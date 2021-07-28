Trending
Health News
July 28, 2021 / 5:38 PM

Study: ACE inhibitors may impact body's ability to fight bacterial infections

By
Commonly used blood pressure medications may increase the risk for bacterial infections in some users, a new study has found. Photo by Bru-nO/Pixabay
July 28 (UPI) -- Some drugs prescribed to people with high blood pressure and congestive heart failure weaken the immune system's ability to fight off bacterial infections, a study published Wednesday by Science Translational Medicine found.

As a result, angiotensin converting enzyme, or ACE inhibitors, may leave some users more vulnerable to potentially life-threatening infections such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or staph, the researchers said.

"Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors are used by millions of patients to treat hypertension, diabetic kidney disease and heart failure," researchers from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles wrote.

"[Our results] demonstrate that ACE inhibitor treatment can reduce the bacterial killing ability of neutrophils," which are immune cells that help fight bacterial infections, they said.

ACE inhibitors are designed to relax arteries, veins and capillaries to lower blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association.

Earlier research has suggested that ACE supports neutrophils, which are produced by the immune system to help the body fight bacterial infections.

More recently, studies have found that these drugs also boost production of ACE2, a protein some believe helps COVID-19 spread throughout the body.

For this study, Khan and his colleagues tested in mice the commonly used ACE inhibitors ramipril, which is sold under the brand name Altace, and lisinopril, which is sold under the brand Zestril, among others.

The drugs weakened neutrophils' ability to kill staph bacteria in infected mice, leading to more severe infections, the researchers said.

A different type of blood pressure drug -- the angiotensin receptor blocker losartan, which is sold under the brand name Cozaar -- did not substantially impact antibacterial immunity in mice.

In a separate experiment, the researchers collected sample neutrophils from seven human volunteers given ramipril at the standard dose for one week.

Those treated with the drug had neutrophils that were unable to produce key molecules involved in antibacterial immune responses, they said.

The sample neutrophils collected from these patients also killed fewer bacteria in lab experiments, which suggests that ACE inhibitors may also suppress neutrophils in humans, according to the researchers.

People on ACE inhibitors "are often at increased risk of infection," the researchers wrote.

Physicians may want to consider this issue when deciding whether to prescribe ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers, they said.

Study: Primary care doctors often miss heart failure in women, black people
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Primary care doctors often miss heart failure in women, black people
White men are more likely to a receive correct and timely diagnosis of heart failure in their primary care doctor's office compared to other types of patients, new research shows.
Study: Compound in fruit, herbs may prevent, reverse Parkinson's brain damage
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: Compound in fruit, herbs may prevent, reverse Parkinson's brain damage
July 28 (UPI) -- A compound found naturally in herbs, berries and other fruit prevents and reverses brain damage linked to Parkinson's disease in mice, a study published Wednesday by Science Translational Medicine found.
Study: Texting, emailing have helped mood in older adults during pandemic
Health News // 7 hours ago
Study: Texting, emailing have helped mood in older adults during pandemic
July 28 (UPI) -- Older adults seeking to maintain social contact during the pandemic can use texting and email in the short-term, but it doesn't effectively replace normal social interaction, a study presented Wednesday at a conference.
Children with autism have unique collection of healthy gut bacteria
Health News // 15 hours ago
Children with autism have unique collection of healthy gut bacteria
Children with autism differ socially and developmentally from their typically developing peers. Now, researchers say there are also differences in their array of healthy gut bacteria or "microbiome."
Study: COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy holding constant among some groups
Health News // 17 hours ago
Study: COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy holding constant among some groups
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among American adults fell by one-third in the first five months of 2021, a new study finds, but distrust of vaccines and the government are still keeping many people from getting vaccinated.
Positive portrayals of vaping common on TikTok, researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
Positive portrayals of vaping common on TikTok, researchers say
Watch videos on TikTok and you're likely to see plenty of positive portrayals of vaping, a new study shows. That's a problem, say researchers who call for tighter regulation of the platform popular with kids and teens.
'Shielding' elderly, ill does little to lower COVID-19 in absence of other strategies
Health News // 1 day ago
'Shielding' elderly, ill does little to lower COVID-19 in absence of other strategies
July 27 (UPI) -- Older adults and those with chronic health conditions who self-isolate to reduce their risk for COVID-19 still are eight times more likely to get infected and five times more likely to die than those less susceptible.
Study: Protein may predict response to immunotherapy in breast cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Protein may predict response to immunotherapy in breast cancer
July 27 (UPI) -- The presence of a specific molecule in breast cancer tumors may serve as an indicator of potential response to treatment with immunotherapy drugs, a study published by Clinical Cancer Research found.
Study: 'Light flash' treatment may help slow Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: 'Light flash' treatment may help slow Alzheimer's disease
While efforts to develop Alzheimer's medications have so far borne little fruit, new research highlights the therapeutic promise of two non-drug tools: light and sound.
Certain people at greater risk for breakthrough case of COVID-19 Delta variant
Health News // 1 day ago
Certain people at greater risk for breakthrough case of COVID-19 Delta variant
Even if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, certain people may need to take extra precautions to prevent "breakthrough" infections with the highly transmissible Delta variant, experts say.
