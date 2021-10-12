Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 12, 2021 / 2:01 PM

Study: Sleep issues linked to mental health disorders

By
People with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia are more likely to have sleep problems than others, according to a new study. Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay
People with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia are more likely to have sleep problems than others, according to a new study. Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- People with mental health disorders are more likely to have sleep problems than those who do not have the disorders, a study published Tuesday by PLOS Medicine found.

Adults with severe depression, as well as anxiety, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder tend to go to bed later and wake up later than those without these illnesses, the data showed.

Advertisement

In addition, those with mental illnesses have lower "sleep efficiency," meaning they sleep less soundly and wake up more frequently than people who have not been diagnosed with a mental health disorder, the researchers said.

"We found that people who had ever been diagnosed with mental illness in their lifetime tended to have changes in sleep patterns, usually for the worse ," study co-author Michael Wainberg told UPI in an email.

RELATED Sleepless nights can quickly mess up emotions, study says

"That was true for all four categories of diagnoses we looked at and for nearly every sleep parameter we looked at," said Wainberg, a post-doctoral researcher at Center for Addiction and Mental Health's Krembil Center for Neuroinformatics in Toronto.

Earlier research has found that up to 80% of people with mental health disorders have problems falling asleep and staying asleep, according to Harvard Medical School.

Advertisement

One such study suggests that mental health disorders may interfere with the body's circadian rhythms, the internal process in the body that regulates the sleep-wake cycle.

RELATED Study: School-based mindfulness program improves young kids' sleep

For this study, Wainberg and his colleagues analyzed accelerometer data for more than 89,000 people ages 43 to 79 years, roughly 2,500 of whom had been diagnosed with one of the four mental health disorders.

Study participants were asked to wear an accelerometer, the Axivity AX3, a device that measures body movement, on their wrists for seven days.

The device enabled researchers to estimate the times participants went to sleep and woke up each night, as well as sleep duration. They provided information on participants' sleep efficiency, or how soundly they slept, based on their movements after falling asleep.

RELATED Afternoon nap could boost mental agility, study says

Study participants also kept a record of when they went to sleep and woke up each day, along with their assessments of their sleep quality.

Participants who had been diagnosed with mental health disorders went to bed up to two hours later than those who did not have a diagnosis, the data showed. They also woke up roughly an hour later and slept about 50 minutes longer.

However, those with mental health disorders also tended to wake up more frequently during the night, need more naps during the day and have greater variability in their bedtimes and sleep duration than those who did not have these disorders.

Advertisement

The relationship between sleep and mental health is "bi-directional," meaning poor sleep contributes to poor mental health and poor mental health contributes to poor sleep, according to Wainberg.

"We're not advocating that everyone concerned about their sleep should go out and buy a sleep tracker," Wainberg said.

"If you're concerned about how you're sleeping, you're better off talking to your doctor and practicing good sleep hygiene -- having a consistent day-to-day sleep schedule, not eating or using electronics right before bed, that kind of thing," he said.

Latest Headlines

Anti-nausea drug may boost survival for some cancer patients
Health News // 5 hours ago
Anti-nausea drug may boost survival for some cancer patients
Patients who undergo surgery for certain types of cancer may have better short-term survival if they receive a particular anti-nausea drug, a preliminary study suggests.
Older adults shouldn't start daily aspirin to prevent heart attacks, experts say
Health News // 6 hours ago
Older adults shouldn't start daily aspirin to prevent heart attacks, experts say
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- People age 60 and older should not start taking aspirin daily to prevent heart attacks and strokes because of the increased risk for internal bleeding, according to new draft recommendations.
Golf cart injuries rising among American kids
Health News // 7 hours ago
Golf cart injuries rising among American kids
Golf carts aren't just for golfing anymore: They abound in retirement communities, on farms and at sporting and other events. The downside may be that more children and adolescents are injured from them each year.
Risk of COVID-19 from grocery store surfaces very low, Canadian study says
Health News // 7 hours ago
Risk of COVID-19 from grocery store surfaces very low, Canadian study says
Your chances of getting COVID-19 from surfaces at the grocery store are minimal, a Canadian study reassures.
Symptomatic COVID-19 may bring on emergency delivery in pregnancy
Health News // 14 hours ago
Symptomatic COVID-19 may bring on emergency delivery in pregnancy
Pregnant women suffering from COVID-19 with symptoms are more likely to experience complications that call for an emergency delivery, a new study suggests.
Poll: Many older people in U.S who should check blood pressure not doing it
Health News // 16 hours ago
Poll: Many older people in U.S who should check blood pressure not doing it
If you are over 50 and you have high blood pressure or a health condition for which blood pressure control is essential, at-home blood pressure checks can avert medical emergencies.
Study: Triptans give best migraine relief, but have more side effects than newer drugs
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Triptans give best migraine relief, but have more side effects than newer drugs
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A class of drugs called triptans remains the most effective treatment for migraines, an analysis of data from more than 60 studies published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.
Monoclonal antibody from AstraZeneca lowers risk for serious COVID-19, company says
Health News // 1 day ago
Monoclonal antibody from AstraZeneca lowers risk for serious COVID-19, company says
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- An experimental drug developed by AstraZeneca reduces the risk for serious illness or death from COVID-19, company officials announced Monday.
Older blood pressure drug may reduce Alzheimer's risk, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Older blood pressure drug may reduce Alzheimer's risk, study finds
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A diuretic commonly used to treat high blood pressure may help prevent the onset of Alzheimer's disease in people who have a high genetic risk, a study published Monday by Nature Aging found.
Surgery a common gateway for opioid abuse, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Surgery a common gateway for opioid abuse, study shows
Surgery is a common gateway to opioid misuse that can put patients at risk of an overdose.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Older blood pressure drug may reduce Alzheimer's risk, study finds
Older blood pressure drug may reduce Alzheimer's risk, study finds
Older adults shouldn't start daily aspirin to prevent heart attacks, experts say
Older adults shouldn't start daily aspirin to prevent heart attacks, experts say
Studies show COVID-19 immunity from Pfizer vaccine wanes after 2 months
Studies show COVID-19 immunity from Pfizer vaccine wanes after 2 months
Poll: Many older people in U.S who should check blood pressure not doing it
Poll: Many older people in U.S who should check blood pressure not doing it
Monoclonal antibody from AstraZeneca lowers risk for serious COVID-19, company says
Monoclonal antibody from AstraZeneca lowers risk for serious COVID-19, company says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/