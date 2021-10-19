Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 19, 2021 / 1:05 AM

'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says

By
Amy Norton, HealthDay News

The number of Americans diagnosed with "broken heart" syndrome has steadily risen in the past 15 years -- with the vast majority being women, a new study finds.

The condition, which doctors call stress cardiomyopathy, appears similar to a heart attack - with symptoms such as chest pain and breathlessness. But its cause is entirely different: Experts believe it reflects a temporary weakness in the heart muscle owing to a surge in stress hormones.

Advertisement

The condition got its nickname because it may arise within days of an emotionally difficult event, like the death of a loved one or a divorce. But other stressful situations, from a traffic accident to undergoing surgery, can also be triggers.

Most people fully recover from this type of broken heart, but in rare cases it can be fatal.

RELATED 'Broken heart syndrome' rising under stress of pandemic

In the new study, researchers found that since 2006, an increasing number of Americans have been hospitalized for stress cardiomyopathy. The overwhelming majority -- over 88% -- have been women, with those aged 50 to 74 at greatest risk.

"It's like a window of vulnerability," said senior researcher Dr. Susan Cheng, of the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Exactly why women bear the brunt of stress cardiomyopathy is unclear, Cheng said, but menopause is thought to play a role.

RELATED 'Broken heart syndrome' warrants careful monitoring

"It has something to do with those hormonal changes, but that's not the whole story," Cheng said.

Most women, clearly, do not develop stress cardiomyopathy, and researchers are still trying to understand what triggers it in certain women, she said.

Stress cardiomyopathy is fairly rare. According to the American College of Cardiology, there are between 15 and 30 cases for every 100,000 Americans each year. But, the group notes, the true incidence is likely higher, since people may not seek help for milder symptoms.

RELATED Happiness might sometimes harm your heart, study finds

Using a federal database that tracks hospitalizations, Cheng's team found over 135,000 documented cases of stress cardiomyopathy between 2006 and 2017. And the incidence rose steadily over time -- particularly among women aged 50 to 74.

In 2006, the condition was barely on the radar. By 2017, there were roughly 1,500 cases per million hospitalizations among women ages 50 to 74.

Meanwhile, women aged 75 and up also showed a rising incidence of the condition - as did men, though the numbers were much smaller.

What accounts for the growing numbers? Increased awareness and diagnosis, according to Dr. Ilan Wittstein, a stress cardiomyopathy expert at Johns Hopkins University, in Baltimore.

Advertisement

Wittstein led a 2005 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine that introduced the concept of broken-heart syndrome to the wider medical field.

A separate study describing cases of the novel cardiomyopathy was published in the journal Circulation at nearly the same time, he noted.

"So, thousands of doctors became aware of this within a week," Wittstein said.

That timing, he said, accounts for why hospitalizations for the condition suddenly took off in 2007. And they continued to rise as awareness grew.

And from the beginning, Wittstein said, it's been clear that women account for the vast majority of cases. His 2005 study reported on 19 cases, 18 of whom were women.

While the symptoms of stress cardiomyopathy mimic a heart attack, the conditions are very different: Heart attacks are caused by a blockage in a large artery supplying the heart muscle. But in stress cardiomyopathy, tests show no evidence that such obstructions are to blame, Wittstein said.

Instead, the condition appears to arise when a spike in stress hormones temporarily "stuns" heart muscle cells.

According to Wittstein, one theory is that the changes of menopause alter the nervous system in a way that puts some women at risk: During times of stress, the smaller blood vessels of the cardiovascular system constrict rather than dilate.

Advertisement

People with stress cardiomyopathy may have some of the traditional risk factors for heart attack, such as high blood pressure or diabetes -- conditions that also make the small blood vessels prone to dysfunction, Wittstein noted.

Fortunately, he said, in most cases the heart's pumping ability fully recovers in one or two weeks. But in rare cases, people can develop heart failure or a life-threatening heart arrhythmia.

No one is certain how to prevent broken heart syndrome -- and, again fortunately, it seems most people do not have repeat episodes, Wittstein said.

But, Cheng said, it's generally wise to follow a heart-healthy lifestyle and find ways to manage stress -- through exercise, yoga, meditation or getting better, for example.

"Sometimes we just don't realize that mental stress can affect our hearts, too," Cheng said.

The findings were published this month in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

More information

The American Heart Association has more on broken heart syndrome.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Medicare spends millions on cancer treatments without clinical benefit
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Medicare spends millions on cancer treatments without clinical benefit
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Medicare spent nearly $600 million over a three-year period for cancer care involving four Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs later found to provide no clinical benefit for certain forms of the disease.
COVID-19 patients can incur thousands of dollars in hospital bills, researchers say
Health News // 15 hours ago
COVID-19 patients can incur thousands of dollars in hospital bills, researchers say
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- People hospitalized with COVID-19 incur $4,000 in out-of-pocket expenses for care, on average, even with healthcare insurance, a study published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.
State spending on poverty reduces child abuse, foster care placements, deaths
Health News // 16 hours ago
State spending on poverty reduces child abuse, foster care placements, deaths
When states spend money on programs that reduce poverty, fewer children are abused and neglected, fewer end up in foster care and fewer die, a new study reveals.
Pet care a primary reason some resist staying in the hospital
Health News // 2 days ago
Pet care a primary reason some resist staying in the hospital
Dr. Tiffany Braley noticed a trend among patients who resisted being admitted to or staying in the hospital: They just wanted to get home, because they had no one to care for their beloved pets.
Nature helped many kids cope during lockdown, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Nature helped many kids cope during lockdown, study says
Children who spent more time in nature during pandemic lockdowns suffered fewer behavioral and emotional problems, British researchers say.
State lotteries didn't help boost COVID-19 vaccination rates, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
State lotteries didn't help boost COVID-19 vaccination rates, study says
A new study found lotteries in 19 states designed to encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 did not improve vaccination rates -- in fact, they were the same in lottery and non-lottery states.
Experts: Meals given to the poor often score low on healthy eating scale
Health News // 3 days ago
Experts: Meals given to the poor often score low on healthy eating scale
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Accessing healthy, nutritious food remains challenging for people living in poverty in the United States, even among those who receive meals at work or school, experts said Friday.
Risk for pregnancy complications higher during COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Risk for pregnancy complications higher during COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A pregnant person's risk for complications, such as gestational diabetes, gestational high blood pressure, poor fetal growth and preeclampsia, increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, a study shows.
Poll: Two-thirds of parents plan to vaccinate kids age 5-11 against COVID-19
Health News // 3 days ago
Poll: Two-thirds of parents plan to vaccinate kids age 5-11 against COVID-19
In some heartening news on the vaccine front, two-thirds of American parents of children ages 5 to 11 plan to get their youngsters vaccinated when COVID-19 shots are approved for that age group, a new survey shows.
'Feel good' hormone won't help ease kids' autism, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
'Feel good' hormone won't help ease kids' autism, study says
Despite hints of promise from early research, a new clinical trial finds no evidence that kids with autism benefit from nasal sprays containing the "love" hormone oxytocin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Medicare spends millions on cancer treatments without clinical benefit
Study: Medicare spends millions on cancer treatments without clinical benefit
COVID-19 patients can incur thousands of dollars in hospital bills, researchers say
COVID-19 patients can incur thousands of dollars in hospital bills, researchers say
Experts: Meals given to the poor often score low on healthy eating scale
Experts: Meals given to the poor often score low on healthy eating scale
Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says
Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says
State spending on poverty reduces child abuse, foster care placements, deaths
State spending on poverty reduces child abuse, foster care placements, deaths
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/