Advertisement
Health News
Aug. 2, 2021 / 9:48 AM

ALS drug shows early promise against Alzheimer's disease

By
HealthDay News
A 20-year-old ALS drug showed promise against Alzheimer's disease in a recent study, slowing brain decline and having a positive effect on cognition in participants. Photo by cocoparisienne/Pixabay
A 20-year-old ALS drug showed promise against Alzheimer's disease in a recent study, slowing brain decline and having a positive effect on cognition in participants. Photo by cocoparisienne/Pixabay

Could a drug used to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, help people with mild Alzheimer's disease?

The results of a small new study suggest the strategy could work.

Advertisement

Riluzole has been used for more than 20 years to slow the progression of ALS, commonly called Lou Gehrig's disease.

This phase 2 study found that the drug slowed brain metabolic decline and had a positive effect on cognition in people with mild Alzheimer's.

RELATED Deaths from Alzheimer's disease far more common in rural U.S., study says

It included 50 patients age 50 to 90, 26 of whom received the drug and 24 who received a placebo twice daily for six months.

"Using two types of brain scans as biomarkers -- this study was able to measure improvements in brain metabolism among treated patients and correlate those improvements with cognitive changes and disease progression," said study co-author Dr. Howard Fillit, founding executive director and chief science officer of the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation.

"It is a repurposed drug, which helps speed the research process. It targets an important and understudied biological mechanism that goes awry with aging, and the rigorous design of this trial measured both biomarker and clinical outcomes," Fillit noted in a foundation news release.

Advertisement
RELATED Cognitive decline, Alzheimer's progression seen in COVID-19 patients

Riluzole targets a neurotransmitter in the brain called glutamate, which plays a crucial role in the ability of nerve cells to send signals to one another. Glutamate dysregulation is believed to start a cycle of toxicity involved in Alzheimer's disease, the researchers said.

The study found significant changes in glutamate levels in patients who received the drug. Rates of adverse events were the same among patients who took riluzole and those who took the placebo.

The results were published online in the journal Brain.

RELATED Dementia cases to nearly triple worldwide by 2050, study says

These findings support a phase 3 trial with larger numbers of patients followed for a longer period of time to further assess the safety and efficacy of the drug in Alzheimer's patients, said lead investigator Dr. Ana Pereira, assistant professor of neurology and neuroscience at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

More information

The Alzheimer's Association has more on Alzheimer's disease.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Teen heart risk from COVID-19 far exceeds that of vaccination, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Teen heart risk from COVID-19 far exceeds that of vaccination, study says
Teens have a far greater risk of heart inflammation from COVID-19 than from the vaccines that protect against it, new research shows.
Deaths from Alzheimer's disease far more common in rural U.S., study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Deaths from Alzheimer's disease far more common in rural U.S., study says
Death rates from Alzheimer's disease are particularly high in the rural United States, a preliminary study finds, highlighting a need for health care resources in traditionally under-served areas.
Study: Severe opioid overdoses up by nearly one-third during pandemic
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Severe opioid overdoses up by nearly one-third during pandemic
Opioid overdose-related visits to U.S. emergency departments rose by nearly one-third during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
July 30 (UPI) -- The CDC on Friday released data showing that vaccinated people are at risk for COVID-19 infection, that they can spread the disease and that the Delta variant may be as contagious as chickenpox.
Online therapy effective, cheaper than in-person sessions for kids with OCD
Health News // 2 days ago
Online therapy effective, cheaper than in-person sessions for kids with OCD
July 30 (UPI) -- Children with obsessive-compulsive disorder benefit from regular sessions with professional therapists conducted virtually over the Internet, according to a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open.
9/11 first responders with high exposure to dust at increased liver disease risk
Health News // 2 days ago
9/11 first responders with high exposure to dust at increased liver disease risk
July 30 (UPI) -- First responders who arrived at the World Trade Center immediately after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were more likely to develop liver disease than those who worked at the site during rescue and recovery.
Study: More than half of people in U.S. plagued by back, leg pain
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: More than half of people in U.S. plagued by back, leg pain
There's much Americans may disagree on, but many share one thing in common: chronic pain.
Study: Type 2 diabetes in teen years increases complication risk in 20s
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Type 2 diabetes in teen years increases complication risk in 20s
Children diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes face a high likelihood of developing complications before age 30, a new study suggests.
States that ban drivers' cellphone use see drop in accident deaths, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
States that ban drivers' cellphone use see drop in accident deaths, study finds
July 29 (UPI) -- States with hands-free cellphone restrictions for drivers have fewer driver deaths, a study published Thursday by the journal Epidemiology found.
Organ transplants safe from donors who abused drugs, died of an overdose
Health News // 3 days ago
Organ transplants safe from donors who abused drugs, died of an overdose
In a finding that could mean more patients desperate for a heart transplant get a new lease on life, two new studies show that hearts from donors who abused drugs can be safely donated.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
Teen heart risk from COVID-19 far exceeds that of vaccination, study says
Teen heart risk from COVID-19 far exceeds that of vaccination, study says
Study: Compound in fruit, herbs may prevent, reverse Parkinson's brain damage
Study: Compound in fruit, herbs may prevent, reverse Parkinson's brain damage
Children with autism have unique collection of healthy gut bacteria
Children with autism have unique collection of healthy gut bacteria
More than 1 in 10 COVID-19 patients report memory loss 8 months later
More than 1 in 10 COVID-19 patients report memory loss 8 months later
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/