Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 31, 2021 / 1:05 AM

Deaths from Alzheimer's disease far more common in rural U.S., study says

By
Amy Norton, HealthDay News

Death rates from Alzheimer's disease are particularly high in the rural United States, a preliminary study finds, highlighting a need for health care resources in traditionally under-served areas.

Researchers discovered that over the past two decades, rural areas in the Southeast have seen the highest death rates from Alzheimer's, at 274 per 100,000 people. That's about twice the rate as seen in urban areas of the mid-Atlantic region, which had the lowest numbers.

Advertisement

The study could not pinpoint the reasons why, but there are some likely culprits, according to senior researcher Dr. Ambar Kulshreshtha of Emory University in Atlanta.

"We know rural areas suffer a greater burden of other medical conditions," he explained.

RELATED Dementia cases to nearly triple worldwide by 2050, study says

The Southeast, Kulshreshtha noted, has long been known as the nation's "stroke belt" due to its high rates of stroke, as well as other cardiovascular diseases like heart failure. And those conditions are risk factors for Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

Poorer access to health care in rural areas is also an issue, Kulshreshtha said. It means, for one, that people may be less likely to be screened for dementia early in the course of their disease, or to get specialist care.

Advertisement

Kulshreshtha presented the findings at the Alzheimer's Association's annual meeting, being held online and in Denver this week. Studies released at meetings are generally considered preliminary until they are published in a peer-reviewed journal.

RELATED Cognitive decline, Alzheimer's progression seen in COVID-19 patients

It's estimated that more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease -- a number expected to roughly double in the next 30 years, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

To see whether rural areas are disproportionately affected, Kulshreshtha's team used data from the federal government's National Center for Health Statistics. They looked at deaths from Alzheimer's in different regions and according to level of urbanization.

Overall, the study found, deaths from the brain disease rose by 88% between 1999 and 2019.

RELATED Study: Improved air quality may reduce risk for dementia

The Mid-Atlantic and New England regions maintained the lowest rates, while the Southeast had the highest for most of the study period. Big cities, meanwhile, had lower death rates than non-metropolitan areas.

Those disparities only increased over time, the study found.

Claire Sexton, who directs scientific programs and outreach for the Alzheimer's Association, agreed that heart disease -- along with social and economic disparities, and difficulty accessing health care -- likely contribute to the rural-urban divide.

She said it all underscores an important issue: People with dementia and their family caregivers need services like home health care, day centers and support groups, and those resources are tougher to come by in rural areas.

Advertisement

Kulshreshtha made the same point.

"We need to advocate for more resources for under-served communities, particularly those living in rural areas," he said.

As an example of what can be done, Kulshreshtha pointed to a state program in Georgia, developed in partnership with Emory. The goal is to expand access to early dementia diagnosis and care services, in part by training doctors to properly screen for dementia.

Sexton also cited a lesson from the pandemic: Health services don't always need to be face-to-face, and certain types of support could be offered via telemedicine.

Ideally, some cases of dementia can be delayed or prevented. Nothing can be done about aging, Kulshreshtha said, but people can improve their heart and overall health through exercise, diet choices and not smoking -- which can ultimately benefit the brain.

"Lifestyle changes and emphasis on prevention are still the most powerful weapon against Alzheimer's," Kulshreshtha said.

More information

The Alzheimer's Association has advice on protecting your brain health.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Severe opioid overdoses up by nearly one-third during pandemic
Health News // 8 hours ago
Study: Severe opioid overdoses up by nearly one-third during pandemic
Opioid overdose-related visits to U.S. emergency departments rose by nearly one-third during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
Health News // 11 hours ago
CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
July 30 (UPI) -- The CDC on Friday released data showing that vaccinated people are at risk for COVID-19 infection, that they can spread the disease and that the Delta variant may be as contagious as chickenpox.
Online therapy effective, cheaper than in-person sessions for kids with OCD
Health News // 12 hours ago
Online therapy effective, cheaper than in-person sessions for kids with OCD
July 30 (UPI) -- Children with obsessive-compulsive disorder benefit from regular sessions with professional therapists conducted virtually over the Internet, according to a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open.
9/11 first responders with high exposure to dust at increased liver disease risk
Health News // 14 hours ago
9/11 first responders with high exposure to dust at increased liver disease risk
July 30 (UPI) -- First responders who arrived at the World Trade Center immediately after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were more likely to develop liver disease than those who worked at the site during rescue and recovery.
Study: More than half of people in U.S. plagued by back, leg pain
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: More than half of people in U.S. plagued by back, leg pain
There's much Americans may disagree on, but many share one thing in common: chronic pain.
Study: Type 2 diabetes in teen years increases complication risk in 20s
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Type 2 diabetes in teen years increases complication risk in 20s
Children diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes face a high likelihood of developing complications before age 30, a new study suggests.
States that ban drivers' cellphone use see drop in accident deaths, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
States that ban drivers' cellphone use see drop in accident deaths, study finds
July 29 (UPI) -- States with hands-free cellphone restrictions for drivers have fewer driver deaths, a study published Thursday by the journal Epidemiology found.
Organ transplants safe from donors who abused drugs, died of an overdose
Health News // 1 day ago
Organ transplants safe from donors who abused drugs, died of an overdose
In a finding that could mean more patients desperate for a heart transplant get a new lease on life, two new studies show that hearts from donors who abused drugs can be safely donated.
Cognitive decline, Alzheimer's progression seen in COVID-19 patients
Health News // 1 day ago
Cognitive decline, Alzheimer's progression seen in COVID-19 patients
July 29 (UPI) -- COVID-19 causes long-term cognitive defects, including more rapid progression of Alzheimer's disease and its symptoms, several studies presented Thursday during the Alzheimer's Association International Conference found.
CDC: More than 40% of staff at long-term care facilities not fully vaccinated
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC: More than 40% of staff at long-term care facilities not fully vaccinated
July 29 (UPI) -- More than 40% of staff at long-term care facilities across the country are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to figures released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
CDC: Vaccinated people spread COVID-19 Delta variant as easily as unvaccinated
Study: More than half of people in U.S. plagued by back, leg pain
Study: More than half of people in U.S. plagued by back, leg pain
Cognitive decline, Alzheimer's progression seen in COVID-19 patients
Cognitive decline, Alzheimer's progression seen in COVID-19 patients
Dementia cases to nearly triple worldwide by 2050, study says
Dementia cases to nearly triple worldwide by 2050, study says
Study: Compound in fruit, herbs may prevent, reverse Parkinson's brain damage
Study: Compound in fruit, herbs may prevent, reverse Parkinson's brain damage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/