Waist-to-hip ratio may be a better measure than body mass index for assessing heart health risk in people with obesity, a new study has found. Photo courtesy of pxhere

May 7 (UPI) -- Forty percent of people who meet the standard criteria for obesity are not at increased risk for heart disease or death, according to findings published Friday by JAMA Network Open.

People with a body-mass index above 30, the threshold for obesity, but with a relatively low waist-to-hip ratio, normal blood pressure levels and no Type 2 diabetes were found to be at low risk for heart disease-related death, the data showed.

Those in this category were deemed to have "metabolically healthy" obesity, the researchers said.

"In this study, we developed a new definition to identify individuals with metabolically healthy obesity," the researchers, from the German Institute of Human Nutrition in Potsdam-Rehbrueck, wrote in the study.

"Our results suggest that people with metabolically healthy obesity classified by this definition are not at increased risk for [heart disease] or total mortality," they said.

Obesity is defined as being severely overweight. Falling within this category generally places people at increased risk for heart disease, heart attack, stroke and Type 2 diabetes, among other health problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 40% of adults in the United States meet the criteria for obesity, which is generally based on BMI, a measure of weight according to height, the CDC estimates.

However, BMI may not adequately identify people with obesity who are at increased risk for heart disease, the German researchers said.

Conversely, the new measure takes into account a person's blood pressure status -- their levels as well as whether they are currently on medication for high blood pressure -- and history of Type 2 diabetes, as well as waist-to-hip ratio, they said.

Waist-to-hip ratio is calculated by taking the circumference of a person's waist and dividing it by the same measure of their hips, according to the World Health Organization, which defines a healthy ratio as 0.9 or less for men and 0.85 or less for women.

For this study, the researchers assessed the measure as a predictor of heart disease risk using data from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, an ongoing assessment of diet and health led by the CDC, and the U.K. Biobank, a registry of health information for thousands of adults in Britain.

Study participants with systolic blood pressure -- the first number in a blood pressure reading -- less than 130, were not on blood pressure-lowering medication, did not have Type 2 diabetes and had a waist-to-hip ratio less than 0.95 for women and less than 1.03 for men were not at increased risk for death from heart disease.

Among study participants, 40% of those from the United States and 20% of those from Britain met the criteria for "metabolically healthy obesity," despite, in some cases, having waist-to-hip ratios above the WHO threshold.

Historically, metabolically healthy obesity has been defined based on the absence of the metabolic syndrome -- a cluster of health conditions including obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure -- and other factors, according to the researchers.

However, the finding of the study "suggests that our definition better distinguishes between at-risk and not-at-risk individuals," they wrote.

"Although easy to measure, BMI is considered an insufficient measure of body fat content because it fails to account for muscle mass and bone density and does not reflect fat distribution," Ayana April-Sanders and Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, both of Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, wrote in a commentary published with the study.

"Waist-to-hip ratio is a more effective measurement ... because not all excess weight is the same and will differ in its association with health risks," April-Sanders and Rodriguez wrote.