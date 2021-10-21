Trending
Health News
Oct. 21, 2021 / 9:37 AM

Study: Vaccines cut COVID-19 Delta variant death risk by 90%

By HealthDay News
Study: Vaccines cut COVID-19 Delta variant death risk by 90%
COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, pictured, and AstraZeneca are 90% effective at preventing death from the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to a new study out of Britain. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

The Pfizer and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines reduce the risk of death from the Delta variant by 90%, a new study in Britain finds.

The Delta variant is now the dominant form of the coronavirus in the United States, Britain and many other countries.

The study collected data from 5.4 million people in Scotland between April 1 and Sept. 27, 2021, is the first country-wide assessment of the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing death from the Delta variant.

The Pfizer vaccine was 90% effective and the AstraZeneca vaccine was 91% effective in people who were fully vaccinated but tested positive for the Delta variant, according to the findings published Wednesday as a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine.

RELATED Study: Pfizer vaccine 90% effective against severe COVID-19 for at least 6 months

AstraZeneca's vaccine is not available in the United States.

Deaths from COVID-19 were defined as anyone who died within 28 days of a positive PCR test, or who had COVID-19 listed as a cause of death on their death certificate.

The Moderna vaccine is also available in Scotland, but no deaths have been recorded in those who've received both doses, so it wasn't possible to estimate its effectiveness in preventing death, the researchers noted.

RELATED Experts: COVID-19 infection offers less protection than many think

They also said that the findings need to be confirmed by replicating their research in other countries/settings, and with longer follow-up after full vaccination.

"With the Delta variant now the dominant strain in many places worldwide and posing a higher risk of hospitalization than previous variants seen in [Britain], it is reassuring to see that vaccination offers such high protection from death very shortly after the second dose," study leader Aziz Sheikh, director of the University of Edinburgh's Usher Institute.

"If you still have not taken up your offer to be vaccinated, I would encourage you to do so based on the clear benefits it offers," Sheikh added in a university news release.

RELATED Pfizer says data show COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective in children 5-11

"Our findings are encouraging in showing that the vaccine remains an effective measure in protecting both ourselves and others from death from the most dominant variant of COVID-19. It is very important to validate these early results in other settings and with a longer follow-up study," said Chris Robertson, a professor at the University of Strathclyde and Public Health Scotland.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Many dentists still prescribe opioid painkillers to patients, study says
Health News // 46 minutes ago
Many dentists still prescribe opioid painkillers to patients, study says
Though most U.S. dentists say non-opioid painkillers effectively manage dental pain, nearly half still prescribe potentially addictive opioid painkillers, a new survey reveals.
Study: Even with mild COVID-19, obesity may mean worse symptoms
Health News // 7 hours ago
Study: Even with mild COVID-19, obesity may mean worse symptoms
Obese people have a tougher time fighting COVID-19, even if they have a milder form of the virus, a new study finds.
Onions from Mexico linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
Health News // 7 hours ago
Onions from Mexico linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The CDC is urging Americans to "throw away any unlabeled unions" from Mexico as officials investigate an outbreak of salmonella linked to the Mexican-imported vegetable that has sickened hundreds.
Little change in U.S. use of mental health services early in COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 9 hours ago
Little change in U.S. use of mental health services early in COVID-19 pandemic
It would make sense that there would be a jump in the number of people seeking treatment for mental health issues, but the percentage of U.S. adults doing so increased from 19.2% in 2019 to just 20.3% in 2020.
Cigarette sales jumped during COVID-19 pandemic, study says
Health News // 22 hours ago
Cigarette sales jumped during COVID-19 pandemic, study says
As COVID-19 has surged throughout the United States for the past year and a half, some may have picked up an old bad habit or started a new one.
Health benefits of nuts may boost survival, limit recurrence in breast cancer
Health News // 23 hours ago
Health benefits of nuts may boost survival, limit recurrence in breast cancer
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Regular consumption of peanuts, walnuts and other nuts boosts survival and reduces risk for disease recurrence in people with breast cancer, a study published Wednesday by the International Journal of Cancer found.
Most teens with depression, substance use issues don't get simultaneous care
Health News // 23 hours ago
Most teens with depression, substance use issues don't get simultaneous care
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Fewer than 5% of teens in the United States suffering from major depression and substance use disorders receive treatment simultaneously for the conditions, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Poll: U.S. parents worried kids fell behind in school during pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Poll: U.S. parents worried kids fell behind in school during pandemic
It is a fear that millions of parents have been harboring since the pandemic began: Will their children fall behind in school due to disruptions caused by lockdowns, closings and social distancing?
Survey: Women doctors face higher levels of harassment, frustration
Health News // 1 day ago
Survey: Women doctors face higher levels of harassment, frustration
Many female family doctors face sexual harassment, but most remain satisfied with their careers, a new study finds.
Vaginal laser rejuvenation ineffective for many symptoms of menopause
Health News // 1 day ago
Vaginal laser rejuvenation ineffective for many symptoms of menopause
Laser-based vaginal "rejuvenation" is all the rage among women concerned about vaginal dryness and other "down there" symptoms of menopause, but it's buyer beware when it comes to these procedures, new research warns.
