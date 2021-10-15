Watch Live
FDA panel recommends Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster for all recipients over 18
Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 15, 2021 / 1:42 PM

Experts: Meals given to the poor often score low on healthy eating scale

By
Free meals, and those obtained with federal assistance, often have lower-than-average nutritional levels, according to a new study. Photo by Derrick Brutel/Flickr
Free meals, and those obtained with federal assistance, often have lower-than-average nutritional levels, according to a new study. Photo by Derrick Brutel/Flickr

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Accessing healthy, nutritious food remains challenging for people living in poverty in the United States, even among those who receive meals at work or school, experts said Friday.

Meals obtained by adults during free food programs offered through their work had an average score between 38 and 43 points on the 100-point Healthy Eating Index scale, the data from a study published this week by PLOS One showed.

Advertisement

Similarly, free meals obtained by children during school had average Healthy Eating Index scores that ranged between 38 and 50 points, the researchers said.

On average, people age 2 and older in the United States have diets scoring 57 points on the Healthy Eating Scale, a measure of dietary quality, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

RELATED CDC: Schools aren't doing enough to teach kids about nutrition

The 100-point Healthy Eating Index was established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which runs Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, in 2010.

Scores were slightly higher for free meals obtained by children living in poverty who received SNAP benefits -- roughly 50, on average -- compared to 48 for those who did not receive these federal subsidies, according to the researchers.

However, for adults, the Healthy Eating Index scores for free meals actually were lower for SNAP beneficiaries, at about 38 on average, than those who were covered under SNAP, at 43, they said.

Advertisement
RELATED Consumption of ultra-processed foods rising in U.S., study finds

"A lot of food in the American diet is acquired for free, like free lunch at school and free food at work," study co-author Aviva Musicus told UPI in an email.

"One way for people to make healthier choices is for the institutions that provide free food to improve the nutritional quality of the foods they offer," said Musicus, a post-doctoral research fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

The findings of the analysis suggest that free meal programs offered by schools and employers need to be regulated with "strong nutrition standards" to improve their "health profile, which can in turn improve overall dietary quality for American families," she said.

RELATED FDA asks U.S. food producers to cut down salt to lower Americans' intake

About 38 million people in the United States, about 50% of whom are children, receive SNAP benefits -- monthly funds to pay for groceries -- according to the USDA.

Most of the free meals offered to children in schools are provided through the National School Lunch Program, which is also administered through the USDA and provides free and reduced-price lunches to more than 30 million children daily, Musicus and her colleagues said.

Roughly half of National School Lunch Program participants also live in households that receive SNAP benefits, they said.

Advertisement

Meals provided through the program are required to adhere to strict nutrition standards based on the USDA's Dietary Guidelines for Americans, agency officials said.

"School meals are vital to the health and well-being of our nation's children," a spokesman at the USDA told UPI in an email.

"USDA's school meals programs provide critical nutrition to millions of children every school day, and updated program standards have had a positive and significant influence on nutritional quality over the last decade," the spokesman said.

Most workplaces nationally do not have standardized nutrition requirements, and few nutritional standards govern food offered in institutional settings, Musicus and her colleagues said.

She and her team evaluated the nutritional quality of both free and "non-free" meals accessed by people with household incomes below 185% of the federal poverty level -- $26,500 for a family of four -- and compared them with those living above that threshold.

The study period covered 2019 and 2020, with the latter year seeing many schools and businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the researchers said.

During the study period, about 30% of meals obtained by SNAP recipients were acquired through free food programs, compared with 22% for non-SNAP beneficiaries with incomes less than 185% of the federal poverty level, about $49,000 annual income for a family of four, the data showed.

Advertisement

Health Eating Index scores were higher for non-free meals obtained by non-SNAP recipients with incomes higher than that threshold -- about 51 for children at school and 44 for adults at work -- than for free meals acquired by those living below the federal poverty level, the researchers said.

This was true whether or not those living below the federal poverty level received SNAP benefits, they said.

In addition, the Healthy Eating Index scores for non-free meals obtained by SNAP recipients, likely with funds through the program remained lower -- 44 for children, 37 for adults -- than the national average, the data showed.

"We live in a food environment in which the healthy choices are not typically the easy, affordable, most convenient ones and not the ones most often promoted," Lorrene Ritchie, director of the Nutrition Policy Institute at the University of California, told UPI in an email.

"While low-income individuals tend to have lower diet quality than those in more advantageous circumstances, Americans across the board have 'failing' scores," said Ritchie, who was not part of the PLOS One study.

Latest Headlines

Risk for pregnancy complications higher during COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
Health News // 4 hours ago
Risk for pregnancy complications higher during COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A pregnant person's risk for complications, such as gestational diabetes, gestational high blood pressure, poor fetal growth and preeclampsia, increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, a study shows.
Poll: Two-thirds of parents plan to vaccinate kids age 5-11 against COVID-19
Health News // 5 hours ago
Poll: Two-thirds of parents plan to vaccinate kids age 5-11 against COVID-19
In some heartening news on the vaccine front, two-thirds of American parents of children ages 5 to 11 plan to get their youngsters vaccinated when COVID-19 shots are approved for that age group, a new survey shows.
'Feel good' hormone won't help ease kids' autism, study says
Health News // 12 hours ago
'Feel good' hormone won't help ease kids' autism, study says
Despite hints of promise from early research, a new clinical trial finds no evidence that kids with autism benefit from nasal sprays containing the "love" hormone oxytocin.
FDA issues warning against at-home dermal filler 'pens'
Health News // 14 hours ago
FDA issues warning against at-home dermal filler 'pens'
Cheap, unapproved "at home" dermal filler pens, bought without a prescription, are much more dangerous options than going to a doctor for a procedure, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
More than half of COVID-19 survivors in study had 'long-COVID'
Health News // 22 hours ago
More than half of COVID-19 survivors in study had 'long-COVID'
Long-term symptoms of coronavirus infection, known as "long COVID," affects more than half of COVID-19 survivors, and health care systems should be prepared to treat them, researchers say.
One-third of people in U.S. with arthritis get no exercise, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
One-third of people in U.S. with arthritis get no exercise, study says
Many American arthritis sufferers aren't getting any exercise despite its benefits for reducing pain and improving their quality of life, new research shows.
Consumption of ultra-processed foods rising in U.S., study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Consumption of ultra-processed foods rising in U.S., study finds
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- People in the United States are eating more ultra-processed foods now than they were 20 years ago, a study published Thursday by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found.
Study: Babies born to mothers with diabetes at higher risk for psychiatric disorders
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Babies born to mothers with diabetes at higher risk for psychiatric disorders
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Children born to mothers with diabetes during pregnancy are at higher risk for mental health disorders as they grow into adulthood, a study published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found.
Death threats, trolling common for scientists who speak about COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Death threats, trolling common for scientists who speak about COVID-19
Doctors who discuss COVID-19 in the media frequently face abuse and harassment, including threats of death or violence, a new report reveals.
Study: Length of menstrual cycles near menopause may predict heart health
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Length of menstrual cycles near menopause may predict heart health
The length of a woman's menstrual cycle as she nears menopause could reflect her future risk of heart disease, researchers report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says
Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says
More than half of COVID-19 survivors in study had 'long-COVID'
More than half of COVID-19 survivors in study had 'long-COVID'
Study: Testosterone levels matter for sex lives of both men and women
Study: Testosterone levels matter for sex lives of both men and women
Some antibiotics may kill 'helpful' gut bacteria, study finds
Some antibiotics may kill 'helpful' gut bacteria, study finds
Study: Mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boosters safe, effective
Study: Mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boosters safe, effective
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/