Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 27, 2021 / 10:58 AM

Study: Protein may predict response to immunotherapy in breast cancer

By
Researchers have found that the presence of a specific molecule may be an indicator of whether those with the disease will respond to immunotherapy. Photo by Nevit Dilmen/Wikimedia
Researchers have found that the presence of a specific molecule may be an indicator of whether those with the disease will respond to immunotherapy. Photo by Nevit Dilmen/Wikimedia

July 27 (UPI) -- The presence of a specific molecule in breast cancer tumors may serve as an indicator of potential response to treatment with immunotherapy drugs, a study published Tuesday by Clinical Cancer Research found.

Tumors with the molecule, or Major Histocompatibility Complex Class II protein, are more likely to respond well to immunotherapy, which is designed to boost the body's immune system to fight cancer, the researchers said.

Advertisement

This is true for both early-stage, triple-negative and high-risk, estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer, two common forms of the disease, they said.

The findings suggest that the protein may be a a biomarker -- a measurable substance that can assist diagnosis and treatment of a disease -- for immunotherapy in these forms of breast cancer.

RELATED Drop in breast cancer screening, treatment may mean more deaths

The protein already plays a similar role in the treatment of melanoma, or skin cancer, the researchers said.

"Immunotherapy holds great promise in helping breast cancer patients live, [but] with the currently available medications, clinical trials have shown only about 10% to 20% of ... patients actually benefit," study co-author Justin Balko told UPI in an email.

"Since these drugs, like any drugs, come at possible risk of side effects, we need better ways to personalize therapy and use these drugs in only the patients they will actually help," said Balko, an associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

Advertisement
RELATED Alcohol linked to more than 740,000 new cancer cases worldwide in 2020

Breast cancer is the second-most common cancer in women in the United States, after skin cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

More than 280,000 women are diagnosed with the disease annually, and more than 43,000 die from it each year, the society estimates.

Immunotherapy drugs are designed to block the production of certain proteins, thereby strengthening the immune system to help fight off cancers.

RELATED Racial gaps in breast cancer death risk narrowing in Florida, study says

They are usually administered in combination with chemotherapy, it says.

For this study, Balko and his colleagues analyzed breast tissue samples collected via biopsies from 582 patients with confirmed breast cancer.

Participants included those with cancers not treated with immunotherapy, those with triple-negative breast cancer treated with immunotherapy and chemotherapy and those with HER2-negative breast cancer treated with either chemotherapy or chemotherapy immunotherapy.

Their tissue samples were analyzed using ImmunoHistoChemistry, or IHC, a standard test designed to determine whether cancer cells have hormone receptors on their surfaces

Tissue sample analysis revealed that Major Histocompatibility Complex Class II is present in a subgroup of primary triple-negative and HR-positive breast cancers.

Those with cancers that have the protein respond well to chemotherapy plus immunotherapy but not to chemotherapy alone, the researchers said.

Testing for the presence of Major Histocompatibility Complex Class II could shield breast cancer patients who don't need the immunotherapy from possible treatment complications and additional costs, they said.

Advertisement

"Our study shows that a simple IHC test may do this job very effectively and could help reduce unnecessary side effects in patients and therapy costs," Balko said.

"In the short term, these findings will help encourage oncologists running clinical trials with immunotherapy to test [for] the biomarker in more patients to get a better idea of how reliable it is," he said.

Latest Headlines

Study: 'Light flash' treatment may help slow Alzheimer's disease
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: 'Light flash' treatment may help slow Alzheimer's disease
While efforts to develop Alzheimer's medications have so far borne little fruit, new research highlights the therapeutic promise of two non-drug tools: light and sound.
Certain people at greater risk for breakthrough case of COVID-19 Delta variant
Health News // 8 hours ago
Certain people at greater risk for breakthrough case of COVID-19 Delta variant
Even if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, certain people may need to take extra precautions to prevent "breakthrough" infections with the highly transmissible Delta variant, experts say.
Children still dying from accidental fentanyl patch exposure, FDA says
Health News // 10 hours ago
Children still dying from accidental fentanyl patch exposure, FDA says
Accidental exposure to fentanyl pain patches is putting children's lives at risk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.
Moderate drinking linked to lower heart attack risk, study says
Health News // 12 hours ago
Moderate drinking linked to lower heart attack risk, study says
July 26 (UPI) -- Drinking a bottle or two of wine a week may be associated with decreased risk of heart attack, stroke, angina or death among those with cardiovascular disease, according to a study published Monday in BMC Medicine.
Study: Goal setting, parental support helps prevent vaping among teens
Health News // 18 hours ago
Study: Goal setting, parental support helps prevent vaping among teens
July 26 (UPI) -- Recent studies prove that adolescents who set goals for their future and have strong parental support are less likely to use e-cigarettes and other tobacco-related products.
Less popular blood pressure drug carries lower risk for side effects
Health News // 18 hours ago
Less popular blood pressure drug carries lower risk for side effects
July 26 (UPI) -- ACE inhibitors are prescribed more often for patients because they've been around longer, but a new study published Monday in the journal Hypertension shows they have a higher risk for side effects than ARB drugs.
Study: Improved air quality may reduce risk for dementia
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Improved air quality may reduce risk for dementia
July 26 (UPI) -- Several studies show that an improvement in air quality may also improve cognitive function and reduce dementia risk.
Second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine shot safe for most after allergic reaction to first dose
Health News // 21 hours ago
Second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine shot safe for most after allergic reaction to first dose
July 26 (UPI) -- A multi-hospital analysis of individuals who experienced allergic reactions to their first dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine found that the same individuals tolerated a second dose without complications.
Burnout, anxiety, depression rising in college students amid pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Burnout, anxiety, depression rising in college students amid pandemic
July 26 (UPI) -- Researchers at Ohio State University found in a new survey that anxiety, depression and burnout are on the rise as its students prepare to return to campus this fall.
Survey: U.S. parents split on COVID-19 vaccination for kids under 12
Health News // 1 day ago
Survey: U.S. parents split on COVID-19 vaccination for kids under 12
As a new school year approaches, U.S. parents are nearly evenly split on whether they'll vaccinate their young kids when a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for their age group, a new survey finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Certain people at greater risk for breakthrough case of COVID-19 Delta variant
Certain people at greater risk for breakthrough case of COVID-19 Delta variant
Second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine shot safe for most after allergic reaction to first dose
Second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine shot safe for most after allergic reaction to first dose
Burnout, anxiety, depression rising in college students amid pandemic
Burnout, anxiety, depression rising in college students amid pandemic
Less popular blood pressure drug carries lower risk for side effects
Less popular blood pressure drug carries lower risk for side effects
Moderate drinking linked to lower heart attack risk, study says
Moderate drinking linked to lower heart attack risk, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/