Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 22, 2021 / 11:00 AM

Study: Wearable camera reduces collision risk in blind, visually impaired

By
A new, wearable device reduced collisions and falls in those who are visually impaired by more than a third, researchers report. Photo courtesy of Mass Eye and Ear
A new, wearable device reduced collisions and falls in those who are visually impaired by more than a third, researchers report. Photo courtesy of Mass Eye and Ear

July 22 (UPI) -- A wearable computer vision device may help reduce collisions and other accidents in the blind and visually impaired, a study published Thursday by JAMA Ophthalmology found.

When used in combination with a long cane or guide dog, the technology, which detects nearby movement and objects with an on-board camera, reduced the risk for collisions and falls by nearly 40% compared with other mobility aids, the data showed.

Advertisement

"Independent travel is an essential part of daily life for many people who are visually impaired, but they face a greater risk of bumping into obstacles when they walk on their own," study co-author Gang Luo said in a press release.

RELATED Study: New genetic test effective at spotting people at high risk for glaucoma

"Many blind individuals use long canes to detect obstacles [and] collision risks are not completely eliminated. We sought to develop ... a device that can augment these everyday mobility aids, further improving their safety," said Luo, an associate professor of ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School in Cambridge, Mass.

Those who are visually impaired are at increased risk for collisions and falls, even with mobility aids such as long canes and guide dogs, according to Prevent Blindness.

Long canes are among the most effective and affordable mobility tools for a person who is blind or visually impaired but they can only detect hazards on the ground that are within reach and often miss hazards above ground level, the organization says.

Advertisement
RELATED Loss of sight, hearing associated with increased dementia risk, study finds

Guide dogs also are highly effective, but are in short supply and can cost up to $60,000, it says.

The device developed by Luo and his colleagues features a data recording unit enclosed in a sling backpack with a chest-mounted, wide-angle camera on the strap and two Bluetooth-connected wristbands worn by the user.

The camera is connected to a processing unit that records images and analyzes any collision risk based on the movement of incoming and surrounding objects in the camera's field of view, the researchers said.

RELATED Eye injections may prevent vision loss, complications for diabetic retinopathy

If there is a risk for collision on a user's left or right side, the corresponding wristband will vibrate, while a potential head-on collision will cause both wristbands to vibrate.

The device is designed to warn users only of approaching obstacles that pose a collision risk and ignore objects not on a collision course, they said.

For this study, Luo and his colleagues tested the device on 31 blind and visually impaired adults who use a long cane or guide dog, or both, to aid their daily mobility.

After being trained to use the device, participants wore it for about a month during daily activities, while continuing with their usual mobility device.

The device was randomized to switch between active mode, in which the users could receive vibrating alerts for imminent collisions, and silent mode, in which the device still processed and recorded images, but did not give users a warning.

Advertisement

The silent mode is equivalent to the placebo condition in many clinical trials testing drugs, so the wearers and researchers would not know when the device modes changed during the testing.

The effectiveness of the device was measured by comparing collision incidents that occurred during active and silent modes. There were 37% fewer collisions in the former than in the latter.

The researchers hope to leverage improvements in digital processing and camera technology to make their device smaller and more cosmetically appealing before applying to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval.

"Long canes are still very helpful and cost-effective tools that work well in many situations, but we hope a wearable device like this can fill in the gaps that the cane might miss, providing a more affordable, easier to obtain option than a guide dog," study co-author Alex Bowers said in a press release.

In addition, "the insights provided by our data can be valuable for improving mobility aid training," said Bowers, an associate professor of ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School.

Latest Headlines

Study: 1 in 20 cases of dementia occurs in people under age 65
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: 1 in 20 cases of dementia occurs in people under age 65
Dementia is largely a disease of old age, but a new study finds that up to 5% of all cases are among people in the prime of their lives.
Breastfed babies have healthier blood pressure as children, study says
Health News // 11 hours ago
Breastfed babies have healthier blood pressure as children, study says
Here's another reason for new moms to give breastfeeding a try: Toddlers who were breastfed for even a few days have lower blood pressure than those who always got a bottle, research finds.
Researchers call for urgent action to boost physical activity levels globally
Health News // 17 hours ago
Researchers call for urgent action to boost physical activity levels globally
July 21 (UPI) -- With the Olympics starting this week in Japan, researchers from around the world on Wednesday published a series of studies in the Lancet calling for urgent action to boost physical activity among young people.
Study: Handwashing, distancing protect staff at colleges in absence of vaccines
Health News // 19 hours ago
Study: Handwashing, distancing protect staff at colleges in absence of vaccines
July 21 (UPI) -- Frequent handwashing at home and at work, and diligent mask-wearing, helped limit the spread of COVID-19 among essential staff members at a large state university, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.
Small study finds no COVID-19 spread on school buses
Health News // 1 day ago
Small study finds no COVID-19 spread on school buses
July 21 (UPI) -- Universal masking, social distancing and "simple" ventilation techniques prevented COVID-19 spread among students on school buses in a region with high levels of community transmission, a study found.
Experts: Lockdown effects on health still less than harm from COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Experts: Lockdown effects on health still less than harm from COVID-19
While there's been much talk about pandemic lockdowns being a burden on people's health, new research finds the effects of large COVID-19 outbreaks are typically worse.
Statin users may have added protection against severe COVID-19
Health News // 1 day ago
Statin users may have added protection against severe COVID-19
Could cholesterol-lowering statins help lower your risk of dying from COVID-19? For patients with a history of high blood pressure or heart disease, the answer appears to be yes.
Menopausal hormone therapy may reduce odds for dementia in women
Health News // 1 day ago
Menopausal hormone therapy may reduce odds for dementia in women
Women on hormone replacement therapy for menopause go on to have a 58% lower risk of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions, a new study finds.
Hundreds of thousands of children orphaned by COVID-19 globally, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Hundreds of thousands of children orphaned by COVID-19 globally, study finds
July 20 (UPI) -- More than 1.5 million children worldwide saw a parent, custodial grandparent or other relative who cared for them die from COVID-19, according to a study published Tuesday by the Lancet.
Study finds 25% drop in drug prescribing for children during pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds 25% drop in drug prescribing for children during pandemic
July 20 (UPI) -- The number of medications prescribed for children dropped by more than 25% during the first eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, compared with the same period in 2019, according to a study published Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: COVID-19 antibodies last up to 9 months following infection
Study: COVID-19 antibodies last up to 9 months following infection
Statin users may have added protection against severe COVID-19
Statin users may have added protection against severe COVID-19
New drug may lower blood clot risk following surgery, study finds
New drug may lower blood clot risk following surgery, study finds
Menopausal hormone therapy may reduce odds for dementia in women
Menopausal hormone therapy may reduce odds for dementia in women
Researchers call for urgent action to boost physical activity levels globally
Researchers call for urgent action to boost physical activity levels globally
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/