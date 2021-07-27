Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 27, 2021 / 1:05 AM

Children still dying from accidental fentanyl patch exposure, FDA says

By
HealthDay News

Accidental exposure to fentanyl pain patches is putting children's lives at risk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid pain reliever; so powerful that fentanyl patches are typically only prescribed to patients who require round-the-clock, long-term pain relief, such as cancer patients.

Advertisement

They're generally replaced every three days.

Kids can overdose on new or used fentanyl patches by putting them in their mouth or on their skin.

RELATED Drug overdose deaths up nearly 30% in U.S. during pandemic-scarred 2020

This drug can slow breathing and decrease levels of oxygen in a child's blood, potentially causing death.

The FDA is calling on parents and caregivers to make sure these patches are stored, used and disposed of properly. The agency offers these tips:

  • Keep fentanyl patches and other drugs in a secure location out of children's sight and reach. Little ones may think a prescription patch is a sticker, tattoo or bandage.
  • Cover the fentanyl patch with a transparent adhesive film or apply first aid tape around the edges to secure it to your skin.
  • Throughout the day, check that the patch is still in place and secure.
  • When you apply a new patch, immediately dispose of the used one properly.

Keep in mind that a partially detached patch could get stuck on a child when an adult holds them or sleeps with them.

Advertisement
RELATED Deaths from cocaine, meth mixed with opioids on the rise

If you use fentanyl patches or other prescription opioids, ask your health care provider about obtaining naloxone, a drug used to reverse an overdose.

Naloxone can be given to anyone, including kids, who may have been exposed to a fentanyl patch, the FDA says.

If you suspect that a child has been exposed to a fentanyl patch, call 911 and seek emergency medical help immediately -- even if you administer naloxone.

RELATED Some general anesthesia affects region of brain responsible for memory

Keep in mind that early signs of exposure in young children might be hard to spot. Drowsiness is among them, but it could be misinterpreted as routine fatigue or sleepiness.

Other signs that the child may have been exposed to fentanyl include:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Shortness of breath
  • Swelling of the face, tongue or throat
  • Agitation
  • High body temperature
  • Stiff muscles.

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on fentanyl patches.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Moderate drinking linked to lower heart attack risk, study says
Health News // 2 hours ago
Moderate drinking linked to lower heart attack risk, study says
July 26 (UPI) -- Drinking a bottle or two of wine a week may be associated with decreased risk of heart attack, stroke, angina or death among those with cardiovascular disease, according to a study published Monday in BMC Medicine.
Study: Goal setting, parental support helps prevent vaping among teens
Health News // 7 hours ago
Study: Goal setting, parental support helps prevent vaping among teens
July 26 (UPI) -- Recent studies prove that adolescents who set goals for their future and have strong parental support are less likely to use e-cigarettes and other tobacco-related products.
Less popular blood pressure drug carries lower risk for side effects
Health News // 7 hours ago
Less popular blood pressure drug carries lower risk for side effects
July 26 (UPI) -- ACE inhibitors are prescribed more often for patients because they've been around longer, but a new study published Monday in the journal Hypertension shows they have a higher risk for side effects than ARB drugs.
Study: Improved air quality may reduce risk for dementia
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Improved air quality may reduce risk for dementia
July 26 (UPI) -- Several studies show that an improvement in air quality may also improve cognitive function and reduce dementia risk.
Second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine shot safe for most after allergic reaction to first dose
Health News // 10 hours ago
Second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine shot safe for most after allergic reaction to first dose
July 26 (UPI) -- A multi-hospital analysis of individuals who experienced allergic reactions to their first dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine found that the same individuals tolerated a second dose without complications.
Burnout, anxiety, depression rising in college students amid pandemic
Health News // 14 hours ago
Burnout, anxiety, depression rising in college students amid pandemic
July 26 (UPI) -- Researchers at Ohio State University found in a new survey that anxiety, depression and burnout are on the rise as its students prepare to return to campus this fall.
Survey: U.S. parents split on COVID-19 vaccination for kids under 12
Health News // 14 hours ago
Survey: U.S. parents split on COVID-19 vaccination for kids under 12
As a new school year approaches, U.S. parents are nearly evenly split on whether they'll vaccinate their young kids when a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for their age group, a new survey finds.
PTSD common after sexual assault, but eases for many, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
PTSD common after sexual assault, but eases for many, study says
Most sexual assault survivors have post-traumatic stress disorder immediately after the attack, but it tends to lessen over the following months, a new study finds.
Parkinson's drug may ease dementia-linked psychosis
Health News // 3 days ago
Parkinson's drug may ease dementia-linked psychosis
A drug that eases hallucinations in people with Parkinson's disease may be able to do the same for those with dementia, a new clinical trial finds.
Head, neck cancer patients face up to 5-fold higher risk for suicide, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Head, neck cancer patients face up to 5-fold higher risk for suicide, study says
July 23 (UPI) -- People with head and neck cancers have an up to five times higher risk for suicide compared to the general population, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine shot safe for most after allergic reaction to first dose
Second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine shot safe for most after allergic reaction to first dose
Burnout, anxiety, depression rising in college students amid pandemic
Burnout, anxiety, depression rising in college students amid pandemic
Less popular blood pressure drug carries lower risk for side effects
Less popular blood pressure drug carries lower risk for side effects
CDC: Number of flu, other virus cases reach 'historic' lows in 2020-21
CDC: Number of flu, other virus cases reach 'historic' lows in 2020-21
Remdesivir offers no clinical benefit for COVID-19, extends hospital stay for many
Remdesivir offers no clinical benefit for COVID-19, extends hospital stay for many
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/