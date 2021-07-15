Trending
Advertisement
Health News
July 15, 2021 / 4:27 PM

Ultra-processed foods may help drive inflammatory bowel disease

By
HealthDay News
Consuming too many ultra-processed foods may help drive inflammatory bowel disease, new research suggests. Photo by derneuemann/Pixabay
Consuming too many ultra-processed foods may help drive inflammatory bowel disease, new research suggests. Photo by derneuemann/Pixabay

If you need another reason to eat healthy, new research suggests that eating lots of packaged snacks and other ultra-processed foods could increase your risk of inflammatory bowel disease.

Ultra-processed foods also include packaged baked goods, fizzy drinks, sugary cereals, ready-to-eat meals with food additives, and reconstituted meat and fish items.

Advertisement

These products often have high levels of added sugar, fat and salt, but are low in vitamins and fiber.

The study -- published this week in the BMJ -- can't prove such foods causes IBD, only that there's a link.

RELATED Device may predict inflammatory bowel flares using human sweat

"Further studies are needed to identify specific potential contributory factors among processed foods that might be responsible for the observed associations in our study," Dr. Neeraj Narula and colleagues wrote in a journal news release.

Narula is with the Digestive Health Research Institute at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada.

It's believed that diet plays a role in IBD, but there is limited data on the link between ultra-processed food consumption and IBD, which includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

To learn more about that association, researchers analyzed data from more than 116,000 adults, ages 35 to 70, living in 21 low-, middle-, and high-income countries. All were taking part in the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology, or PURE, study, which is examining societal influences on chronic diseases.

RELATED Study: Genetic data can help predict IBD risk

Participants were enrolled between 2003 and 2016 and assessed at least every three years. Over an average follow-up of 10 years, 467 participants were diagnosed with IBD -- 90 with Crohn's disease and 377 with ulcerative colitis.

After accounting for other factors, the authors concluded that consuming greater amounts of highly processed food was associated with a higher risk of IBD.

Compared to people who had less than one serving of ultra-processed food a day, the risk of IBD was 82% higher among those who consumed five or more servings daily, and 67% higher among those who had one to four servings per day.

RELATED Dementia risk doubled in adults with inflammatory bowel disease, study finds

Specific types of ultra-processed food were red-flagged. For example, soft drinks, refined sweetened foods, salty snacks, and processed meats were associated with higher risks of IBD.

White meat, red meat, dairy, starch, and fruit, vegetables, and legumes such as peas, beans and lentils were not associated with IBD.

This led the authors to suggest that it might not be the food itself that poses a risk of IBD, but rather the way it is processed.

More information

The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America has more on IBD.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: New genetic test effective at spotting people at high risk for glaucoma
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study: New genetic test effective at spotting people at high risk for glaucoma
July 15 (UPI) -- A new genetic test for glaucoma is 15 times more accurate at identifying people at high risk for the eye disease than existing diagnostics, a study published Thursday by JAMA Ophthalmology found.
Heart problems in children with COVID-19 resolve within months, study finds
Health News // 4 hours ago
Heart problems in children with COVID-19 resolve within months, study finds
July 15 (UPI) -- Heart problems in children hospitalized with COVID-19 typically resolve within a few months, according to a study published Thursday by the journal Pediatrics.
Remdesivir offers no clinical benefit for COVID-19, extends hospital stay for many
Health News // 7 hours ago
Remdesivir offers no clinical benefit for COVID-19, extends hospital stay for many
July 15 (UPI) -- Treatment with the the antiviral drug remdesivir offered no clinical benefit to patients hospitalized with COVID-19, even prolonging their stay in healthcare facilities, a study published by JAMA Network Open found.
Study: Two in five people in U.S. who died of COVID-19 had diabetes
Health News // 15 hours ago
Study: Two in five people in U.S. who died of COVID-19 had diabetes
As many as two of every five Americans who've died from COVID-19 were suffering from diabetes, making the chronic disease one of the highest-risk conditions during the pandemic, an expert says.
Drop in breast cancer screening, treatment may mean more deaths
Health News // 17 hours ago
Drop in breast cancer screening, treatment may mean more deaths
New research suggests that disruptions in breast cancer screening and treatment in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to an increase in deaths from the disease.
Johnson & Johnson recalls 5 aerosol sunscreens over benzene traces
Health News // 19 hours ago
Johnson & Johnson recalls 5 aerosol sunscreens over benzene traces
July 14 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson recalled five of its aerosol sunscreen products on Wednesday, saying testing of samples found they contained low levels of benzene.
COVID-19 may be 'long haul' challenge in U.S., experts warn
Health News // 1 day ago
COVID-19 may be 'long haul' challenge in U.S., experts warn
July 14 (UPI) -- The rise of new variants and the growing number of people with "long-haul" symptoms of COVID-19 suggest the virus will likely remain a health challenge in the United States for years, experts said Wednesday.
AI-based speech pattern analysis may allow Alzheimer's diagnosis by phone
Health News // 1 day ago
AI-based speech pattern analysis may allow Alzheimer's diagnosis by phone
July 14 (UPI) -- Patterns of speech in a phone conservation can be used to correctly identify adults in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, a study published Wednesday by the journal PLOS found.
Two-thirds of romantic couples started as friends, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Two-thirds of romantic couples started as friends, study finds
Some say romance begins when strangers catch each other's eye across a room, while others seek it out by swiping right. But new research suggests more than two-thirds of all romantic relationships begin as friendships.
Drug overdose deaths up nearly 30% in U.S. during pandemic-scarred 2020
Health News // 1 day ago
Drug overdose deaths up nearly 30% in U.S. during pandemic-scarred 2020
July 14 (UPI) -- Drug overdose deaths rose by nearly 30% in the United States in 2020, according to a report released Wednesday by the National Center for Health Statistics.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two-thirds of romantic couples started as friends, study finds
Two-thirds of romantic couples started as friends, study finds
Study: Two in five people in U.S. who died of COVID-19 had diabetes
Study: Two in five people in U.S. who died of COVID-19 had diabetes
Alcohol linked to more than 740,000 new cancer cases worldwide in 2020
Alcohol linked to more than 740,000 new cancer cases worldwide in 2020
Johnson & Johnson recalls 5 aerosol sunscreens over benzene traces
Johnson & Johnson recalls 5 aerosol sunscreens over benzene traces
Study: Higher whole grain intake reduces weight, blood sugar, blood pressure
Study: Higher whole grain intake reduces weight, blood sugar, blood pressure

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/