July 26, 2021 / 5:56 PM

Study: Goal setting, parental support helps prevent vaping among teens

By
Zarrin Ahmed
A new study suggests that adolescents who set goals for their future and have strong parental support are less likely to use e-cigarettes and other tobacco-related products. File&nbsp;Photo by sarahjohnson1/Pixabay
July 26 (UPI) -- Adolescents who set goals for their future and have strong parental support are less likely to use e-cigarettes and other tobacco-related products, according to a study published Monday in the journal Pediatrics.

Positive future orientation and high levels of parental monitoring were linked with a 10% to 25% lower prevalence of kids vaping, according to the study.

There was, however, no proven link between social support or school connectedness and use of e-cigarettes.

"A lot of the traditional methods we think of for counseling youth on the dangers of tobacco and drug use may not apply to vaping," study lead author Nicholas Szoko said in a press release.

"Pediatricians and parents need a better understanding of what motivates adolescents to eschew e-cigarettes," said Szoko, a fellow in the Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Children's Hospital.

Researchers at UPMC surveyed nearly 2,500 high school students in the Pittsburgh Public Schools system. The participants had a mean age of 15.7 years and 1,446 were female.

The participants filled out questionnaires on e-cigarette and tobacco use, in addition to asking about four protective factors in their lives, including a person's beliefs and goals related to the future, parental support, social support from friends and peers and a sense of belonging at school.

All four factors have previously been associated with lower prevalence of smoking and using other tobacco products, but none of the factors were associated with intent to quit using tobacco.

Researchers believe this supports the idea that once young people begin using tobacco, quitting is more difficult.

Senior author Alison Culyba noted that parents can help their children through becoming teens by having open conversations with their children about what they're encountering.

Vaping has gained popularity despite negative health consequences.

Last month, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids published a study that showed that, in 2019, 27.5% high school students and 10.5% middle school students said they used e-cigarettes.

Studies have also shown that e-cigarette-using adults had a strict smoke-free policy in their homes but only a quarter banned vaping from their homes. Many are unaware of the risks to their kids, one researcher in the study said.

"E-cigarettes are positioned and marketed differently than tobacco cigarettes," Szoko said.

"It stands to reason that we may need different approaches to keep kids from vaping than we use to stop them from smoking," he said.

Less popular blood pressure drug carries lower risk for side effects
Health News // 1 hour ago
Less popular blood pressure drug carries lower risk for side effects
July 26 (UPI) -- ACE inhibitors are prescribed more often for patients because they've been around longer, but a new study published Monday in the journal Hypertension shows they have a higher risk for side effects than ARB drugs.
Study: Improved air quality may reduce risk for dementia
Health News // 3 hours ago
Study: Improved air quality may reduce risk for dementia
July 26 (UPI) -- Several studies show that an improvement in air quality may also improve cognitive function and reduce dementia risk.
Second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine shot safe for most after allergic reaction to first dose
Health News // 4 hours ago
Second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine shot safe for most after allergic reaction to first dose
July 26 (UPI) -- A multi-hospital analysis of individuals who experienced allergic reactions to their first dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine found that the same individuals tolerated a second dose without complications.
Burnout, anxiety, depression rising in college students amid pandemic
Health News // 8 hours ago
Burnout, anxiety, depression rising in college students amid pandemic
July 26 (UPI) -- Researchers at Ohio State University found in a new survey that anxiety, depression and burnout are on the rise as its students prepare to return to campus this fall.
Survey: U.S. parents split on COVID-19 vaccination for kids under 12
Health News // 8 hours ago
Survey: U.S. parents split on COVID-19 vaccination for kids under 12
As a new school year approaches, U.S. parents are nearly evenly split on whether they'll vaccinate their young kids when a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for their age group, a new survey finds.
PTSD common after sexual assault, but eases for many, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
PTSD common after sexual assault, but eases for many, study says
Most sexual assault survivors have post-traumatic stress disorder immediately after the attack, but it tends to lessen over the following months, a new study finds.
Parkinson's drug may ease dementia-linked psychosis
Health News // 2 days ago
Parkinson's drug may ease dementia-linked psychosis
A drug that eases hallucinations in people with Parkinson's disease may be able to do the same for those with dementia, a new clinical trial finds.
Head, neck cancer patients face up to 5-fold higher risk for suicide, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Head, neck cancer patients face up to 5-fold higher risk for suicide, study says
July 23 (UPI) -- People with head and neck cancers have an up to five times higher risk for suicide compared to the general population, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery found.
Antibiotics a questionable answer for recurrent UTIs in women, experts say
Health News // 3 days ago
Antibiotics a questionable answer for recurrent UTIs in women, experts say
Urinary tract infections: They're the bane of millions of women, and a new study finds that many sufferers are unhappy that diagnosis and treatments are still limited for this painful condition.
CDC: Vaccinating half of teachers in Philadelphia reduced COVID-19 rates by 95%
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC: Vaccinating half of teachers in Philadelphia reduced COVID-19 rates by 95%
July 23 (UPI) -- Vaccinating fewer than half of the teachers at a large urban school district led to a 95% reduction in COVID-19 test positivity among staff members when they returned for in-person classes, according to CDC data.
