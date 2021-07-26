Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 26, 2021 / 10:57 PM

Moderate drinking linked to lower heart attack risk, study says

By
Zarrin Ahmed
A new study shows that moderate alcohol intake -- about a bottle of wine per week -- may lower risk for heart attack. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A new study shows that moderate alcohol intake -- about a bottle of wine per week -- may lower risk for heart attack. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Drinking a bottle or two of wine a week may be associated with decreased risk of heart attack, stroke, angina or death among those with cardiovascular disease, according to a study published Monday in BMC Medicine.

Researchers found that people who drink up to 105 grams of alcohol per week -- roughly six to eight drinks -- had lower risks of heart problems than those who didn't drink.

Advertisement

"As alcohol consumption is associated with an increased risk of developing other illnesses, those with CVD who do not drink should not be encouraged to take up drinking," study corresponding author Chengyi Ding said in a press release.

Researchers analyzed data from the UK Biobank, Healthy Survey for England, Scottish Health Survey and 12 other studies on 48,423 adults in Britain.

RELATED Coffee consumption cuts risk for heart arrythmia, AFib, study finds

Researchers found that those who drank an average of six grams of alcohol per day had a 50% lower risk of recurrent heart attack, angina or stroke than those who didn't drink.

Those who drank eight grams of alcohol per day had a 27% lower risk of death due to heart attack, stroke or angina, the researchers said.

And up to 15 grams of alcohol per day was also linked to lowered risk of heart attack, angina or stroke.

Advertisement
RELATED Drinking rose during pandemic, especially for women, Black people

In the United States, one standard drink contains 14 grams of alcohol -- the equivalent of one 12-ounce beer, 5-ounce glass of wine or 1 1/2-ounce shot of liquor.

The study did not fully represent heavy drinkers or former drinkers who quit drinking due to ill health, the researchers cautioned.

Some studies have shown that consistent moderate drinking may be associated with lower risk of heart disease, while others have found that drinking just one alcoholic beverage a day will shorten your life.

RELATED Younger people drink more when they're casually dating, study says

"Our findings suggest that people with cardiovascular disease may not need to stop drinking in order to prevent additional heart attacks, strokes or angina, but that they may wish to consider lowering their weekly alcohol intake," said Ding, a doctoral student in the research department of epidemiology and public health at University College London.

Latest Headlines

Study: Goal setting, parental support helps prevent vaping among teens
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study: Goal setting, parental support helps prevent vaping among teens
July 26 (UPI) -- Recent studies prove that adolescents who set goals for their future and have strong parental support are less likely to use e-cigarettes and other tobacco-related products.
Less popular blood pressure drug carries lower risk for side effects
Health News // 6 hours ago
Less popular blood pressure drug carries lower risk for side effects
July 26 (UPI) -- ACE inhibitors are prescribed more often for patients because they've been around longer, but a new study published Monday in the journal Hypertension shows they have a higher risk for side effects than ARB drugs.
Study: Improved air quality may reduce risk for dementia
Health News // 7 hours ago
Study: Improved air quality may reduce risk for dementia
July 26 (UPI) -- Several studies show that an improvement in air quality may also improve cognitive function and reduce dementia risk.
Second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine shot safe for most after allergic reaction to first dose
Health News // 9 hours ago
Second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine shot safe for most after allergic reaction to first dose
July 26 (UPI) -- A multi-hospital analysis of individuals who experienced allergic reactions to their first dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine found that the same individuals tolerated a second dose without complications.
Burnout, anxiety, depression rising in college students amid pandemic
Health News // 13 hours ago
Burnout, anxiety, depression rising in college students amid pandemic
July 26 (UPI) -- Researchers at Ohio State University found in a new survey that anxiety, depression and burnout are on the rise as its students prepare to return to campus this fall.
Survey: U.S. parents split on COVID-19 vaccination for kids under 12
Health News // 13 hours ago
Survey: U.S. parents split on COVID-19 vaccination for kids under 12
As a new school year approaches, U.S. parents are nearly evenly split on whether they'll vaccinate their young kids when a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for their age group, a new survey finds.
PTSD common after sexual assault, but eases for many, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
PTSD common after sexual assault, but eases for many, study says
Most sexual assault survivors have post-traumatic stress disorder immediately after the attack, but it tends to lessen over the following months, a new study finds.
Parkinson's drug may ease dementia-linked psychosis
Health News // 2 days ago
Parkinson's drug may ease dementia-linked psychosis
A drug that eases hallucinations in people with Parkinson's disease may be able to do the same for those with dementia, a new clinical trial finds.
Head, neck cancer patients face up to 5-fold higher risk for suicide, study says
Health News // 3 days ago
Head, neck cancer patients face up to 5-fold higher risk for suicide, study says
July 23 (UPI) -- People with head and neck cancers have an up to five times higher risk for suicide compared to the general population, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery found.
Antibiotics a questionable answer for recurrent UTIs in women, experts say
Health News // 3 days ago
Antibiotics a questionable answer for recurrent UTIs in women, experts say
Urinary tract infections: They're the bane of millions of women, and a new study finds that many sufferers are unhappy that diagnosis and treatments are still limited for this painful condition.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine shot safe for most after allergic reaction to first dose
Second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine shot safe for most after allergic reaction to first dose
Burnout, anxiety, depression rising in college students amid pandemic
Burnout, anxiety, depression rising in college students amid pandemic
Less popular blood pressure drug carries lower risk for side effects
Less popular blood pressure drug carries lower risk for side effects
Parkinson's drug may ease dementia-linked psychosis
Parkinson's drug may ease dementia-linked psychosis
CDC: Number of flu, other virus cases reach 'historic' lows in 2020-21
CDC: Number of flu, other virus cases reach 'historic' lows in 2020-21
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/