die by suicide than people in the general population.

Latest Headlines

Pfizer says studies show COVID-19 vaccine over 90% effective in kids 5-11
Health News // 2 hours ago
Pfizer says studies show COVID-19 vaccine over 90% effective in kids 5-11
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Studies show that child-sized doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are safe and better than 90% effective in kids between 5 and 11 years old, the pharma company said Friday as regulators consider authorizing the shots.
Study: Hospitalized COVID-19 patients have 3-fold higher risk for cognitive decline
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: Hospitalized COVID-19 patients have 3-fold higher risk for cognitive decline
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- People hospitalized with COVID-19 are three times as likely to show signs of decline in brain function related to the virus than those infected who do not require that level of care, a JAMA Network Open study found.
Study: Mandates get more people vaccinated than recommendations
Health News // 10 hours ago
Study: Mandates get more people vaccinated than recommendations
Requiring COVID-19 shots for work, school or travel will boost vaccination rates without the backlash and mass walkouts that many have predicted, new research predicts.
Avid exercisers not at higher risk for ALS, study says
Health News // 12 hours ago
Avid exercisers not at higher risk for ALS, study says
A new study may allay concerns that strenuous exercise could up the risk for developing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, an incurable neurological disease.
Study finds 30% spike in U.S. gun violence during COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study finds 30% spike in U.S. gun violence during COVID-19 pandemic
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The amount of gun violence in the United States was 30% higher during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to a period just before the virus took hold, according to a study published by Scientific Reports.
Lung cancer survival rates improve, thanks in part to earlier diagnosis, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Lung cancer survival rates improve, thanks in part to earlier diagnosis, study finds
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- More than one in four people with non-small-cell lung cancer survive at least five years after their diagnosis, an analysis published Thursday by JAMA Oncology found.
Many dentists still prescribe opioid painkillers to patients, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Many dentists still prescribe opioid painkillers to patients, study says
Though most U.S. dentists say non-opioid painkillers effectively manage dental pain, nearly half still prescribe potentially addictive opioid painkillers, a new survey reveals.
Study: Vaccines cut COVID-19 Delta variant death risk by 90%
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Vaccines cut COVID-19 Delta variant death risk by 90%
The Pfizer and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines reduce the risk of death from the Delta variant by 90%, a new study in Britain finds.
Study: Even with mild COVID-19, obesity may mean worse symptoms
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Even with mild COVID-19, obesity may mean worse symptoms
Obese people have a tougher time fighting COVID-19, even if they have a milder form of the virus, a new study finds.
Onions from Mexico linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
Health News // 1 day ago
Onions from Mexico linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The CDC is urging Americans to "throw away any unlabeled unions" from Mexico as officials investigate an outbreak of salmonella linked to the Mexican-imported vegetable that has sickened hundreds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says
'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says
Study finds 30% spike in U.S. gun violence during COVID-19 pandemic
Study finds 30% spike in U.S. gun violence during COVID-19 pandemic
Study: Vaccines cut COVID-19 Delta variant death risk by 90%
Study: Vaccines cut COVID-19 Delta variant death risk by 90%
Onions from Mexico linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
Onions from Mexico linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
Study: Mandates get more people vaccinated than recommendations
Study: Mandates get more people vaccinated than recommendations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement