Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 15, 2021 / 9:59 AM

Poll: Two-thirds of parents plan to vaccinate kids age 5-11 against COVID-19

By
HealthDay News
Roughly two-thirds of parents in the United States who have children age 5 to 11 plan to get them vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new poll. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Roughly two-thirds of parents in the United States who have children age 5 to 11 plan to get them vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new poll. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

In some heartening news on the vaccine front, two-thirds of American parents of children ages 5 to 11 plan to get their youngsters vaccinated when COVID-19 shots are approved for that age group, a new survey shows.

"While we're encouraged to see that a majority of parents intend to vaccinate their children against COVID-19 once they are eligible, there is clearly more work to be done to help address parents' questions and ease concerns about the vaccines," said Beth Battaglino, CEO of HealthyWomen and an organizer of the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project, which conducted the survey.

Advertisement

"Reaching people where they are, listening and working with trusted community voices to help instill confidence in the vaccine development, and [the] regulatory approval process is crucial to combat hesitancy and ensure that all families are equipped with the latest vaccine information to make an informed decision," Battaglino said in a project news release.

The poll of more than 1,000 parents of children ages 5 to 18 also found that parents' vaccination status was a major factor in the likelihood of getting their child vaccinated and their support for vaccine requirements.

Overall, 60% of the respondents supported schools requiring eligible children to get a vaccine to attend school in-person. Rates were 78% among vaccinated parents and 86% among parents of children ages 12 to 18 who have already been vaccinated.

Advertisement
RELATED Medical mistrust fuels vaccine hesitancy among Hispanic people

A majority of parents in the West (69%), Northeast (63%), and South (60%) supported in-school vaccination requirements, but support was only 48% among parents in the Midwest.

Overall, 77% of parents were at least somewhat worried that their child could get COVID-19, but that varied depending on the parent's vaccination status and the age of the child.

While 42% of vaccinated parents were "very worried" their child could get COVID-19, the rate was only 29% among unvaccinated parents.

RELATED Pfizer says data show COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective in children 5-11

About 42% of parents of children ages 5-11 were "very worried," compared with 31% of parents of children ages 16-18.

There were also differences by region and race.

Nearly half (49%) of parents in the South were "very worried" about their child getting COVID-19, compared with 32% of those in the Northeast, and 30% of those in the Midwest and West.

RELATED FDA weighing emergency approval for 1st pill to treat COVID-19

More Black (49%) and Hispanic (47%) parents were "very worried" about their child contracting the virus than White parents (33%).

The major reasons why unvaccinated parents of school-aged children said they haven't been vaccinated are concern that the vaccines were developed too quickly (63%), worry about potential side effects (57%), and wanting to wait for more information (48%).

Those reasons are the same they gave for why they haven't, or don't plan to, have their child vaccinated.

Advertisement

Parents of unvaccinated children ages 12 to 18 said the major factors that might convince them to vaccinate their children include: school requirement (25%) full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (23%), or someone in their household at high risk (23%).

The survey was conducted Sept. 22-28 and released Oct. 14 by the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project, which includes more than 225 organizations that include patients, health care workers, scientists and others.

More information

The American Academy of Pediatrics has more on COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

'Feel good' hormone won't help ease kids' autism, study says
Health News // 7 hours ago
'Feel good' hormone won't help ease kids' autism, study says
Despite hints of promise from early research, a new clinical trial finds no evidence that kids with autism benefit from nasal sprays containing the "love" hormone oxytocin.
FDA issues warning against at-home dermal filler 'pens'
Health News // 9 hours ago
FDA issues warning against at-home dermal filler 'pens'
Cheap, unapproved "at home" dermal filler pens, bought without a prescription, are much more dangerous options than going to a doctor for a procedure, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
More than half of COVID-19 survivors in study had 'long-COVID'
Health News // 17 hours ago
More than half of COVID-19 survivors in study had 'long-COVID'
Long-term symptoms of coronavirus infection, known as "long COVID," affects more than half of COVID-19 survivors, and health care systems should be prepared to treat them, researchers say.
One-third of people in U.S. with arthritis get no exercise, study says
Health News // 20 hours ago
One-third of people in U.S. with arthritis get no exercise, study says
Many American arthritis sufferers aren't getting any exercise despite its benefits for reducing pain and improving their quality of life, new research shows.
Consumption of ultra-processed foods rising in U.S., study finds
Health News // 21 hours ago
Consumption of ultra-processed foods rising in U.S., study finds
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- People in the United States are eating more ultra-processed foods now than they were 20 years ago, a study published Thursday by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found.
Study: Babies born to mothers with diabetes at higher risk for psychiatric disorders
Health News // 23 hours ago
Study: Babies born to mothers with diabetes at higher risk for psychiatric disorders
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Children born to mothers with diabetes during pregnancy are at higher risk for mental health disorders as they grow into adulthood, a study published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found.
Death threats, trolling common for scientists who speak about COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Death threats, trolling common for scientists who speak about COVID-19
Doctors who discuss COVID-19 in the media frequently face abuse and harassment, including threats of death or violence, a new report reveals.
Study: Length of menstrual cycles near menopause may predict heart health
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Length of menstrual cycles near menopause may predict heart health
The length of a woman's menstrual cycle as she nears menopause could reflect her future risk of heart disease, researchers report.
Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says
A new study confirms that fish oil supplements may raise the risk of a common heart-rhythm disorder -- particularly when doses top 1 gram per day.
Preterm childbirth raises risk for high blood pressure among mothers, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Preterm childbirth raises risk for high blood pressure among mothers, study finds
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Women who give birth prematurely are about twice as likely to develop high blood pressure over the next 10 years compared to those who deliver their babies full term, a study published by JAMA Network Open found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Testosterone levels matter for sex lives of both men and women
Study: Testosterone levels matter for sex lives of both men and women
Study: Mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boosters safe, effective
Study: Mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boosters safe, effective
Some antibiotics may kill 'helpful' gut bacteria, study finds
Some antibiotics may kill 'helpful' gut bacteria, study finds
Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says
Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says
More than half of COVID-19 survivors in study had 'long-COVID'
More than half of COVID-19 survivors in study had 'long-COVID'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/