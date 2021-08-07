Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 7, 2021 / 3:05 AM

Unclear whether Delta variant is hitting kids harder, experts say

By
HealthDay News
Experts say they aren't sure whether the Delta variant of COVID-19 is hitting kids harder. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Experts say they aren't sure whether the Delta variant of COVID-19 is hitting kids harder. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Delta variant is proving just as infectious for children as for everyone else, with pediatric cases surging in some parts of the United States, pediatricians and children's hospitals say.

However, it's not clear yet whether the variant is any harsher on kids compared to earlier COVID-19 strains, leading to more hospitalizations and brushes with death rather than just the sniffles.

Advertisement

Child cases of COVID-19 steadily increased throughout July, as Delta became the dominant strain in the United States, according to tracking data kept by the Children's Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

More than 71,700 COVID-19 cases in people under the age of 18 were reported between July 22 and July 29, with kids and teens representing about one in five new cases that week, the data shows.

RELATED CDC: Reinfection more likely for unvaccinated who had COVID-19 than for vaccinated

Doctors and nurses at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla. -- a state hammered by the Delta surge -- "have been extremely busy caring for pediatric patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past few weeks as we've seen one of the highest increases in COVID-19 cases at our hospital since the beginning of the pandemic," said Angela Green, the hospital's vice president and chief patient safety and quality officer.

Advertisement

But there are mixed reports regarding the severity of illness linked to the Delta variant in kids.

The tracking numbers show that the rate of pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations is about the same as it has been for earlier variants, varying between 0.1% and 1.9% depending on the state.

RELATED CDC urges vaccinated people in high-COVID-19 areas to wear masks indoors

"While we are seeing an increase in overall cases, our hospitalization rate for COVID has remained the same," Green said.

The AAP agrees, saying that "at this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is uncommon among children."

More severe kids' cases seen

But one front-line doctor disagrees, suspecting that Delta is indeed harder on kids although there's currently no hard numbers to prove it.

RELATED Pfizer vaccine offers 88% protection against Delta variant with 2 doses

In the past, doctors in the emergency room at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., usually learned that a kid had COVID-19 while treating some other problem, like a broken leg or arm, said Dr. Nick Hysmith, the hospital's medical director of infection prevention.

Routine testing would reveal an asymptomatic infection while doctors treated the immediate medical issue.

The Delta surge has changed that equation for Le Bonheur, which receives patients from Arkansas, Mississippi and west Tennessee, Hysmith said.

"In the past week and a half to two weeks, we've seen kids presenting and being admitted for COVID-19. They're having respiratory symptoms, shortness of breath that has required hospital admission," Hysmith said, noting that these patients are mainly between the ages of 10 and 13.

Advertisement

"We've had kids intubated over the past week with COVID-19 pneumonia. We've had kids that have required very aggressive pulmonary interventions just shy of being intubated in our critical care area," he continued.

Hysmith thinks "there's something about Delta that's a little different, in that we are seeing more severe disease."

Other experts aren't so sure, instead wondering if the sheer number of new cases caused by the Delta variant has simply led to a misperception of that strain's severity.

"I think the jury's still out. There's not enough data at this point to say for sure if it's going to be more severe," said Dr. Kristin Oliver, an assistant professor of pediatrics with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York City.

More cases of mis-c

The infectiousness of the Delta variant has meant that more kids are catching the virus, said Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, co-director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia.

That's compounded by the fact that kids younger than 12 still don't have a vaccine approved for them, while a majority of older folks now are vaccine-protected against severe COVID-19, Emanuel and Oliver said.

"If you're looking just at the straight numbers, even if it's not more severe, as you get more infections you're going to get more kids hospitalized and unfortunately more kids die," Oliver said. "We'll be seeing that increase whether or not it's more severe."

Advertisement

There is one concern for current child COVID-19 patients that should be kept in mind, even if their Delta infections are no worse than with previous strains, said Dr. Alice Sato, hospital epidemiologist at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.

A small number of kids with an initially mild COVID-19 infection can later develop MIS-C, multisystem inflammatory syndrome-children, a syndrome in which hyperactive inflammation damages the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and other organs.

"We expect to start seeing more of those cases as well, and a third to a half of those children require ICU care," Sato said. "It very heavily impacts their heart in most of those children. Those are the ones who need ICU care, when we really need to support their heart function."

Because of the delayed onset of MIS-C, we'll start seeing those cases in one or two months, Sato and Hysmith predicted.

"If we're seeing this surge in our pediatric population, I'm very concerned that we're going to see a surge in MIS-C as well, four to six weeks from now," Hysmith said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about COVID-19 and children.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

At-home saliva test can spot COVID-19 variants in an hour
Health News // 2 hours ago
At-home saliva test can spot COVID-19 variants in an hour
Spit and scan. That's all you have to do, and in less than an hour, you can not only find out if you have COVID-19 but what variant you have, all without leaving your home.
Study: Questions during health visits about firearm access may prevent suicides
Health News // 12 hours ago
Study: Questions during health visits about firearm access may prevent suicides
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Questions to patients about firearm access during routine primary care and mental health visits can help prevent suicide, according to a study published Friday by JAMA Health Forum.
CDC: Reinfection more likely for unvaccinated who had COVID-19 than for vaccinated
Health News // 12 hours ago
CDC: Reinfection more likely for unvaccinated who had COVID-19 than for vaccinated
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- People infected with COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic, but who opt to not get vaccinated against the virus, are more than twice as likely to get sickened again compared with those who receive the shot, based on CDC.
COVID-19 immunity may last up to 7 months after initial infection, study finds
Health News // 16 hours ago
COVID-19 immunity may last up to 7 months after initial infection, study finds
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- People infected with COVID-19 continue to produce antibodies against the virus for up to seven months, a study published Friday by Nature Communications found.
Brain 'zap' treatment may help curb smoking
Health News // 18 hours ago
Brain 'zap' treatment may help curb smoking
A kind of 'zap' to the brain -- a technique called noninvasive brain stimulation -- may help hardcore smokers cut back, a new research review suggests.
Intermittent-fasting diets may prevent infections, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Intermittent-fasting diets may prevent infections, study finds
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Intermittent-fasting diets may help prevent infections in those who practice them, a study published Thursday by the journal PLOS Pathogens found.
Most in rural areas 'comfortable' with telehealth during pandemic, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Most in rural areas 'comfortable' with telehealth during pandemic, study finds
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Nearly 80% of people living in rural areas who relied on telehealth to continue medical consultations during the COVID-19 pandemic were comfortable connecting with providers remotely, a JAMA Network Open study found.
Researchers: Children of heavy drinkers at higher risk for health problems
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers: Children of heavy drinkers at higher risk for health problems
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Children of heavy drinkers are at increased risk for a mental health disorders, serious injuries or illnesses and criminal behavior, an analysis published Thursday by the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs found.
Two HIV PrEP meds work equally well, one is much cheaper
Health News // 1 day ago
Two HIV PrEP meds work equally well, one is much cheaper
The two HIV prevention drugs available in the United States are equally safe and effective, and the biggest difference between them is price, a new study contends.
Severe blood shortage hitting U.S. hospitals
Health News // 1 day ago
Severe blood shortage hitting U.S. hospitals
David Beverley had been "psyching himself up" for major surgery, as a lifesaving liver donor for his ailing 60-year-old father, Peter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 immunity may last up to 7 months after initial infection, study finds
COVID-19 immunity may last up to 7 months after initial infection, study finds
Intermittent-fasting diets may prevent infections, study finds
Intermittent-fasting diets may prevent infections, study finds
CDC: Reinfection more likely for unvaccinated who had COVID-19 than for vaccinated
CDC: Reinfection more likely for unvaccinated who had COVID-19 than for vaccinated
Study: Early signs of COVID-19 may differ by age, gender
Study: Early signs of COVID-19 may differ by age, gender
CDC: After nearly 9M Pfizer shots for U.S. teens, serious side effects rare
CDC: After nearly 9M Pfizer shots for U.S. teens, serious side effects rare
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/