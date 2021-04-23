Marijuana users with irregular heartbeats have a higher risk for death compared to those without the ailment, a new study has found. File Photo by Atomazul/Shutterstock

April 23 (UPI) -- Hospitalized marijuana users with irregular heartbeats are 4 1/2 times more likely to die than those with normal heartbeats, research presented Friday during the Congress of the European Society of Cardiology showed.

In the analysis of nearly 2.5 million people who used marijuana and were admitted to hospitals, nearly 8% had arrhythmias, the data showed.

These heart rate irregularities are far less common in the general population, affecting fewer than 1% of adults in the United States, based on recent estimates.

"People should be aware of this devastating outcome and be careful when using cannabis if they have a concomitant heart problem," study co-author Dr. Sittinun Thangjui said in a statement.

"Our study highlights that heart rhythm disorders may be a warning sign for an increased risk of death in people who use cannabis," said Thangjui, a resident researcher with the Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Marijuana is the most commonly used psychoactive drug worldwide, despite limited knowledge of its safety in people with cardiac arrhythmias and other heart problems, according to the American Heart Association.

THC, the chemical behind marijuana's "high," has been linked with an increased risk for heart attacks, heart failure and atrial fibrillation, the most common form of arrhythmia in the United States, the association said.

For this study, Thangjui and his colleagues analyzed health data on 2.46 million adult marijuana users admitted to hospitals nationwide from 2016 to 2018.

Of these users, nearly 188,000, or 7.6%, had an irregular heartbeat, the data showed.

Marijuana users with irregular heartbeats tended to be older than those without the heart condition, with an average age of about 51 versus 38.

Those with arrhythmias also had more underlying health conditions, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

Marijuana users who had an arrhythmia had a 4.5-fold higher risk for death in the hospital than those without the condition, according to the researchers.

Those with irregular heartbeats had average hospital stays of nearly six days compared to just over five days for those without the problem, the data showed.

Thangjui said more studies are needed to confirm the results.

"In the meantime, it seems sensible to screen these patients for arrhythmias if they present to hospital so that those with a heart rhythm problem can be closely monitored," he said.