Health News
July 29, 2021 / 11:01 AM

More than 1 in 10 COVID-19 patients report memory loss 8 months later

More than 1 in 10 people who had COVID-19 reported memory and concentration issues eight months after infection, according to a new study. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
More than 1 in 10 people who had COVID-19 reported memory and concentration issues eight months after infection, according to a new study. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- More than one in 10 people with COVID-19 report memory and concentration problems up to eight months after infection, a study published Thursday by JAMA Network Open found.

Also, more than half of these patients also suffer from persistent fatigue, and about 20% indicate that these persistent symptoms continue to limit their work and other life activities, the data showed.

In addition, 41% of those who have memory problems months after infection say their overall health has worsened over the past year.

"Our findings suggest that [COVID-19] may negatively impact memory even eight months after having a mild case of the disease, and this can be associated with a worsening of health," researchers from Oslo University Hospital in Norway wrote.

"The findings are a strong impetus to reconsider the notion that COVID-19 can be a mild disease," they said.

Since the start of the pandemic, several studies have shown that many people infected with the coronavirus experienced lingering symptoms, including cognitive problems, for months, a complication that has been dubbed "long-haul" COVID-19.

For this study, the researchers compared more than 2,100 adults who tested positive for the virus in Norway between Feb. 1 and April 15 last year with 31,000 adults who tested negative and 20,000 untested adults, based on various health measures.

All participants were asked to report on their health status, as well as any memory loss and problems concentrating, the researchers said.

Of the 651 participants who tested positive for COVID-19 and responded to the study questionnaire eight months after getting infected, 72, or 11%, reported memory loss and 81, or 12%, indicated that they had problems concentrating.

Over the study period, those who tested positive for the virus were more than twice as likely to report cognitive problems compared with those who tested negative or never underwent testing.

"Subjective memory concerns have been shown to reflect objective problems and observable changes in everyday function, even when controlling for associated factors, such as depression," the researchers wrote.

"Self-reported memory problems are also a risk factor for later mild cognitive impairment or dementia," they said.

Latest Headlines

Dementia cases to nearly triple worldwide by 2050, study says
Health News // 8 hours ago
Dementia cases to nearly triple worldwide by 2050, study says
The global total of people living with dementia will rise nearly three-fold by 2050, researchers say, with cases expected to increase from 57.4 million in 2019 to about 152.8 million in 2050.
Bogus information on cancer common online, study shows
Health News // 10 hours ago
Bogus information on cancer common online, study shows
A new study finds that one-third of the most popular articles on social media about treatment for common cancers contains misinformation -- and most of it can be downright dangerous.
Study: ACE inhibitors may impact body's ability to fight bacterial infections
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: ACE inhibitors may impact body's ability to fight bacterial infections
July 28 (UPI) -- Drugs prescribed to millions of people with high blood pressure and congestive heart failure weaken the immune system's ability to fight off bacterial infections, a Science Translational Medicine study found.
Study: Primary care doctors often miss heart failure in women, black people
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study: Primary care doctors often miss heart failure in women, black people
White men are more likely to a receive correct and timely diagnosis of heart failure in their primary care doctor's office compared to other types of patients, new research shows.
Study: Compound in fruit, herbs may prevent, reverse Parkinson's brain damage
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study: Compound in fruit, herbs may prevent, reverse Parkinson's brain damage
July 28 (UPI) -- A compound found naturally in herbs, berries and other fruit prevents and reverses brain damage linked to Parkinson's disease in mice, a study published Wednesday by Science Translational Medicine found.
Study: Texting, emailing have helped mood in older adults during pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Texting, emailing have helped mood in older adults during pandemic
July 28 (UPI) -- Older adults seeking to maintain social contact during the pandemic can use texting and email in the short-term, but it doesn't effectively replace normal social interaction, a study presented Wednesday at a conference.
Children with autism have unique collection of healthy gut bacteria
Health News // 1 day ago
Children with autism have unique collection of healthy gut bacteria
Children with autism differ socially and developmentally from their typically developing peers. Now, researchers say there are also differences in their array of healthy gut bacteria or "microbiome."
Study: COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy holding constant among some groups
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy holding constant among some groups
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among American adults fell by one-third in the first five months of 2021, a new study finds, but distrust of vaccines and the government are still keeping many people from getting vaccinated.
Positive portrayals of vaping common on TikTok, researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
Positive portrayals of vaping common on TikTok, researchers say
Watch videos on TikTok and you're likely to see plenty of positive portrayals of vaping, a new study shows. That's a problem, say researchers who call for tighter regulation of the platform popular with kids and teens.
'Shielding' elderly, ill does little to lower COVID-19 in absence of other strategies
Health News // 1 day ago
'Shielding' elderly, ill does little to lower COVID-19 in absence of other strategies
July 27 (UPI) -- Older adults and those with chronic health conditions who self-isolate to reduce their risk for COVID-19 still are eight times more likely to get infected and five times more likely to die than those less susceptible.
