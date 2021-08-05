Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 5, 2021 / 1:05 AM

Study: Farming practices, changing diets causing more in U.S. to be anemic

By
Denise Mann, HealthDay News

Growing numbers of Americans aren't getting enough iron in their diets most likely due to changes in farming practices and a shift away from red meat, researchers report.

The upshot: Rates of iron-deficiency anemia are on the rise.

Advertisement

"Iron deficiency remains a major public health issue even in a developed country such as the United States," Dr. Ian Griffin and Dr. Marta Rogido wrote in an editorial published along with the new research. They practice at Biomedical Research of New Jersey in Cedar Knolls.

Iron helps make hemoglobin, a component of red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body.

RELATED Even a little lead in drinking water can harm kidney disease patients

Anemia results from a drop in red blood cells. It can cause fatigue, pale skin, dizziness and/or weakness, and can lead to other health problems, including heart failure, if left untreated, according to the U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

For this study, researchers used three large government databases to track trends in anemia rates; the amount of iron found in U.S. food products; and deaths from iron-deficiency anemia between 1999 and 2018.

During that time, iron intake dropped 6.6% in men and 9.5% in women as levels of the nutrient fell in more than 500 food products assessed, including pork, turkey, fruit, vegetables, corn and beans, the researchers reported.

Advertisement
RELATED Experimental drug shows promise against celiac disease

This was most likely due to changes in farming practices, the study authors said. Previous studies have pointed to a push to increase crop yield per acre and irrigation runoff as among those changes.

Another big change? More folks are eating chicken instead of red meat for health purposes, and red meat contains much more iron, said study author Connie Weaver, professor emerita of nutrition science at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

"Fortified grains and cereals increase iron intake, but low-carb diets and switching away from fortified cereal has also decreased iron intake," she added.

RELATED Vaporized cannabis may reduce sickle cell disease pain, study finds

During the study period, deaths from iron deficiency anemia rose, and more people required treatment for severe anemia, the study found. This risk was highest among women and African Americans.

"[Going forward], agriculture practices could be improved to increase iron in foods, especially through the selection of seeds/lines of higher mineral content," Weaver said.

The findings were published recently in The Journal of Nutrition.

Jessica Shapiro, associate wellness and nutrition manager at Montefiore Health System in New York City, reviewed the study findings.

"Iron deficiency anemia has definitely increased in recent years," Shapiro said. Blood tests can diagnose it, she added, and diet changes and supplements are typically ordered to get iron levels up to where they should be.

Advertisement

"I always go food first when treating iron deficiency," Shapiro noted.

There are two types of iron: heme and non-heme, she pointed out.

"Heme iron is found in animal products such as red meat and is better absorbed than non-heme iron in plant-based foods like lentils, spinach, kidney beans, nuts, and some dried fruit like raisins," Shapiro explained.

Foods like citrus fruit that are rich in vitamin C can help the body better absorb plant-based iron, she said.

But, Shapiro added, iron can be a double-edged sword: While too little causes anemia, too much can tip the scale toward iron overload, which can be toxic.

More information

To learn more about iron deficiency anemia and its treatment, visit the U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Early signs of COVID-19 may differ by age, gender
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Early signs of COVID-19 may differ by age, gender
Exactly what symptoms of early COVID-19 infection you suffer may depend on both your age and gender, a new study finds.
Arthritis, lupus flares rare after COVID-19 vaccination, study finds
Health News // 11 hours ago
Arthritis, lupus flares rare after COVID-19 vaccination, study finds
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 vaccine rarely causes flares in people with rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, according to a study published Wednesday by the journal Arthritis and Rheumatology.
Study: Graphic warnings on cigarettes boost desire to quit, but only for short time
Health News // 15 hours ago
Study: Graphic warnings on cigarettes boost desire to quit, but only for short time
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Graphic warning labels on cigarette packaging designed to depict the dangers of smoking lead some users to quit in the short term, but have little effect over the long haul, a study published by JAMA Network Open.
Bigger cities have lower rates of depression, study says
Health News // 23 hours ago
Bigger cities have lower rates of depression, study says
Americans living in big cities have relatively low rates of depression, despite the hustle and bustle -- or maybe because of it, a new study suggests.
Seniors at risk for more falls due to less physical activity during pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Seniors at risk for more falls due to less physical activity during pandemic
Older Americans already face a higher risk of falls, but the decline in physical activity during the pandemic may have made matters worse, a new survey suggests.
Children at lower risk for 'long COVID,' study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Children at lower risk for 'long COVID,' study finds
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Long-lasting symptoms from COVID-19 are rare in children, a study published Tuesday by the Lancet Child and Adolescent Health found.
Study: No sign COVID-19 raises odds for preterm delivery, stillbirth
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: No sign COVID-19 raises odds for preterm delivery, stillbirth
In a sign that the pandemic may have spared pregnant women and their newborns, a new Canadian study suggests there was no increase in preterm births or stillbirths during the first year of the pandemic.
Cancer surgery at leading hospitals up to 30% more expensive, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Cancer surgery at leading hospitals up to 30% more expensive, study finds
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Choosing a leading research institution for cancer care comes with a cost, according to a study published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open.
Fewer doctors wearing white coat, but many in U.S. expect it
Health News // 1 day ago
Fewer doctors wearing white coat, but many in U.S. expect it
Your doctor walks into the exam room wearing a white coat. Or perhaps your physician has on a fleece or softshell jacket. Does it make a difference? Yes, according to a new survey.
Rapid tapering of opioid pain drugs poses serious risks to users, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Rapid tapering of opioid pain drugs poses serious risks to users, study finds
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Rapidly tapering patients off highly addictive opioid pain medications following long-term use at stable doses places them at increased risk for drug overdoses and mental health "crises," according to a new study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rapid tapering of opioid pain drugs poses serious risks to users, study finds
Rapid tapering of opioid pain drugs poses serious risks to users, study finds
Arthritis, lupus flares rare after COVID-19 vaccination, study finds
Arthritis, lupus flares rare after COVID-19 vaccination, study finds
CDC: After nearly 9M Pfizer shots for U.S. teens, serious side effects rare
CDC: After nearly 9M Pfizer shots for U.S. teens, serious side effects rare
CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
Seniors at risk for more falls due to less physical activity during pandemic
Seniors at risk for more falls due to less physical activity during pandemic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/