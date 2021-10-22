Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 22, 2021 / 3:05 AM

Study: Mandates get more people vaccinated than recommendations

By Denise Mann, HealthDay News
Study: Mandates get more people vaccinated than recommendations
While COVID-19 vaccine mandates have motivated some protests, such as the Boeing workers pictured on Wednesday in St. Louis protesting the company's rule, but researchers say they are more effective at getting people vaccinated than recommendations. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Requiring COVID-19 shots for work, school or travel will boost vaccination rates without the backlash and mass walkouts that many have predicted, new research predicts.

The findings come as growing numbers of U.S. states, cities and private companies start to enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates. High-profile refusers like Brooklyn Nets' guard Kyrie Irving and Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich have incurred serious consequences for their defiance.

Advertisement

"Our studies present experimental evidence that mandates lead to stronger vaccination intentions than leaving vaccination entirely up to people who can choose whether to vaccinate," said study author Dolores Albarracín, director of the Social Action Lab at the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg School for Communication.

"The requirement condition works better across the board, for different racial and ethnic groups and even among people who dislike feeling and being controlled by others," Albarracín said.

RELATED Study: Vaccines cut COVID-19 Delta variant death risk by 90%

With more than 700,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths, most public health experts agree that getting more people immunized is the best way to buck these trends.

Based on her research, Albarracín expects an uptick in vaccination rates now that more mandates are in place and being enforced across the United States.

Her team asked 299 adults whether they would get the COVID-19 shot if they were required to do so for work, travel or school, and 86% said they would.

Advertisement
RELATED FDA authorizes Moderna, J&J booster shots, 'mixing and matching'

Then, researchers conducted a series of experiments.

They asked 1,322 people if they would be more likely to get the shot if their employer required it, preferred it, or emphasized the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination. Once again, the majority said they were most likely to get vaccinated if they were required to do so.

The participants also completed a psychological questionnaire to assess their feelings about such regulations. Those who said they didn't like being told what to do were also more likely to take the jab if required to do so -- even if they didn't see the benefits of the vaccine, the study found.

RELATED FDA weighing emergency approval for 1st pill to treat COVID-19

"The mandate makes vaccination appear more advantageous [access to more, greater social acceptance] than does leaving the decision up to individuals," Albarracín said.

A mandate also signals that the vaccine is less risky, she said.

The findings were published online Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.

The study comes as Irving and Rolovich face stiff penalties for refusing to get vaccinated. Irving has been barred from practice and play with his team, and on Monday, Rolovich and four vaccine-refusing assistants were fired. Rolovich has announced his intent to sue.

Despite these headline-grabbing cases of vaccine refusal, medical ethicist Arthur Caplan said the takeaway from the new study was evident: Vaccine mandates work.

Advertisement

Requiring health care workers and nursing home staffers to get flu shots bumped up vaccination rates, and mandates will also work for COVID-19 vaccines, he said.

"We tried persuasion and tried to incentivize people with a day off or a free meal if they got the flu shot, but nothing short of mandates really worked," said Caplan, head of the Division of Medical Ethics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City.

"This idea that we can persuade people to get the COVID-19 vaccine is less likely to work given the fact that the whole issue has become political," Caplan said.

The big fear is that mandates will trigger a massive backlash, but this study didn't find that to be a likely outcome, he said.

"Many people have a strong belief that they are free to make their own choices about medical issues, but that isn't true in a pandemic," Caplan said, stressing that the pandemic isn't over.

Vaccinated people are less likely to spread COVID-19, he pointed out.

"People who are vulnerable need to be protected from COVID-19," Caplan said, "And there is still a danger that new variants can spread more easily if we don't get more people vaccinated."

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Avid exercisers not at higher risk for ALS, study says
Health News // 2 hours ago
Avid exercisers not at higher risk for ALS, study says
A new study may allay concerns that strenuous exercise could up the risk for developing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, an incurable neurological disease.
Study finds 30% spike in U.S. gun violence during COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 12 hours ago
Study finds 30% spike in U.S. gun violence during COVID-19 pandemic
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The amount of gun violence in the United States was 30% higher during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to a period just before the virus took hold, according to a study published by Scientific Reports.
Lung cancer survival rates improve, thanks in part to earlier diagnosis, study finds
Health News // 16 hours ago
Lung cancer survival rates improve, thanks in part to earlier diagnosis, study finds
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- More than one in four people with non-small-cell lung cancer survive at least five years after their diagnosis, an analysis published Thursday by JAMA Oncology found.
Many dentists still prescribe opioid painkillers to patients, study says
Health News // 17 hours ago
Many dentists still prescribe opioid painkillers to patients, study says
Though most U.S. dentists say non-opioid painkillers effectively manage dental pain, nearly half still prescribe potentially addictive opioid painkillers, a new survey reveals.
Study: Vaccines cut COVID-19 Delta variant death risk by 90%
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: Vaccines cut COVID-19 Delta variant death risk by 90%
The Pfizer and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines reduce the risk of death from the Delta variant by 90%, a new study in Britain finds.
Study: Even with mild COVID-19, obesity may mean worse symptoms
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Even with mild COVID-19, obesity may mean worse symptoms
Obese people have a tougher time fighting COVID-19, even if they have a milder form of the virus, a new study finds.
Onions from Mexico linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
Health News // 1 day ago
Onions from Mexico linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The CDC is urging Americans to "throw away any unlabeled unions" from Mexico as officials investigate an outbreak of salmonella linked to the Mexican-imported vegetable that has sickened hundreds.
Little change in U.S. use of mental health services early in COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Little change in U.S. use of mental health services early in COVID-19 pandemic
It would make sense that there would be a jump in the number of people seeking treatment for mental health issues, but the percentage of U.S. adults doing so increased from 19.2% in 2019 to just 20.3% in 2020.
Cigarette sales jumped during COVID-19 pandemic, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Cigarette sales jumped during COVID-19 pandemic, study says
As COVID-19 has surged throughout the United States for the past year and a half, some may have picked up an old bad habit or started a new one.
Health benefits of nuts may boost survival, limit recurrence in breast cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Health benefits of nuts may boost survival, limit recurrence in breast cancer
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Regular consumption of peanuts, walnuts and other nuts boosts survival and reduces risk for disease recurrence in people with breast cancer, a study published Wednesday by the International Journal of Cancer found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says
'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says
Onions from Mexico linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
Onions from Mexico linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says
Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says
Study: Vaccines cut COVID-19 Delta variant death risk by 90%
Study: Vaccines cut COVID-19 Delta variant death risk by 90%
Study: Even with mild COVID-19, obesity may mean worse symptoms
Study: Even with mild COVID-19, obesity may mean worse symptoms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement