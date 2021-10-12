Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 12, 2021 / 1:05 AM

Poll: Many older people in U.S who should check blood pressure not doing it

By
HealthDay News

If you are over 50 and you have high blood pressure or a health condition for which blood pressure control is essential, at-home blood pressure checks can avert medical emergencies.

The trouble is that too few of these people actually perform them, a new survey reveals.

Advertisement

"This poll shows that we have more work to do to encourage older adults with certain chronic health conditions to monitor their blood pressure," said Alison Bryant, senior vice president of research for AARP.

"We know that the risk of high blood pressure increases with age, so this is an important topic for older adults to discuss with a health provider," Bryant said.

RELATED Diabetes drug may help women with preeclampsia prolong pregnancy

The National Poll on Healthy Aging from the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation surveyed more than 2,000 adults aged 50 to 80.

It found that 60% said they were either taking medication to control their blood pressure or had a chronic health condition that requires blood pressure control, such as a history of stroke, heart disease, heart failure, diabetes or chronic kidney disease.

Of those patients, the 74% who said they had a home blood pressure monitor were more likely to check their blood pressure at home than those without a monitor.

Advertisement
RELATED For high blood pressure, meds may work when lifestyle changes fail

But fewer than half of survey respondents with both a blood pressure-related health condition and a home blood pressure monitor said they checked their blood pressure at least once a week, and 19% said they never used their monitor.

Only about two-thirds of those who had blood pressure-related health conditions who said their health providers encouraged them to check their blood pressure regularly did, according to the poll.

Of the older adults who said they check their blood pressure at home regularly, only 50% share the readings with a health provider.

RELATED Study: Blood pressure often differs widely between two arms

Of those with blood pressure-related health conditions who didn't have a home blood pressure monitor, 54% said it was because they didn't think they needed it or had never considered it.

"For people with these chronic health conditions, having uncontrolled high blood pressure can substantially increase the risk of death, stroke, heart attack, diabetes complications and kidney failure. That's why national guidelines call for them to check their blood pressures regularly," Dr. Deborah Levine, a blood pressure researcher at the University of Michigan, said in a university news release.

"The more that people with these health conditions can monitor their blood pressure between appointments with their doctor, nurse practitioner or other provider, and share readings digitally or over the phone, the more information their provider will have to counsel and treat them," said Michigan Medicine neurologist Dr. Mellanie Springer, who worked with Levine on the poll.

Advertisement

More information

The American Heart Association has more on home blood pressure monitoring.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Symptomatic COVID-19 may bring on emergency delivery in pregnancy
Health News // 1 hour ago
Symptomatic COVID-19 may bring on emergency delivery in pregnancy
Pregnant women suffering from COVID-19 with symptoms are more likely to experience complications that call for an emergency delivery, a new study suggests.
Study: Triptans give best migraine relief, but have more side effects than newer drugs
Health News // 16 hours ago
Study: Triptans give best migraine relief, but have more side effects than newer drugs
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A class of drugs called triptans remains the most effective treatment for migraines, an analysis of data from more than 60 studies published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.
Monoclonal antibody from AstraZeneca lowers risk for serious COVID-19, company says
Health News // 17 hours ago
Monoclonal antibody from AstraZeneca lowers risk for serious COVID-19, company says
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- An experimental drug developed by AstraZeneca reduces the risk for serious illness or death from COVID-19, company officials announced Monday.
Older blood pressure drug may reduce Alzheimer's risk, study finds
Health News // 18 hours ago
Older blood pressure drug may reduce Alzheimer's risk, study finds
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A diuretic commonly used to treat high blood pressure may help prevent the onset of Alzheimer's disease in people who have a high genetic risk, a study published Monday by Nature Aging found.
Surgery a common gateway for opioid abuse, study shows
Health News // 19 hours ago
Surgery a common gateway for opioid abuse, study shows
Surgery is a common gateway to opioid misuse that can put patients at risk of an overdose.
Study confirms rise in child abuse during COVID-19 pandemic
Health News // 3 days ago
Study confirms rise in child abuse during COVID-19 pandemic
Physical abuse of school-aged kids tripled during the early months of the pandemic when widespread stay-at-home orders were in effect, a new study finds.
Better oral health may help keep severe COVID-19 at bay, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Better oral health may help keep severe COVID-19 at bay, study says
Good dental hygiene may well be a weapon against severe COVID-19: A new study shows that taking care of your teeth and gums may lower your risk of serious infection, especially if you have heart disease.
Colorado study finds rural teens have easier access to guns, are more suicidal
Health News // 3 days ago
Colorado study finds rural teens have easier access to guns, are more suicidal
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Teens living in rural areas are about twice as likely to report having easy access to handguns compared with their urban-dwelling peers, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Network Open found.
Masking, social distancing cut flu cases among children by 99% in Ohio
Health News // 3 days ago
Masking, social distancing cut flu cases among children by 99% in Ohio
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Use of facemasks and social distancing to control COVID-19 cut the spread of the flu among kids by 99% in the 2020-21 winter season in northern Ohio -- similar to what happened in most of the U.S. -- a new study says.
Study: Accidental burns among children up by one-third during pandemic
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Accidental burns among children up by one-third during pandemic
Accidental burns among U.S. children rose by one-third during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Older blood pressure drug may reduce Alzheimer's risk, study finds
Older blood pressure drug may reduce Alzheimer's risk, study finds
Studies show COVID-19 immunity from Pfizer vaccine wanes after 2 months
Studies show COVID-19 immunity from Pfizer vaccine wanes after 2 months
Better oral health may help keep severe COVID-19 at bay, study says
Better oral health may help keep severe COVID-19 at bay, study says
Monoclonal antibody from AstraZeneca lowers risk for serious COVID-19, company says
Monoclonal antibody from AstraZeneca lowers risk for serious COVID-19, company says
Study: Triptans give best migraine relief, but have more side effects than newer drugs
Study: Triptans give best migraine relief, but have more side effects than newer drugs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/