Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 19, 2021 / 10:17 AM

Study: China, U.S. lead world in saltiest processed meats, fish

By
HealthDay News
New research shows that processed meats and fish in the United States and China are among the saltiest in the world. Photo by fichte7/Pixabay
New research shows that processed meats and fish in the United States and China are among the saltiest in the world. Photo by fichte7/Pixabay

China and the United States are super powers of salt consumption.

The two world leaders emerged with the highest salt levels in processed meat and fish products among five countries assessed in a new study.

Advertisement

High salt levels in food is a major cause of high blood pressure and its related risks of heart and kidney diseases and death.

The World Health Organization recommends a maximum salt intake of 2,000 mg/day, but average global salt consumption in 2010 was about two times higher.

RELATED Consumption of ultra-processed foods rising in U.S., study finds

The WHO has set a target of a 30% global reduction in salt intake by 2025.

Even though the five nations in this study have strategies to reduce salt intake, the "sodium content of meat and fish products in all the selected countries was very high, with a 100 g serving size of meat and fish products contributing to one half/ third of WHO recommended maximum daily sodium intake," wrote Puhong Zhang, of the George Institute at Peking University Health Science Center, China, and colleagues.

Researchers examined food nutrition labels of 26,500 products in major supermarket chains in the countries, zeroing in on salt content.

RELATED A little wine, certain foods may keep blood pressure healthy, study says

Overall salt levels were highest in China (1,050 mg/100 g), followed by the United States, South Africa, Australia and Britain (432 mg/100 g), according to the study. The results were published Monday in the online journal BMJ Open.

Advertisement

The study also found wide variations in salt levels within and between the five countries, depending on products and brands.

For example: average salt content of meat products was lower in Australia (580 mg/100 g) than in Britain (590 mg/100 g).

RELATED Plant-based diet may limit severity of COVID-19 illness, study suggests

Salt content of roast chicken in China was 4.5 times higher than in Britain (893 mg/100 g vs. 197 mg/100 g).

Chilled fish in China was 4.5 times saltier than in the United States but the salt content of bacon, frozen meat, salami and cured meats, dried meat and frozen fish in China was the lowest of all five countries.

Processed meat products included: meat alternatives bacon canned meat frozen meat meat burgers salami and cured meats sausages and hot dogs sliced meat dried meat pate and meat spreads kebabs "other" meat products and raw flavored meats.

Also included were whole hams and similar products roast chicken and raw unflavored meats.

Processed fish products included canned, chilled, frozen and "other" items.

"It is not easy to simply replace or reformulate the high sodium products that already exist for years. However, the large difference in sodium content of similar products in different countries, and the difference in sodium content among different brands within the same country, indicate that there is still a lot of room for salt reduction," the researchers noted in a journal news release.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration offers ways to gradually reduce salt intake.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Vaping less likely to help smokers quit than giving up tobacco
Health News // 12 minutes ago
Vaping less likely to help smokers quit than giving up tobacco
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Cigarette smokers who switch to vaping are less likely to successfully quit traditional cigarettes and more likely to continue using them than those who quit all tobacco, a study published by JAMA Network Open found.
Too many men in stroke treatment trials may limit efficacy for women
Health News // 2 hours ago
Too many men in stroke treatment trials may limit efficacy for women
Men still outnumber women in stroke therapy clinical trials, which means women may end up receiving less effective treatment, researchers say.
Researchers find method for fighting breast cancer after it spreads to brain
Health News // 8 hours ago
Researchers find method for fighting breast cancer after it spreads to brain
Researchers may have found a noninvasive way to temporarily open the brain's borders to allow tumor-fighting medication inside.
'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says
Health News // 10 hours ago
'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says
The number of Americans diagnosed with "broken heart" syndrome has steadily risen in the past 15 years -- with the vast majority being women, a new study finds.
Study: Medicare spends millions on cancer treatments without clinical benefit
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study: Medicare spends millions on cancer treatments without clinical benefit
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Medicare spent nearly $600 million over a three-year period for cancer care involving four Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs later found to provide no clinical benefit for certain forms of the disease.
COVID-19 patients can incur thousands of dollars in hospital bills, researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 patients can incur thousands of dollars in hospital bills, researchers say
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- People hospitalized with COVID-19 incur $4,000 in out-of-pocket expenses for care, on average, even with healthcare insurance, a study published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.
State spending on poverty reduces child abuse, foster care placements, deaths
Health News // 1 day ago
State spending on poverty reduces child abuse, foster care placements, deaths
When states spend money on programs that reduce poverty, fewer children are abused and neglected, fewer end up in foster care and fewer die, a new study reveals.
Pet care a primary reason some resist staying in the hospital
Health News // 3 days ago
Pet care a primary reason some resist staying in the hospital
Dr. Tiffany Braley noticed a trend among patients who resisted being admitted to or staying in the hospital: They just wanted to get home, because they had no one to care for their beloved pets.
Nature helped many kids cope during lockdown, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Nature helped many kids cope during lockdown, study says
Children who spent more time in nature during pandemic lockdowns suffered fewer behavioral and emotional problems, British researchers say.
State lotteries didn't help boost COVID-19 vaccination rates, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
State lotteries didn't help boost COVID-19 vaccination rates, study says
A new study found lotteries in 19 states designed to encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 did not improve vaccination rates -- in fact, they were the same in lottery and non-lottery states.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says
'Broken heart' syndrome diagnoses up in last 15 years, study says
Study: Medicare spends millions on cancer treatments without clinical benefit
Study: Medicare spends millions on cancer treatments without clinical benefit
COVID-19 patients can incur thousands of dollars in hospital bills, researchers say
COVID-19 patients can incur thousands of dollars in hospital bills, researchers say
Experts: Meals given to the poor often score low on healthy eating scale
Experts: Meals given to the poor often score low on healthy eating scale
Researchers find method for fighting breast cancer after it spreads to brain
Researchers find method for fighting breast cancer after it spreads to brain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/