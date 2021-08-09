Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 9, 2021 / 10:02 AM

Telemedicine may not work for speech, voice therapy

By
HealthDay News
Telemedicine may be ineffective for voice and speech therapy, according to new research. File Photo by nito/Shutterstock
Telemedicine may be ineffective for voice and speech therapy, according to new research. File Photo by nito/Shutterstock

Telemedicine may fall short when it comes to people with voice and speech disorders, researchers report.

There was a significant rise in telemedicine use -- health visits using computer, tablet or smartphone video conferencing -- during the COVID-19 pandemic. And even though the pandemic "appears to be waning, telepractice popularity is here to stay," said Cara Stepp, an associate professor of speech, language, and hearing sciences at Boston University.

Advertisement

Stepp and her colleagues wanted to find out if five teleconferencing platforms -- Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams, Doxy.me, VSee Messenger and Zoom -- used for telemedicine were able to capture sounds accurately enough for clinicians to assess and treat and patients with voice and speech disorders.

They discovered that many of the platforms distort sounds in an effort to eliminate background noise.

RELATED Survey: Shift to telemedicine for Type 1 diabetes may outlast pandemic

For their study, the researchers recorded voice samples from 29 patients, ages 18 to 82, with a variety of speech or voice disorders.

The recordings were played back through an external speaker over the teleconferencing platforms, simulating telepractice conversations.

All of the platforms did a poor job of capturing many measurements necessary for accurate and clinically meaningful voice evaluations, the researchers said.

Advertisement
RELATED Older adults, non-English speakers less likely to use telemedicine

Pitch varied significantly on all the platforms compared to the real-life recordings, and the dynamic range of the vocal loudness was very different from live recordings.

"This was the biggest surprise for us," said study author Hasini Weerathunge. She's a graduate student fellow at Boston University's Institute for Computing and Computational Science & Engineering and a Ph.D. candidate in biomedical engineering who does research in Stepp's lab.

Overall, "Microsoft Teams performed the best, in that all our voice measures were the least affected in that platform," Weerathunge said in a university news release.

RELATED Post-stroke rehab at home may work best

The findings, published recently in the Journal of Speech, Language and Hearing Research, suggest that voice and speech therapists should be cautious when using telemedicine, according to the researchers.

"This work is likely to have substantial impact on clinical practice, providing crucial information about the effects of these telepractice platforms on clinical voice evaluations," Stepp said in the release.

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders has more about voice, speech and language.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Unclear whether Delta variant is hitting kids harder, experts say
Health News // 2 days ago
Unclear whether Delta variant is hitting kids harder, experts say
The Delta variant is proving just as infectious for children as for everyone else, with pediatric cases surging in some parts of the United States, pediatricians and children's hospitals say.
At-home saliva test can spot COVID-19 variants in an hour
Health News // 2 days ago
At-home saliva test can spot COVID-19 variants in an hour
Spit and scan. That's all you have to do, and in less than an hour, you can not only find out if you have COVID-19 but what variant you have, all without leaving your home.
Study: Questions during health visits about firearm access may prevent suicides
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Questions during health visits about firearm access may prevent suicides
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Questions to patients about firearm access during routine primary care and mental health visits can help prevent suicide, according to a study published Friday by JAMA Health Forum.
CDC: Reinfection more likely for unvaccinated who had COVID-19 than for vaccinated
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC: Reinfection more likely for unvaccinated who had COVID-19 than for vaccinated
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- People infected with COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic, but who opt to not get vaccinated against the virus, are more than twice as likely to get sickened again compared with those who receive the shot, based on CDC.
COVID-19 immunity may last up to 7 months after initial infection, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
COVID-19 immunity may last up to 7 months after initial infection, study finds
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- People infected with COVID-19 continue to produce antibodies against the virus for up to seven months, a study published Friday by Nature Communications found.
Brain 'zap' treatment may help curb smoking
Health News // 3 days ago
Brain 'zap' treatment may help curb smoking
A kind of 'zap' to the brain -- a technique called noninvasive brain stimulation -- may help hardcore smokers cut back, a new research review suggests.
Intermittent-fasting diets may prevent infections, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Intermittent-fasting diets may prevent infections, study finds
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Intermittent-fasting diets may help prevent infections in those who practice them, a study published Thursday by the journal PLOS Pathogens found.
Most in rural areas 'comfortable' with telehealth during pandemic, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Most in rural areas 'comfortable' with telehealth during pandemic, study finds
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Nearly 80% of people living in rural areas who relied on telehealth to continue medical consultations during the COVID-19 pandemic were comfortable connecting with providers remotely, a JAMA Network Open study found.
Researchers: Children of heavy drinkers at higher risk for health problems
Health News // 4 days ago
Researchers: Children of heavy drinkers at higher risk for health problems
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Children of heavy drinkers are at increased risk for a mental health disorders, serious injuries or illnesses and criminal behavior, an analysis published Thursday by the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs found.
Two HIV PrEP meds work equally well, one is much cheaper
Health News // 4 days ago
Two HIV PrEP meds work equally well, one is much cheaper
The two HIV prevention drugs available in the United States are equally safe and effective, and the biggest difference between them is price, a new study contends.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At-home saliva test can spot COVID-19 variants in an hour
At-home saliva test can spot COVID-19 variants in an hour
Unclear whether Delta variant is hitting kids harder, experts say
Unclear whether Delta variant is hitting kids harder, experts say
Study: Questions during health visits about firearm access may prevent suicides
Study: Questions during health visits about firearm access may prevent suicides
Intermittent-fasting diets may prevent infections, study finds
Intermittent-fasting diets may prevent infections, study finds
CDC: Reinfection more likely for unvaccinated who had COVID-19 than for vaccinated
CDC: Reinfection more likely for unvaccinated who had COVID-19 than for vaccinated
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/