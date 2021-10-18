Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 18, 2021 / 4:38 PM

Study: Medicare spends millions on cancer treatments without clinical benefit

By
Research shows that Medicare has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on cancer treatments that may not have clinical benefit, according to a new study. File Photo by Andrei Rahalski/Shutterstock
Research shows that Medicare has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on cancer treatments that may not have clinical benefit, according to a new study. File Photo by Andrei Rahalski/Shutterstock

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Medicare spent nearly $600 million over a three-year period to pay for cancer care involving four drugs later found to provide no clinical benefit for some forms of the disease for which the Food and Drug Administration approved them, an analysis published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine found.

More than $170 million of this spending was for products voluntarily withdrawn by their manufacturers after clinical trials showed that they did not improve overall survival in people with various types of cancer, including breast and lung as well as liver and urinary tract cancers, the data showed.

Advertisement

All of the drugs included in the analysis were cleared for use under the FDA's "accelerated approval" program, which expedites the evaluation process for select new treatments so that patients can have access to them sooner.

Advertisement

That program has come under scrutiny recently, though the agency did not respond to UPI's requests for comment on the study findings.

RELATED Cancer surgery at leading hospitals up to 30% more expensive, study finds

"We are spending a significant amount of money on these drugs, which do not have proof of efficacy," study co-author Mahnum Shahzad, a doctoral student in health policy at Harvard University, told UPI.

"That is not to say that approving these drugs was a bad idea, but more that the public needs to understand that because a drug is approved, it does not mean we are certain it has benefit," she said.

Based on the study findings, the FDA's accelerated approval process needs to be reformed "so that the benefits of early access are better balanced with the downsides of spending large sums of money on drugs without clinical benefit," Shahzad said.

RELATED Cancer drug labels often do not list data on survival after treatment, study finds

The accelerated approval program came under scrutiny earlier this year after it green-lighted the Alzheimer's drug aducanumab, marketed as Aduhelm, despite what some said was limited evidence of its effectiveness.

Following that controversy, in August, the Health and Human Services department announced plans to review the FDA's use of the accelerated approval program, with the final report due in late 2022, at the earliest.

Advertisement

The analysis focused on Medicare Part B and Part D spending -- which covers outpatient medical care and prescription drugs, respectively, -- in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the researchers said.

RELATED Study: Prices for new cancer drugs double over past decade

It focused on four medications, according to the researchers: atezolizumab, which is sold under the brand name Tecentriq; durvalumab, or Drazalex; nivolumab, or Opdivo; and pembrolizumab, or Keytruda.

All four had received accelerated approval to treat historically challenging forms of cancer, but the recommended indications, or the diseases they could treat, were later changed after clinical trials found they failed to improve overall survival.

Atezolizumab was approved to treat transitional cell carcinoma, or urothelial carcinoma, a type of cancer that typically occurs in the urinary system but the manufacturer voluntarily changed its recommended indication for patients eligible for other options in March.

The drug still is cleared for use in advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Similarly, manufacturer Medimmune/AstraZeneca changed the recommended indication for durvalumab, which had also been approved to treat transitional cell carcinoma, in February.

Meanwhile, nivolumab, was approved for use in hepatocellular carcinoma, or liver cancer, and small-cell lung cancer, the less common form of the disease, but the recommended indication was changed late last year.

Pembrolizumab remains cleared for use in transitional cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, but it is no longer indicated for certain forms of gastrointestinal and esophagus cancers, as well as small-cell lung cancer.

Advertisement

A separate analysis by the same research team, also published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine, found that in 2018, nearly 60% of cancer patients with private insurance nationally received an oral targeted treatment that did not lead to improved overall survival in clinical trials.

These treatments typically come in pill form and are taken daily with the goal of stopping cancer cells from growing, according to the American Cancer Society.

Between 2011 and 2018, cumulative spending on 44 FDA-approved oral targeted therapy drugs was $3.5 billion, with more than half of that devoted to products that did not provide a "documented overall survival benefit" in clinical trials.

"The expectation for new cancer drugs is that they help patients live better longer but, increasingly, more cancer drugs are approved without evidence of these expected benefits, while, at the same time, cancer drug prices are rising," study co-author Anita Katharina Wagner told UPI in an email.

"Our study shows that new cancer drugs without documented overall survival benefit are increasingly used and that they account for substantial healthcare spending," said Wagner, an associate professor of population medicine at Harvard.

Latest Headlines

COVID-19 patients can incur thousands of dollars in hospital bills, researchers say
Health News // 5 hours ago
COVID-19 patients can incur thousands of dollars in hospital bills, researchers say
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- People hospitalized with COVID-19 incur $4,000 in out-of-pocket expenses for care, on average, even with healthcare insurance, a study published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.
State spending on poverty reduces child abuse, foster care placements, deaths
Health News // 7 hours ago
State spending on poverty reduces child abuse, foster care placements, deaths
When states spend money on programs that reduce poverty, fewer children are abused and neglected, fewer end up in foster care and fewer die, a new study reveals.
Pet care a primary reason some resist staying in the hospital
Health News // 2 days ago
Pet care a primary reason some resist staying in the hospital
Dr. Tiffany Braley noticed a trend among patients who resisted being admitted to or staying in the hospital: They just wanted to get home, because they had no one to care for their beloved pets.
Nature helped many kids cope during lockdown, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Nature helped many kids cope during lockdown, study says
Children who spent more time in nature during pandemic lockdowns suffered fewer behavioral and emotional problems, British researchers say.
State lotteries didn't help boost COVID-19 vaccination rates, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
State lotteries didn't help boost COVID-19 vaccination rates, study says
A new study found lotteries in 19 states designed to encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 did not improve vaccination rates -- in fact, they were the same in lottery and non-lottery states.
Experts: Meals given to the poor often score low on healthy eating scale
Health News // 3 days ago
Experts: Meals given to the poor often score low on healthy eating scale
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Accessing healthy, nutritious food remains challenging for people living in poverty in the United States, even among those who receive meals at work or school, experts said Friday.
Risk for pregnancy complications higher during COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Risk for pregnancy complications higher during COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A pregnant person's risk for complications, such as gestational diabetes, gestational high blood pressure, poor fetal growth and preeclampsia, increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, a study shows.
Poll: Two-thirds of parents plan to vaccinate kids age 5-11 against COVID-19
Health News // 3 days ago
Poll: Two-thirds of parents plan to vaccinate kids age 5-11 against COVID-19
In some heartening news on the vaccine front, two-thirds of American parents of children ages 5 to 11 plan to get their youngsters vaccinated when COVID-19 shots are approved for that age group, a new survey shows.
'Feel good' hormone won't help ease kids' autism, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
'Feel good' hormone won't help ease kids' autism, study says
Despite hints of promise from early research, a new clinical trial finds no evidence that kids with autism benefit from nasal sprays containing the "love" hormone oxytocin.
FDA issues warning against at-home dermal filler 'pens'
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA issues warning against at-home dermal filler 'pens'
Cheap, unapproved "at home" dermal filler pens, bought without a prescription, are much more dangerous options than going to a doctor for a procedure, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 patients can incur thousands of dollars in hospital bills, researchers say
COVID-19 patients can incur thousands of dollars in hospital bills, researchers say
Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says
Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says
More than half of COVID-19 survivors in study had 'long-COVID'
More than half of COVID-19 survivors in study had 'long-COVID'
Experts: Meals given to the poor often score low on healthy eating scale
Experts: Meals given to the poor often score low on healthy eating scale
State spending on poverty reduces child abuse, foster care placements, deaths
State spending on poverty reduces child abuse, foster care placements, deaths
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/