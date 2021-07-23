Advertisement
Health News
July 23, 2021 / 1:05 AM

Study: Many patients billed for preventive care that should be free

By
HealthDay News

Many Americans are being charged for preventive -- and supposedly free -- health care, new research shows, and those bills may keep them from booking appointments in the future.

Out-of-pocket charges for preventive care that should be free under the Affordable Care Act can discourage patients from receiving recommended care, said study lead author Alexander Hoagland, a doctoral student in economics at Boston University.

Advertisement

"The direct effect arises from patients who unexpectedly had to pay for a preventive service, and who are now less likely to return for repeated screenings," Hoagland said in a university news release.

"Indirectly, other potential patients who hear about these negative experiences may be less likely to seek out any screenings for fear of getting stuck with a bill," he added.

RELATED Cancer screenings for women plummeted during COVID-19 lockdowns

Hoagland and his colleagues analyzed 2018 national health insurance claims data for adults and children covered by employer-sponsored insurance. They found their total out-of-pocket costs for preventive services totaled as much as $219 million.

One in four patients who used preventive care had out-of-pocket costs, with an average cost of $20 to $23 per person each year.

Out-of-pocket costs varied widely depending on the type of preventive services and where patients lived, the study found.

Advertisement

Annual wellness visits accounted for a majority of the costs, at more than 35%.

RELATED Study: Death rates from chronic conditions, 'deaths of despair' rising in rural U.S.

Unexpected charges were also common for routine screenings for cancer, diabetes, cholesterol, depression, obesity, and sexually transmitted infections, as well as pregnancy-related services.

Out-of-pocket costs for these services ranged from $3.63 to $293.28 per person, the researchers said.

Patients in the South and rural areas were more likely to be billed for preventive services. For example, average rates were less than 10% among patients in Massachusetts and Colorado, compared to more than 20% among patients in Mississippi and Alabama.

RELATED Healthy living in middle age reduces risk for health issues in senior years

The study was published recently in the journal Preventive Medicine.

"The ACA enabled great strides in making preventive care free to patients, but the job is not done," said study co-author Paul Shafer, an assistant professor of health law, policy and management at the BU School of Public Health.

"As with any benefit that has to be implemented by thousands of different health insurance plans that are subject to the ACA, it won't always be perfect," Shafer said in the release.

"We found that a majority of patients are receiving preventive care for free and those who were charged only paid about $20 or less. This is great news ... but too many people are still footing the bill for care that most likely should be covered by their insurance plan," Shafer said.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on preventive health care.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

PTSD common after sexual assault, but eases for many, study says
Health News // 23 hours ago
PTSD common after sexual assault, but eases for many, study says
Most sexual assault survivors have post-traumatic stress disorder immediately after the attack, but it tends to lessen over the following months, a new study finds.
Parkinson's drug may ease dementia-linked psychosis
Health News // 1 day ago
Parkinson's drug may ease dementia-linked psychosis
A drug that eases hallucinations in people with Parkinson's disease may be able to do the same for those with dementia, a new clinical trial finds.
Head, neck cancer patients face up to 5-fold higher risk for suicide, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
Head, neck cancer patients face up to 5-fold higher risk for suicide, study says
July 23 (UPI) -- People with head and neck cancers have an up to five times higher risk for suicide compared to the general population, an analysis published Friday by JAMA Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery found.
Antibiotics a questionable answer for recurrent UTIs in women, experts say
Health News // 1 day ago
Antibiotics a questionable answer for recurrent UTIs in women, experts say
Urinary tract infections: They're the bane of millions of women, and a new study finds that many sufferers are unhappy that diagnosis and treatments are still limited for this painful condition.
CDC: Vaccinating half of teachers in Philadelphia reduced COVID-19 rates by 95%
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC: Vaccinating half of teachers in Philadelphia reduced COVID-19 rates by 95%
July 23 (UPI) -- Vaccinating fewer than half of the teachers at a large urban school district led to a 95% reduction in COVID-19 test positivity among staff members when they returned for in-person classes, according to CDC data.
Study: Adults wealthier at midlife tend to live longer than less-well-off peers
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Adults wealthier at midlife tend to live longer than less-well-off peers
July 23 (UPI) -- Wealth may not buy happiness, but it could be the key to a long life, according to a study published Friday by JAMA Health Forum.
Pfizer vaccine offers 88% protection against Delta variant with 2 doses
Health News // 1 day ago
Pfizer vaccine offers 88% protection against Delta variant with 2 doses
Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine provides surprisingly robust protection against the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 -- but only if you've gotten both doses.
Study: Gene therapy may protect against vision loss from glaucoma, diabetes
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Gene therapy may protect against vision loss from glaucoma, diabetes
July 22 (UPI) -- A new form of gene therapy may help prevent vision loss caused by diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma, according to a study published Thursday by the journal Cell.
CDC: Number of flu, other virus cases reach 'historic' lows in 2020-21
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC: Number of flu, other virus cases reach 'historic' lows in 2020-21
July 22 (UPI) -- The 2020-21 flu season was the lightest on record since at least 1997, the first year in which cases of the virus were tracked, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Study: Wearable camera reduces collision risk in blind, visually impaired
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Wearable camera reduces collision risk in blind, visually impaired
July 22 (UPI) -- A wearable computer vision device may help reduce collisions and other accidents in the blind and visually impaired, a study published Thursday by JAMA Ophthalmology found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Parkinson's drug may ease dementia-linked psychosis
Parkinson's drug may ease dementia-linked psychosis
CDC: Number of flu, other virus cases reach 'historic' lows in 2020-21
CDC: Number of flu, other virus cases reach 'historic' lows in 2020-21
PTSD common after sexual assault, but eases for many, study says
PTSD common after sexual assault, but eases for many, study says
Study: Female doctors have lower in-hospital deaths than male doctors
Study: Female doctors have lower in-hospital deaths than male doctors
Pfizer vaccine offers 88% protection against Delta variant with 2 doses
Pfizer vaccine offers 88% protection against Delta variant with 2 doses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/