Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 11:01 AM

Study: Texted nudge encourages hesitant people to get COVID-19 vaccine

By
Text messages can encourage unvaccinated people to schedule and show up for their COVID-19 shot, according to a new study. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Text messages can encourage unvaccinated people to schedule and show up for their COVID-19 shot, according to a new study. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Text messages are an effective way to remind unvaccinated people to schedule and show up for their COVID-19 shot, a study published Monday by the journal Nature found.

Vaccination rates among people who received a text message about scheduling their appointment, and to attend, were 84% higher than those for people who did not get the "nudge," the data showed.

Advertisement

The text message-based program boosted vaccination rates at one site to 18% of eligible patients from 14% in the first month alone, the researchers said.

"Our findings suggest that we need to do more to reach out to [people] who are still not vaccinated," study co-author Dr. Daniel M. Croymans told UPI in an email.

RELATED COVID-19: Fauci warns 'things are going to get worse' amid Delta surge

"We should better utilize technology to get them the right information at the right time to reduce hesitancy," said Croymans, a primary care physician at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.

After an initial surge in the early spring, when shots from Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech became more widely available, vaccination rates began to slow across much of the United States.

As a result, the country fell well short of meeting the Biden Administration's goal of having 70% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4.

Advertisement
RELATED CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated

Through Sunday, just half of those eligible to receive the shot -- those age 12 and older -- were considered fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, with the rise of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus, officials have sought to boost vaccination rates, particularly in regions hard hit by recent surges in cases.

Nationally, more than 97% of recent hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have occurred in unvaccinated people, Croymans and his colleagues said.

RELATED Teen heart risk from COVID-19 far exceeds that of vaccination, study says

For this study, the researchers enrolled 100,000 UCLA Health patients eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in February, mostly people age 65 years and older with a pre-existing condition.

All of the participants had provided their cellphone number to the hospital system.

After initial notification of eligibility for the vaccine, participants received one of four types of text message or no text reminder.

The text "nudge" was either a simple text reminder, a simple text reminder with an informational video, a text crafted with "ownership language" such as "Claim your dose" or a text with both ownership language and the informational video, according to the researchers.

Among patients who did not receive a text reminder, 7% booked an appointment within the first six days of the study period, the data showed.

Advertisement

However, among those given a text reminder, 13% scheduled a shot, a difference of about 84%.

This approach was particularly effective with the population that typically schedules a seasonal flu shot, and the benefits even held when the researchers examine vaccinations obtained outside of UCLA Health clinics, the researchers said.

Although ownership language brought an additional boost in appointment and vaccination rates, compared with text messages without such language, adding the video message to the text message did not further improve appointments schedules or vaccinations.

In a separate analysis conducted as part of the study, more than 67,000 people who did not schedule an appointment after receiving the first reminder were divided into two groups.

On the eighth day after the initial invitation, one group received a second reminder text and the other did not, according to the researchers.

Those who received a second reminder were about 2% more likely to schedule their first does within six days and 1% more likely to obtain the vaccination.

Although the effect of the second reminder is small, the group being vaccinated were initially hesitant to get the shot, the researchers said.

Applying the text message approach to the entire U.S. population could result in an addition 5 million to 7 million people becoming vaccinated nationally, they estimated.

Advertisement

"A simple message using behaviorally informed language is an effective way to help people overcome the barriers to scheduling their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," Croymans said.

"If you can get them to their first vaccine they will very likely get their second vaccine," he said.

Latest Headlines

ALS drug shows early promise against Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 1 hour ago
ALS drug shows early promise against Alzheimer's disease
A phase 2 study showed the ALS drug Riluzole slowed brain metabolic decline and had a positive effect on cognition in people with mild Alzheimer's disease.
Teen heart risk from COVID-19 far exceeds that of vaccination, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Teen heart risk from COVID-19 far exceeds that of vaccination, study says
Teens have a far greater risk of heart inflammation from COVID-19 than from the vaccines that protect against it, new research shows.
Deaths from Alzheimer's disease far more common in rural U.S., study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Deaths from Alzheimer's disease far more common in rural U.S., study says
Death rates from Alzheimer's disease are particularly high in the rural United States, a preliminary study finds, highlighting a need for health care resources in traditionally under-served areas.
Study: Severe opioid overdoses up by nearly one-third during pandemic
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Severe opioid overdoses up by nearly one-third during pandemic
Opioid overdose-related visits to U.S. emergency departments rose by nearly one-third during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
July 30 (UPI) -- The CDC on Friday released data showing that vaccinated people are at risk for COVID-19 infection, that they can spread the disease and that the Delta variant may be as contagious as chickenpox.
Online therapy effective, cheaper than in-person sessions for kids with OCD
Health News // 2 days ago
Online therapy effective, cheaper than in-person sessions for kids with OCD
July 30 (UPI) -- Children with obsessive-compulsive disorder benefit from regular sessions with professional therapists conducted virtually over the Internet, according to a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open.
9/11 first responders with high exposure to dust at increased liver disease risk
Health News // 3 days ago
9/11 first responders with high exposure to dust at increased liver disease risk
July 30 (UPI) -- First responders who arrived at the World Trade Center immediately after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were more likely to develop liver disease than those who worked at the site during rescue and recovery.
Study: More than half of people in U.S. plagued by back, leg pain
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: More than half of people in U.S. plagued by back, leg pain
There's much Americans may disagree on, but many share one thing in common: chronic pain.
Study: Type 2 diabetes in teen years increases complication risk in 20s
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Type 2 diabetes in teen years increases complication risk in 20s
Children diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes face a high likelihood of developing complications before age 30, a new study suggests.
States that ban drivers' cellphone use see drop in accident deaths, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
States that ban drivers' cellphone use see drop in accident deaths, study finds
July 29 (UPI) -- States with hands-free cellphone restrictions for drivers have fewer driver deaths, a study published Thursday by the journal Epidemiology found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
Teen heart risk from COVID-19 far exceeds that of vaccination, study says
Teen heart risk from COVID-19 far exceeds that of vaccination, study says
Study: Compound in fruit, herbs may prevent, reverse Parkinson's brain damage
Study: Compound in fruit, herbs may prevent, reverse Parkinson's brain damage
Children with autism have unique collection of healthy gut bacteria
Children with autism have unique collection of healthy gut bacteria
More than 1 in 10 COVID-19 patients report memory loss 8 months later
More than 1 in 10 COVID-19 patients report memory loss 8 months later
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/