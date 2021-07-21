Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 21, 2021 / 5:25 PM

Study: Handwashing, distancing protect staff at colleges in absence of vaccines

By
Masking, hand-washing and social distancing help limit COVID-19 spread on college campuses, study finds. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Masking, hand-washing and social distancing help limit COVID-19 spread on college campuses, study finds. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Frequent handwashing at home and at work, and diligent mask-wearing, helped limit the spread of COVID-19 among essential staff members at a large state university, a study published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found.

Among 508 personnel at the Colorado State University Health and Medical Center, veterinary clinic, facilities management, housing and dining departments who were required to report to work during the pandemic, no positive tests for the virus occurred over a three-month period last summer, the data showed.

Advertisement

Just under 98% of the essential staff members said they regularly wore face coverings at home and at work, and 95% indicated that they engaged in frequent handwashing throughout the day, according to the researchers.

Ninety-two percent reported practicing social distancing -- or remaining roughly 6 feet from others and limiting non-essential contact with others -- at work and 80% said they did so at home, the data showed.

RELATED COVID-19 infections in vaccinated people are milder, study shows

"To decrease virus transmission, adhering to public health guidelines, including mask wearing, regular handwashing and social distancing, is important," study co-author Tracy L. Nelson told UPI in an email.

"[These guidelines] and must be followed both on the campus, as well as off-campus, to be effective," said Nelson, who is director of the Colorado School of Public Health at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

Advertisement

The study was conducted in July, August and September of last year, before students returned to campus and before vaccines against the virus were available, the researchers said.

RELATED As COVID-19 rules ease, common colds rebound across U.S.

It was also before many colleges and universities nationally opened for the school year and then abruptly closed following campus outbreaks.

Like many universities nationally, Colorado State held classes both in-person and online, when possible, during the 2020-21 academic year to limit the student population on campus, according to school officials.

However, even with reduced populations on campus, congregate spaces such as dining halls, locker rooms, lecture halls and laboratories are still considered high-risk areas for COVID-19 transmission and outbreaks, research suggests.

RELATED Survey: 1 in 4 parents won't vaccinate their kids against COVID-19

A study published in January suggested that, because of these congregate settings, college campuses could be "super spreaders" of the virus, putting students and staff at risk.

As a result, several colleges and universities across the country have required that students and staff members returning to campus in the fall be fully vaccinated or subject to strict quarantine measures.

For this study, Nelson and her colleagues tested 508 university employees age 18 to 70 for COVID-19 three times between July 13 and Sept. 2 of last year.

Advertisement

All but six tested negative for the virus during the study, with the remainder producing "inconclusive" results.

Only two study participants tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, or cells produced by the immune system to fight off viruses, indicating a past infection, researchers said.

Study participants also completed questionnaires regarding their adherence with measures designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The vast majority of participants indicated that they practiced protective behaviors while at work and outside work, with some differences, according to the researchers.

For example, all of the employees age 65 and older reported high levels of social distancing at work, while 83% of those ages 18 to 25 did so, the data showed.

Among all employees included in the study, 83% said they were more concerned about exposing others to COVID-19 than they were about contracting the virus themselves.

This "prosocial" behavior, helpful and designed to promote social acceptance, was key to the staff limiting the risk for on-campus outbreaks as much as possible, according to Nelson.

"I believe that cultivating a prosocial attitude on campus will be important" as campuses reopen for the 2021-22 academic year, Nelson said.

Colorado State "developed a 'Social Norming' campaign to help promote protective behaviors among students" -- including mask-wearing and social distancing -- during the pandemic, she said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Small study finds no COVID-19 spread on school buses
Health News // 6 hours ago
Small study finds no COVID-19 spread on school buses
July 21 (UPI) -- Universal masking, social distancing and "simple" ventilation techniques prevented COVID-19 spread among students on school buses in a region with high levels of community transmission, a study found.
Experts: Lockdown effects on health still less than harm from COVID-19
Health News // 8 hours ago
Experts: Lockdown effects on health still less than harm from COVID-19
While there's been much talk about pandemic lockdowns being a burden on people's health, new research finds the effects of large COVID-19 outbreaks are typically worse.
Statin users may have added protection against severe COVID-19
Health News // 14 hours ago
Statin users may have added protection against severe COVID-19
Could cholesterol-lowering statins help lower your risk of dying from COVID-19? For patients with a history of high blood pressure or heart disease, the answer appears to be yes.
Menopausal hormone therapy may reduce odds for dementia in women
Health News // 16 hours ago
Menopausal hormone therapy may reduce odds for dementia in women
Women on hormone replacement therapy for menopause go on to have a 58% lower risk of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions, a new study finds.
Hundreds of thousands of children orphaned by COVID-19 globally, study finds
Health News // 23 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands of children orphaned by COVID-19 globally, study finds
July 20 (UPI) -- More than 1.5 million children worldwide saw a parent, custodial grandparent or other relative who cared for them die from COVID-19, according to a study published Tuesday by the Lancet.
Study finds 25% drop in drug prescribing for children during pandemic
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds 25% drop in drug prescribing for children during pandemic
July 20 (UPI) -- The number of medications prescribed for children dropped by more than 25% during the first eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, compared with the same period in 2019, according to a study published Tuesday.
Study: Fitness trackers boost exercise in adults with diabetes, heart disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Fitness trackers boost exercise in adults with diabetes, heart disease
July 20 (UPI) -- Using wearable fitness trackers boosts physical activities levels in adults who are overweight and those with diabetes and heart disease, according to an analysis published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open.
Study: Female doctors have lower in-hospital deaths than male doctors
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Female doctors have lower in-hospital deaths than male doctors
A new study in Canada found that patients cared for by female physicians had lower in-hospital death rates than those who had male doctors.
Shock therapy safe, effective for tough-to-treat depression
Health News // 1 day ago
Shock therapy safe, effective for tough-to-treat depression
"Shock" therapy often helps lift severe depression, but fear and stigma can deter patients from getting it. Now a large new study is confirming the treatment's safety.
Study: COVID-19 antibodies last up to 9 months following infection
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: COVID-19 antibodies last up to 9 months following infection
July 19 (UPI) -- People infected with COVID-19 continue to produce antibodies against the virus for up to nine months, whether or not they experienced symptoms, a study published Monday by Nature Communications found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Menopausal hormone therapy may reduce odds for dementia in women
Menopausal hormone therapy may reduce odds for dementia in women
Shock therapy safe, effective for tough-to-treat depression
Shock therapy safe, effective for tough-to-treat depression
Statin users may have added protection against severe COVID-19
Statin users may have added protection against severe COVID-19
Study: COVID-19 antibodies last up to 9 months following infection
Study: COVID-19 antibodies last up to 9 months following infection
New drug may lower blood clot risk following surgery, study finds
New drug may lower blood clot risk following surgery, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/