Advertisement
Health News
July 26, 2021 / 10:27 AM

Survey: U.S. parents split on COVID-19 vaccination for kids under 12

By
HealthDay News
Parents in the United States are split on whether to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Parents in the United States are split on whether to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new survey. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

As a new school year approaches, U.S. parents are nearly evenly split on whether they'll vaccinate their young kids when a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for their age group, a new survey finds.

"It's important that parents and providers don't wait for full COVID-19 vaccine approval to begin discussions about vaccination," said Sarah Clark, co-director of the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health, at Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan.

Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines are authorized for people 12 years and older, and clinical trials are underway for their use in kids under 12.

In this June survey of more than 2,000 parents with at least one child between 3 and 18 years of age, 49% parents with kids aged 3 to 11 said they would likely get their child vaccinated, while 51% said they were unlikely to do so.

RELATED Teens should make own COVID-19 vaccination choices, experts say

Among parents of 12- to 18-year-olds, 39% said their child had already received the shot, 21% said their child would likely get it and 40% said they were unlikely to do so.

Thirty-eight percent of parents with low incomes said their child is likely to get the shot, compared to 60% of those with higher incomes, the poll found.

Advertisement

Many parents said the recommendation of their child's health care provider will be influential in their decision. But 70% of those with 3- to 11-year-olds and half of those with 12- to 18-year-olds said they hadn't discussed the COVID-19 vaccine with their child's doctor.

RELATED COVID-19 may be 'long haul' challenge in U.S., experts warn

Aside from the advice of their child's health care providers, other factors parents of unvaccinated children said would be important in their decision include: vaccine side effects at 70%; testing in the child's age group at 63%; how well the vaccine works in kids at 62%; and their own research at 56%.

More parents of older than younger children -- 41% versus 19% -- said their regular health provider recommends COVID-19 vaccination.

Only 19% of parents whose child got vaccinated said it was done in a doctor's office. Twenty-nine percent got the shot at a public COVID-19 vaccination site and 36% at a retail pharmacy.

RELATED Benefits of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines 'outweigh' risk of rare heart inflammation

But more parents of unvaccinated children said their preference was to get their child vaccinated at a doctor's office, at 42%, compared to 5% who would choose a pharmacy or public site, and 19% who had no preference.

"As children prepare to return to school, our poll provides insight into parents' current stance on vaccinating kids and what factors into their decision making," Clark said in a university news release.

Advertisement

She suggested that parents of younger children who have appointments for check-ups or minor illnesses should include questions about the COVID-19 vaccine during those visits.

"Our poll suggests parents are already forming opinions, and it's essential that their decision-making process include accurate information, as well as a professional recommendation from the child's health care provider," she said.

More information

The American Academy of Pediatrics has more on COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Survey: Burnout, anxiety, depression rising in college students amid pandemic
Health News // 45 minutes ago
Survey: Burnout, anxiety, depression rising in college students amid pandemic
July 26 (UPI) -- Researchers at Ohio State University found in a new survey that anxiety, depression and burnout are on the rise as its students prepare to return to campus this fall.
PTSD common after sexual assault, but eases for many, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
PTSD common after sexual assault, but eases for many, study says
Most sexual assault survivors have post-traumatic stress disorder immediately after the attack, but it tends to lessen over the following months, a new study finds.
Parkinson's drug may ease dementia-linked psychosis
Health News // 2 days ago
Parkinson's drug may ease dementia-linked psychosis
A drug that eases hallucinations in people with Parkinson's disease may be able to do the same for those with dementia, a new clinical trial finds.
Head, neck cancer patients face up to 5-fold higher risk for suicide, study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Head, neck cancer patients face up to 5-fold higher risk for suicide, study says
July 23 (UPI) -- People with head and neck cancers have an up to five times higher risk for suicide compared to the general population, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery found.
Antibiotics a questionable answer for recurrent UTIs in women, experts say
Health News // 2 days ago
Antibiotics a questionable answer for recurrent UTIs in women, experts say
Urinary tract infections: They're the bane of millions of women, and a new study finds that many sufferers are unhappy that diagnosis and treatments are still limited for this painful condition.
CDC: Vaccinating half of teachers in Philadelphia reduced COVID-19 rates by 95%
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC: Vaccinating half of teachers in Philadelphia reduced COVID-19 rates by 95%
July 23 (UPI) -- Vaccinating fewer than half of the teachers at a large urban school district led to a 95% reduction in COVID-19 test positivity among staff members when they returned for in-person classes, according to CDC data.
Study: Adults wealthier at midlife tend to live longer than less-well-off peers
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Adults wealthier at midlife tend to live longer than less-well-off peers
July 23 (UPI) -- Wealth may not buy happiness, but it could be the key to a long life, according to a study published Friday by JAMA Health Forum.
Pfizer vaccine offers 88% protection against Delta variant with 2 doses
Health News // 3 days ago
Pfizer vaccine offers 88% protection against Delta variant with 2 doses
Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine provides surprisingly robust protection against the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 -- but only if you've gotten both doses.
Study: Many patients billed for preventive care that should be free
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Many patients billed for preventive care that should be free
Many Americans are being charged for preventive -- and supposedly free -- health care, new research shows, and those bills may keep them from booking appointments in the future.
Study: Gene therapy may protect against vision loss from glaucoma, diabetes
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Gene therapy may protect against vision loss from glaucoma, diabetes
July 22 (UPI) -- A new form of gene therapy may help prevent vision loss caused by diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma, according to a study published Thursday by the journal Cell.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Parkinson's drug may ease dementia-linked psychosis
Parkinson's drug may ease dementia-linked psychosis
Remdesivir offers no clinical benefit for COVID-19, extends hospital stay for many
Remdesivir offers no clinical benefit for COVID-19, extends hospital stay for many
CDC: Number of flu, other virus cases reach 'historic' lows in 2020-21
CDC: Number of flu, other virus cases reach 'historic' lows in 2020-21
Pfizer vaccine offers 88% protection against Delta variant with 2 doses
Pfizer vaccine offers 88% protection against Delta variant with 2 doses
Hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir fail to improve COVID-19 outcomes in study
Hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir fail to improve COVID-19 outcomes in study
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/