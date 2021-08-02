Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 5:05 PM

Targeting a protein may help treat advanced prostate cancer, study says

By
Researchers say they may have found a way to get prostate cancer to respond to an immunotherapy drug. Photo by qimono/Pixabay
Researchers say they may have found a way to get prostate cancer to respond to an immunotherapy drug. Photo by qimono/Pixabay

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Advanced prostate cancer may respond to immunotherapy drugs despite earlier disappointments, a study published by the journal Nature Cancer found in citing one specific candidate.

Developing new immunotherapies that target a specific protein involved in the development of the difficult-to-treat disease could boost the effectiveness of the approach, researchers said.

Advertisement

For their study, they screened a library of 167 drugs known to work against prostate cancer cells and found that one, ESK981, had significant impact.

ESK981 is part of a class of drugs called multi-tyrosine kinase inhibitors, which are designed to hit multiple treatment targets -- so they function like a combination therapy and can block cancer on more than one front.

RELATED Bogus information on cancer common online, study shows

Originally developed to stop tumors from growing, the drug already has been evaluated in early clinical trials and found to be safe, with an acceptable side effect profile, the researchers said.

In lab experiments involving cells and mice with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ESK981 limited tumor growth by, at least in part, causing tumor cells to produce a protein called CXCL10.

This process effectively attracted immune cells to the tumor, according to the researchers.

RELATED Obese men may have better survival with advanced prostate cancer

However, the drug also reduces production of another protein, called PIKfyve, which is involved in metabolism and cell death and may block immune system activity in some cases.

Advertisement

Once treated with ESK981, the prostate cancer tumors in the cell lines and mice stopped growing and more immune cells were drawn to them, researchers said.

Based on these findings, the researchers have begun Phase 2 clinical trials, the second stage of the drug development process, using ESK981 alone or in combination with the another immunotherapy, nivolumab, to assess it in the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

RELATED Prostate cancer screening using MRI may reduce overdiagnosis, study finds

"Immunotherapy has dramatically improved outcomes for some types of cancer, but prostate cancers are typically immune cold -- which means these patients have benefited little from immunotherapies," study co-author Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan said in a press release.

"Finding a way to rev-up the immune response would create tremendous opportunity to improve patient outcomes," said Chinnaiyan, a professor of pathology at University of Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.

"Overcoming resistance to immunotherapy is an urgent need in prostate cancer. PIKfyve is a promising target.

Using drugs to boost the immune system to fight cancers has been used in certain forms of the disease for decades. But they have been ineffective in advanced prostate cancer, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

About 3.2 million men in the United States have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and approximately one in 41 men will die from the disease, the American Cancer Society estimates.

Advertisement

Although many of these cancers respond to chemotherapy or radiation, many men with advanced disease require surgery, including removal of the prostate gland, or hormone therapy, both of which can lead to sexual side effects.

Among advanced prostate cancers, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, which does not respond to hormone-based therapy and has spread to other organs, is the most challenging type to treat, Chinnaiyan and his colleagues said.

Latest Headlines

Neonicotinoid insecticides harm bees even in small amounts
Health News // 42 minutes ago
Neonicotinoid insecticides harm bees even in small amounts
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A type of insecticide, called neonicotinoids, is harmful to bees when applied to commercial crops, even at levels on par with instructions on their labels, according to a study published Monday.
App helps reduce disability caused by low back pain, study finds
Health News // 2 hours ago
App helps reduce disability caused by low back pain, study finds
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A mobile app designed to provide low back pain sufferers with self-management tips to address their symptoms reduces disability caused by the condition, according to a study published by JAMA Internal Medicine.
Study: Texted nudge encourages hesitant people to get COVID-19 vaccine
Health News // 6 hours ago
Study: Texted nudge encourages hesitant people to get COVID-19 vaccine
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Text messages are an effective way to remind unvaccinated people to schedule and show up for their COVID-19 shot, a study published Monday by the journal Nature found.
ALS drug shows early promise against Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 7 hours ago
ALS drug shows early promise against Alzheimer's disease
A phase 2 study showed the ALS drug Riluzole slowed brain metabolic decline and had a positive effect on cognition in people with mild Alzheimer's disease.
Teen heart risk from COVID-19 far exceeds that of vaccination, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Teen heart risk from COVID-19 far exceeds that of vaccination, study says
Teens have a far greater risk of heart inflammation from COVID-19 than from the vaccines that protect against it, new research shows.
Deaths from Alzheimer's disease far more common in rural U.S., study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Deaths from Alzheimer's disease far more common in rural U.S., study says
Death rates from Alzheimer's disease are particularly high in the rural United States, a preliminary study finds, highlighting a need for health care resources in traditionally under-served areas.
Study: Severe opioid overdoses up by nearly one-third during pandemic
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Severe opioid overdoses up by nearly one-third during pandemic
Opioid overdose-related visits to U.S. emergency departments rose by nearly one-third during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
July 30 (UPI) -- The CDC on Friday released data showing that vaccinated people are at risk for COVID-19 infection, that they can spread the disease and that the Delta variant may be as contagious as chickenpox.
Online therapy effective, cheaper than in-person sessions for kids with OCD
Health News // 3 days ago
Online therapy effective, cheaper than in-person sessions for kids with OCD
July 30 (UPI) -- Children with obsessive-compulsive disorder benefit from regular sessions with professional therapists conducted virtually over the Internet, according to a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open.
9/11 first responders with high exposure to dust at increased liver disease risk
Health News // 3 days ago
9/11 first responders with high exposure to dust at increased liver disease risk
July 30 (UPI) -- First responders who arrived at the World Trade Center immediately after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were more likely to develop liver disease than those who worked at the site during rescue and recovery.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
Teen heart risk from COVID-19 far exceeds that of vaccination, study says
Teen heart risk from COVID-19 far exceeds that of vaccination, study says
Study: Texted nudge encourages hesitant people to get COVID-19 vaccine
Study: Texted nudge encourages hesitant people to get COVID-19 vaccine
Study: Compound in fruit, herbs may prevent, reverse Parkinson's brain damage
Study: Compound in fruit, herbs may prevent, reverse Parkinson's brain damage
ALS drug shows early promise against Alzheimer's disease
ALS drug shows early promise against Alzheimer's disease
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/