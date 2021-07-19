Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 19, 2021 / 5:23 PM

Study: COVID-19 antibodies last up to 9 months following infection

By
People infected with COVID-19 still have blood antibodies against the virus nine months later, a new study has found. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
People infected with COVID-19 still have blood antibodies against the virus nine months later, a new study has found. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- People infected with COVID-19 continue to produce antibodies against the virus for up to nine months, whether or not they experienced symptoms, a study published Monday by Nature Communications found.

Just under 99% residents of Vo, Italy -- which saw a high volume of cases in the early stages of the pandemic -- who were infected in February or March of last year still had antibodies against the virus in November, the data showed.

Advertisement

Levels of antibodies, which are cells produced by the immune system to fight off viruses, declined over the entire nine months -- but they did not vary between people who had symptoms of COVID-19 and those who had been symptom-free.

"We found no evidence that antibody levels between symptomatic and asymptomatic infections differ significantly," study co-author Ilaria Dorigatti said in a press release.

RELATED Study: Any COVID-19 infection in children leaves strong antibody levels

This suggests "that the strength of the immune response does not depend on the symptoms and the severity of the infection," said Dorigatti, a research with the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London in England.

The findings are based on blood samples collected from 85% of the roughly 3,000 residents of Vo.

Advertisement

All of the people included in the study were tested for antibodies against the virus in February and March, 2020, when Italy was one of the epicenters of the pandemic, and then again in May and November of last year, the researchers said.

RELATED Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective in cancer patients, despite 'lagging' response

Results from the testing in May indicated that about 4% of the village population had been exposed to the virus, even though many of them were asymptomatic and, thus, unaware, the data showed.

Antibody levels were tracked using three assays, which are tests that detect different types of antibodies that respond to different parts of the virus.

Although antibody types showed some decline between May and November, the rate of decay was different depending on the assay used.

RELATED Study: Protection from Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may last for years

In addition, in some study participants, antibody levels increased over time, suggesting potential re-infections with the virus, providing a boost to the immune system, the researchers said.

How long previous infection protects people from COVID-19 has been a point of debate within the scientific community, but most studies suggest virus-based immunity lasts at least three months.

Conversely, the immunity offered by the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna may last for years, research indicates.

"Our study does show that antibody levels vary, sometimes markedly, depending on the test used," Dorigatti said.

Advertisement

"It is clear that the epidemic is not over, neither in Italy nor abroad, [so] moving forward, I think that it is of fundamental importance to continue administering first and second vaccine doses as well as to strengthen surveillance including contact tracing," she said.

Latest Headlines

New drug may lower blood clot risk following surgery, study finds
Health News // 4 hours ago
New drug may lower blood clot risk following surgery, study finds
July 19 (UPI) -- The drug abelacimab prevents blood clots in patients undergoing knee replacement surgery, a study published by the New England Journal of Medicine found.
Coffee consumption cuts risk for heart arrythmia, AFib, study finds
Health News // 7 hours ago
Coffee consumption cuts risk for heart arrythmia, AFib, study finds
July 19 (UPI) -- A study published Monday disputes the common notion that drinking caffeine increases risk for heart ailments, including atrial fibrillation. In fact, the risk declines by 3% to 4% for each cup of coffee consumed.
Study: Any COVID-19 infection in children leaves strong antibody levels
Health News // 9 hours ago
Study: Any COVID-19 infection in children leaves strong antibody levels
Even a mild or asymptomatic case of COVID-19 triggers a strong antibody response in children and teens, new research shows.
Even a little lead in drinking water can harm kidney disease patients
Health News // 3 days ago
Even a little lead in drinking water can harm kidney disease patients
No amount of lead in drinking water is safe for people with kidney disease, a new study warns.
CDC, Texas health officials confirm case of monkeypox in Dallas
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC, Texas health officials confirm case of monkeypox in Dallas
July 16 (UPI) -- The first case of monkeypox in the United States in nearly 20 years was confirmed Friday by officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
FDA approves first lymphoma drug for dogs
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves first lymphoma drug for dogs
The first full approval of a drug to treat lymphoma in dogs has been granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Survey: COVID-19, income loss put many in medical debt
Health News // 3 days ago
Survey: COVID-19, income loss put many in medical debt
July 16 (UPI) -- Nearly half of adults in the United States diagnosed with COVID-19 or who lost income during the pandemic struggled to keep up with medical bills, a survey released Friday by the Commonwealth Fund found.
CDC reports record number of ER visits during Pacific Northwest heat wave
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC reports record number of ER visits during Pacific Northwest heat wave
July 16 (UPI) -- More than 3,500 people required emergency-room treatment for heat-related illness in the Pacific Northwest during the wave of high temperatures in May and June, according to a report released Friday by the CDC.
'Smart' default enrollment policies under ACA can help consumers save, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
'Smart' default enrollment policies under ACA can help consumers save, study finds
July 16 (UPI) -- A "smart" default enrollment policy that automatically transitions low-income consumers to ACA plans with discounted premiums, reduced deductibles and "generous" benefits would decrease monthly costs, a study found.
Teens should make own COVID-19 vaccination choices, experts say
Health News // 3 days ago
Teens should make own COVID-19 vaccination choices, experts say
Some experts argue that states should revisit parental consent requirements for vaccines, and allow teens to make their own choice when it comes to immunizations -- especially for COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coffee consumption cuts risk for heart arrythmia, AFib, study finds
Coffee consumption cuts risk for heart arrythmia, AFib, study finds
Study: Any COVID-19 infection in children leaves strong antibody levels
Study: Any COVID-19 infection in children leaves strong antibody levels
CDC, Texas health officials confirm case of monkeypox in Dallas
CDC, Texas health officials confirm case of monkeypox in Dallas
Hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir fail to improve COVID-19 outcomes in study
Hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir fail to improve COVID-19 outcomes in study
Heart problems in children with COVID-19 resolve within months, study finds
Heart problems in children with COVID-19 resolve within months, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/