FDA advisory panel discusses authorizing Moderna COVID-19 booster dose
Oct. 14, 2021 / 12:50 PM

Consumption of ultra-processed foods rising U.S., study finds

Over the last 20 years, ultra-processed foods have made up an increasing portion of people's diets in the United States, according to a new study. Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- People in the United States have consumed increasing levels of ultra-processed foods over the last 20 years, crowding out more nutritious options of a better diet, a study published Thursday by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found.

This rise in consumption of industrially manufactured foods made mostly from substances extracted from foods, such as fats, starches, added sugars and hydrogenated fats, is occurring across nearly all segments of the population, the data showed.

Packaged, processed and restaurant foods account for about 70% of all sodium consumed in the United States, according to the Food and Drug Administration, which on Wednesday issued voluntary guidance for food producers and restaurants to cut back on salt to reduce sodium intake across the country by 12%.

"The overall composition of the average U.S. diet has shifted toward a more processed diet," study co-author Filippa Juul said in a press release.

RELATED Study: Ultra-processed foods supply two-thirds of calories in U.S. child, teen diets

"This is concerning, as eating more ultra-processed foods is associated with poor diet quality and higher risk of several chronic diseases," said Juul, an assistant professor and postdoctoral fellow at NYU School of Public Health in New York City.

Ultra-processed foods are industrially manufactured, ready-to-eat or heat products that include additives and are largely devoid of whole foods, according to Harvard University.

These foods, examples of which are frozen meals and soft drinks, also may contain additives, such as artificial colors and flavors or preservatives, the researchers at the school say.

RELATED Ultra-processed foods may help drive inflammatory bowel disease

High consumption of these products has been linked with an increased risk for obesity and heart disease, according to the American Heart Association.

Despite the health risks, earlier studies suggest that these foods account for up to half of the average diet in the United States among adults, and even more for children and teens.

For this study, Juul and her colleagues analyzed dietary data from nearly 41,000 adults who took part in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, an ongoing assessment of health, from 2001 through 2018.

RELATED Ultra-processed foods bad for heart, but are half of average U.S. diet

Study participants were asked what they ate in the past 24 hours, and researchers sorted the foods reported into four categories.

These included minimally processed foods, or whole foods, such as vegetables, fruits, grains, meat and dairy, as well as processed culinary ingredients such as olive oil, butter, sugar and salt.

The other categories were processed foods, such as cheese, canned fish and canned beans, and ultra-processed foods, such as frozen pizza, soda, fast food, sweets, salty snacks, canned soup and most breakfast cereals.

The researchers then calculated the percentage of calories consumed from each food group.

Ultra-processed food consumption grew to 57% of calories consumed in 2017-18 from 54% in 2001-2002, the data showed.

The intake of ready-to-eat or heat meals such as frozen dinners increased the most, while the intake of some sugary foods and drinks declined.

Conversely, consumption of whole foods decreased to 27% from 33% of calories over the same period, due primarily to people eating less meat and dairy.

People across nearly all demographic groups, regardless of income, increased their consumption of ultra-processed foods, with the exception of Hispanic adults, who ate significantly less compared with non-Hispanic White and Black adults, the data showed.

Adults age 60 and older saw the sharpest increase in consuming ultra-processed foods.

"In the current industrial food environment, most of the foods that are marketed to us are in fact industrial formulations that are far removed from whole foods," Juul said.

Latest Headlines

Study: Babies born to mothers with diabetes at higher risk for psychiatric disorders
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Babies born to mothers with diabetes at higher risk for psychiatric disorders
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Children born to mothers with diabetes during pregnancy are at higher risk for mental health disorders as they grow into adulthood, a study published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found.
Death threats, trolling common for scientists who speak about COVID-19
Health News // 3 hours ago
Death threats, trolling common for scientists who speak about COVID-19
Doctors who discuss COVID-19 in the media frequently face abuse and harassment, including threats of death or violence, a new report reveals.
Study: Length of menstrual cycles near menopause may predict heart health
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Length of menstrual cycles near menopause may predict heart health
The length of a woman's menstrual cycle as she nears menopause could reflect her future risk of heart disease, researchers report.
Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says
Health News // 11 hours ago
Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says
A new study confirms that fish oil supplements may raise the risk of a common heart-rhythm disorder -- particularly when doses top 1 gram per day.
Preterm childbirth raises risk for high blood pressure among mothers, study finds
Health News // 20 hours ago
Preterm childbirth raises risk for high blood pressure among mothers, study finds
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Women who give birth prematurely are about twice as likely to develop high blood pressure over the next 10 years compared to those who deliver their babies full term, a study published by JAMA Network Open found.
Study: Mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boosters safe, effective
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boosters safe, effective
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boosters is safe and effective, according to the results of a National Institutes of Health-led study released Wednesday.
Study: Testosterone levels matter for sex lives of both men and women
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study: Testosterone levels matter for sex lives of both men and women
While testosterone is known for its leading role in the sexual development of men, a new study points to the importance of the hormone for women and how it is vital to their sex drives, too.
Some antibiotics may kill 'helpful' gut bacteria, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Some antibiotics may kill 'helpful' gut bacteria, study finds
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Tetracyclines and macrolides, two commonly used classes of antibiotics, stop beneficial gut bacteria from growing and ultimately kill them, a study published Wednesday by Nature found.
Nearly half of U.S. breast cancer patients use pot, CBD, don't tell doctors
Health News // 1 day ago
Nearly half of U.S. breast cancer patients use pot, CBD, don't tell doctors
Almost half of all people with breast cancer use marijuana or CBD during treatment to ease side effects including pain, anxiety, insomnia and nausea -- and many don't tell their doctors -- according to a new survey.
Acupuncture during knee replacement may lessen post-surgery pain
Health News // 1 day ago
Acupuncture during knee replacement may lessen post-surgery pain
New research suggests that using acupuncture during the operation may help reduce that pain without raising the risk of addiction.
