Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 28, 2021 / 1:05 AM

Study: COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy holding constant among some groups

By
HealthDay News
While some groups of vaccine-hesitant people are shrinking, others -- such as people with doctoral degrees and supporters of former President Donald Trump -- have held steady, researchers say. File&nbsp;Pool Photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI
While some groups of vaccine-hesitant people are shrinking, others -- such as people with doctoral degrees and supporters of former President Donald Trump -- have held steady, researchers say. File Pool Photo by Jacquelyn Martin/UPI | License Photo

COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among American adults fell by one-third in the first five months of 2021, a new study finds, but distrust of vaccines and the government are still keeping many people from getting vaccinated.

Researchers analyzed data gathered from about 1 million Americans a month between January and May as part of an ongoing national COVID-19 survey.

Advertisement

Those who said they would probably not or would definitely not get vaccinated were considered to be vaccine-hesitant.

Who were these people?

RELATED Lotteries, prizes don't boost COVID-19 vaccination numbers, study shows

In terms of education levels, people with a high school education or less had the largest decrease in vaccine hesitancy during the study period, while hesitancy held constant among those with a PhD, which was the most hesitant group by May.

Vaccine hesitancy fell across nearly all racial groups, with the largest decreases among Black people and Pacific Islanders. By May, they had joined Hispanics and Asians at having lower vaccine hesitancy than white people.

Counties with higher support for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election had higher hesitancy rates, and the difference in hesitancy between areas with high and low Trump support grew over the study period, the findings showed.

RELATED Vatican, medical groups call for greater fight against vaccine disinformation

"This finding really highlights the politicization of public health recommendations," said study first author Wendy King, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Senior study author Robin Mejia said, "What's concerning is there is a subset of the population that's got strong levels of hesitancy, as in refusal to take the vaccine, not potential concern about it, and the size of that group isn't changing."

Mejia is part of special faculty in Carnegie Mellon University's College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

RELATED Nearly all U.S. physicians vaccinated against COVID-19, poll says

"I remain concerned about reaching the most hesitant subgroup of Americans," she added. "The only way to end this pandemic for real is to get enough people vaccinated that we can reduce the speed of new variants spreading."

Not trusting the vaccine and not trusting the government were common reasons for not getting vaccinated among the most hesitant, while less hesitant people were more likely to say they wanted to wait to see if the vaccines are safe, the researchers said in a University of Pittsburgh news release.

King pointed out that "in all the other levels of vaccine intent we saw change over time. The lack of change in prevalence of the 'definitely not' group implies those with strong feelings about the vaccine are not likely to change easily. Thinking about how to reach that group, and having messaging and incentives that that group will respond to is important."

Advertisement

The findings were published online Friday on the preprint website medRxiv and have not been peer-reviewed.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Positive portrayals of vaping common on TikTok, researchers say
Health News // 8 hours ago
Positive portrayals of vaping common on TikTok, researchers say
Watch videos on TikTok and you're likely to see plenty of positive portrayals of vaping, a new study shows. That's a problem, say researchers who call for tighter regulation of the platform popular with kids and teens.
'Shielding' elderly, ill does little to lower COVID-19 in absence of other strategies
Health News // 10 hours ago
'Shielding' elderly, ill does little to lower COVID-19 in absence of other strategies
July 27 (UPI) -- Older adults and those with chronic health conditions who self-isolate to reduce their risk for COVID-19 still are eight times more likely to get infected and five times more likely to die than those less susceptible.
Study: Protein may predict response to immunotherapy in breast cancer
Health News // 14 hours ago
Study: Protein may predict response to immunotherapy in breast cancer
July 27 (UPI) -- The presence of a specific molecule in breast cancer tumors may serve as an indicator of potential response to treatment with immunotherapy drugs, a study published by Clinical Cancer Research found.
Study: 'Light flash' treatment may help slow Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 15 hours ago
Study: 'Light flash' treatment may help slow Alzheimer's disease
While efforts to develop Alzheimer's medications have so far borne little fruit, new research highlights the therapeutic promise of two non-drug tools: light and sound.
Certain people at greater risk for breakthrough case of COVID-19 Delta variant
Health News // 22 hours ago
Certain people at greater risk for breakthrough case of COVID-19 Delta variant
Even if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, certain people may need to take extra precautions to prevent "breakthrough" infections with the highly transmissible Delta variant, experts say.
Children still dying from accidental fentanyl patch exposure, FDA says
Health News // 1 day ago
Children still dying from accidental fentanyl patch exposure, FDA says
Accidental exposure to fentanyl pain patches is putting children's lives at risk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.
Moderate drinking linked to lower heart attack risk, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Moderate drinking linked to lower heart attack risk, study says
July 26 (UPI) -- Drinking a bottle or two of wine a week may be associated with decreased risk of heart attack, stroke, angina or death among those with cardiovascular disease, according to a study published Monday in BMC Medicine.
Study: Goal setting, parental support helps prevent vaping among teens
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Goal setting, parental support helps prevent vaping among teens
July 26 (UPI) -- Recent studies prove that adolescents who set goals for their future and have strong parental support are less likely to use e-cigarettes and other tobacco-related products.
Less popular blood pressure drug carries lower risk for side effects
Health News // 1 day ago
Less popular blood pressure drug carries lower risk for side effects
July 26 (UPI) -- ACE inhibitors are prescribed more often for patients because they've been around longer, but a new study published Monday in the journal Hypertension shows they have a higher risk for side effects than ARB drugs.
Study: Improved air quality may reduce risk for dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Improved air quality may reduce risk for dementia
July 26 (UPI) -- Several studies show that an improvement in air quality may also improve cognitive function and reduce dementia risk.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Certain people at greater risk for breakthrough case of COVID-19 Delta variant
Certain people at greater risk for breakthrough case of COVID-19 Delta variant
Moderate drinking linked to lower heart attack risk, study says
Moderate drinking linked to lower heart attack risk, study says
Burnout, anxiety, depression rising in college students amid pandemic
Burnout, anxiety, depression rising in college students amid pandemic
Less popular blood pressure drug carries lower risk for side effects
Less popular blood pressure drug carries lower risk for side effects
CDC: Number of flu, other virus cases reach 'historic' lows in 2020-21
CDC: Number of flu, other virus cases reach 'historic' lows in 2020-21
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/