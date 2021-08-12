Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 12, 2021 / 3:05 AM

Pfizer vaccine may help fight COVID-19 variants in previously infected people

By
Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Researchers say the Pfizer vaccine may help people previously infected with COVID-19 fight off variants of the disease. File&nbsp;Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Researchers say the Pfizer vaccine may help people previously infected with COVID-19 fight off variants of the disease. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

A small, early study suggests that people who've already encountered COVID-19 may gain a big boost against it if they get just one dose of the Pfizer vaccine -- and that protection may extend to new viral variants.

The study "supports the notion that vaccine effectiveness, even against emerging neutralization-resistant [variants], may be improved following an additional vaccine boost," said a team led by Richard Urbanowicz, senior virology research fellow at the University of Nottingham in England.

Advertisement

His team published their findings Tuesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

The new study was small -- just 45 health care workers, including 20 who had tested positive previously for COVID-19 and 25 who had not.

RELATED Moderna says new COVID-19 boosters appear to work against Delta variant

Their COVID-19 antibody status was tracked via blood samples beginning in April 2020, and when the Pfizer vaccine became available everyone received a first dose, followed by a second dose 10 weeks later.

According to a journal news release, getting the second dose of the vaccine was especially important, boosting "both the potency and breadth of neutralizing antibodies against [COVID-19]."

What's more, this effect was magnified to an even higher level in people who'd already been infected with the new coronavirus, the researchers said.

Advertisement
RELATED CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated

There was one more potential benefit.

Even though the Pfizer shots that previously infected people received were formulated to fight the original 2019 variant of the virus, blood samples from people who'd had an encounter with COVID-19 were shown to "neutralize" the later Beta form of the virus, as well.

That suggests that each new dose of vaccine given may help even the previously infected fight off emerging COVID-19 variants, the study authors said, although data on the new, and most infectious, Delta variant is lacking.

RELATED Benefits of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines 'outweigh' risk of rare heart inflammation

Two experts unconnected to the study said the data is encouraging, but inconclusive.

The study provides "reasonable evidence that continued immunogenic challenge [vaccine], even in previously infected patients, is beneficial and it suggests that two vaccines is more beneficial than one," said Dr. Theodore Maniatis, medical director at Staten Island University Hospital, in New York City.

It also suggests "that this repeated immunogenic challenge may somehow spread to cover new variants."

Still, he cautioned that the study's population was small and it "did not test the antibody level and function against all variants [including Delta]."

It was also largely based on lab tests, Maniatis added, "meaning that there is no definite proof that these findings will decrease infections in humans."

Advertisement

Dr. Teresa Murray Amato is chair of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, also in New York City.

She said the new study also suggests that "there may be some data to suggest that a 'booster' vaccine for those fully vaccinated may also show a better antibody response," versus simply getting the initial two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Maniatis stressed that "this is the type of article that one performs, analyzes, and then creates bigger studies with a greater number of patients and eventual clinical trials."

Amato agreed.

"There are ongoing studies being done to understand the best, most effective and safest way to vaccinate all eligible Americans," she said. In the meantime, "make sure to ask your doctor if you have any questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine."

More information

Find out more about the COVID-19 vaccine from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Premature birth increases chance for later autism diagnosis
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: Premature birth increases chance for later autism diagnosis
Babies born prematurely, even just a couple weeks early, may be at increased risk of autism, a large new study suggests.
CDC: COVID-19 vaccines safe in pregnant people, those who breastfeed
Health News // 12 hours ago
CDC: COVID-19 vaccines safe in pregnant people, those who breastfeed
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The three available COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in pregnant women, according to data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Chemotherapy-immunotherapy combo may work in lung cancer, study finds
Health News // 14 hours ago
Chemotherapy-immunotherapy combo may work in lung cancer, study finds
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A combination of two cancer treatments to target immune cells involved with the formation of lung tumors could provide an effective treatment for lung cancer, according to a study published Wednesday.
Study: COVID-19 during pregnancy raises risk for preterm delivery, complications
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: COVID-19 during pregnancy raises risk for preterm delivery, complications
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Pregnant women with COVID-19 are about 40% more likely to deliver their babies prematurely, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open.
Study: COVID-19 shots shown effective in cancer patients up to 4 months later
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: COVID-19 shots shown effective in cancer patients up to 4 months later
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Most people who receive treatment for cancer continue to produce antibodies against COVID-19 up to four months after their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Oncology found.
Study: Crowded prisons are breeding grounds for COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Crowded prisons are breeding grounds for COVID-19
COVID-19 spreads like wildfire through crowded U.S. prisons, and researchers are calling for policy changes to protect inmates.
Diet key to better health for people with diabetes, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Diet key to better health for people with diabetes, study shows
A diet rich in fresh veggies, fruit and fiber has meaningful benefits for people with diabetes, a new research review confirms.
Study: Noise, hearing loss at work have small effect on heart disease risk
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Noise, hearing loss at work have small effect on heart disease risk
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Long-term exposure to loud noise on the job leads to a slight increase in a person's risk for heart attack, stroke or high blood pressure, a study published by the Journal of the Acoustical Society of America found.
Study: Ultra-processed foods supply two-thirds of calories in U.S. child, teen diets
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Ultra-processed foods supply two-thirds of calories in U.S. child, teen diets
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- More than two-thirds of calories consumed by children and teens in the United States come from ultra-processed foods, a study published Tuesday by JAMA found.
Rare heart condition in teens after COVID-19 shots generally mild, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Rare heart condition in teens after COVID-19 shots generally mild, study says
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Teens who develop myocarditis after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine typically do so within six days of their second dose, and most are "mildly affected" by it, an analysis published Tuesday by JAMA Cardiology.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rare heart condition in teens after COVID-19 shots generally mild, study says
Rare heart condition in teens after COVID-19 shots generally mild, study says
Study: Mother-to-baby transmission of COVID-19 during pregnancy, delivery is rare
Study: Mother-to-baby transmission of COVID-19 during pregnancy, delivery is rare
Chemotherapy-immunotherapy combo may work in lung cancer, study finds
Chemotherapy-immunotherapy combo may work in lung cancer, study finds
Study: Ultra-processed foods supply two-thirds of calories in U.S. child, teen diets
Study: Ultra-processed foods supply two-thirds of calories in U.S. child, teen diets
Pandemic has depression, anxiety rising globally among young people, data shows
Pandemic has depression, anxiety rising globally among young people, data shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/