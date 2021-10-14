Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 14, 2021 / 3:05 AM

Study: Length of menstrual cycles near menopause may predict heart health

By
HealthDay News

The length of a woman's menstrual cycle as she nears menopause could reflect her future risk of heart disease, researchers report.

Some women's menstrual cycles become longer as they approach menopause, while others' cycles remain stable. This new study found that the women whose cycle increased in length two years before menopause had better measures of vascular health than those who had stable cycles.

Advertisement

"Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, and the risk significantly increases after midlife, which is why we think that menopause could contribute to this disease," said study author Samar El Khoudary, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh's Graduate School of Public Health.

"Menopause is not just a click of a button. It's a multistage transition where women experience many changes that could put them at higher risk for cardiovascular disease," she said in a university news release. "Change in cycle length, which is linked to hormone levels, is a simple metric that might tell us who is more at risk."

RELATED Study: More women using marijuana to help ease menopause symptoms

To examine this relationship, El Khoudary and her colleagues analyzed data from 428 older U.S. women in an ongoing national study.

About 62% of women had relatively stable cycles before menopause, while about 16% had an early increase in cycle length (five years before menopause) and 22% had a late increase (two years before menopause).

Advertisement

Compared to women with stable cycles, those in the late increase group had significantly better measures of artery hardness and thickness, indicating a lower risk of heart disease. Women in the early increase group had the poorest artery health.

RELATED Menopausal hormone therapy may reduce odds for dementia in women

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Menopause.

Changes in menstrual cycles during menopause may reflect hormone levels, which in turn contribute to heart health, the researchers suggested. They plan to test this theory in future research by assessing hormone changes.

"These findings are important because they show that we cannot treat women as one group: Women have different menstrual cycle trajectories over the menopause transition, and this trajectory seems to be a marker of vascular health," said El Khoudary. "This information adds to the toolkit that we are developing for clinicians who care for women in midlife to assess cardiovascular disease risk and brings us closer to personalizing prevention strategies."

RELATED Older women, younger men have more trouble controlling blood pressure

More information

The American Heart Association has more on menopause and heart disease.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says
Health News // 3 hours ago
Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says
A new study confirms that fish oil supplements may raise the risk of a common heart-rhythm disorder -- particularly when doses top 1 gram per day.
Preterm childbirth raises risk for high blood pressure among mothers, study finds
Health News // 12 hours ago
Preterm childbirth raises risk for high blood pressure among mothers, study finds
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Women who give birth prematurely are about twice as likely to develop high blood pressure over the next 10 years compared to those who deliver their babies full term, a study published by JAMA Network Open found.
Study: Mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boosters safe, effective
Health News // 12 hours ago
Study: Mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boosters safe, effective
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boosters is safe and effective, according to the results of a National Institutes of Health-led study released Wednesday.
Study: Testosterone levels matter for sex lives of both men and women
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study: Testosterone levels matter for sex lives of both men and women
While testosterone is known for its leading role in the sexual development of men, a new study points to the importance of the hormone for women and how it is vital to their sex drives, too.
Some antibiotics may kill 'helpful' gut bacteria, study finds
Health News // 18 hours ago
Some antibiotics may kill 'helpful' gut bacteria, study finds
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Tetracyclines and macrolides, two commonly used classes of antibiotics, stop beneficial gut bacteria from growing and ultimately kill them, a study published Wednesday by Nature found.
Nearly half of U.S. breast cancer patients use pot, CBD, don't tell doctors
Health News // 19 hours ago
Nearly half of U.S. breast cancer patients use pot, CBD, don't tell doctors
Almost half of all people with breast cancer use marijuana or CBD during treatment to ease side effects including pain, anxiety, insomnia and nausea -- and many don't tell their doctors -- according to a new survey.
Acupuncture during knee replacement may lessen post-surgery pain
Health News // 1 day ago
Acupuncture during knee replacement may lessen post-surgery pain
New research suggests that using acupuncture during the operation may help reduce that pain without raising the risk of addiction.
Study: Clot-busting meds safe for stroke patients if aneurysm hasn't ruptured
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Clot-busting meds safe for stroke patients if aneurysm hasn't ruptured
Clot-busting drugs may be safe for certain stroke patients with brain aneurysms that haven't ruptured, researchers say.
Study: Sleep issues linked to mental health disorders
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Sleep issues linked to mental health disorders
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- People with mental health disorders are more likely to have sleep problems than those who do not have the disorders, a study published Tuesday by PLOS Medicine found.
Anti-nausea drug may boost survival for some cancer patients
Health News // 1 day ago
Anti-nausea drug may boost survival for some cancer patients
Patients who undergo surgery for certain types of cancer may have better short-term survival if they receive a particular anti-nausea drug, a preliminary study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Testosterone levels matter for sex lives of both men and women
Study: Testosterone levels matter for sex lives of both men and women
Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says
Too much fish oil may increase A-fib risk, another study says
Study: Mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boosters safe, effective
Study: Mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boosters safe, effective
Older adults shouldn't start daily aspirin to prevent heart attacks, experts say
Older adults shouldn't start daily aspirin to prevent heart attacks, experts say
Study: Sleep issues linked to mental health disorders
Study: Sleep issues linked to mental health disorders
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/